Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Wynn Macau Ltd    1128   KYG981491007

WYNN MACAU LTD (1128)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wynn Macau : 1st Half Net Profit HK$3.03 Billion; Up 91% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 01:29pm CEST

By Chester Yung

Casino Operator Wynn Macau reported a 91% rise in its first-half net profit, buoyed by higher casino revenue.

The Hong Kong-listed unit of Wynn Resorts said net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 3.03 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$386 million) from HK$1.59 billion a year earlier, while casino revenue jumped 20% to HK$16.50 billion.

The company declared a total dividend of HK$0.75 per share, including an interim dividend of HK$0.32 and a special dividend of HK$0.43 per share.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WYNN MACAU LTD 0.64% 18.88 End-of-day quote.-21.33%
WYNN RESORTS 1.04% 139.6 Delayed Quote.-17.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNN MACAU LTD
01:29pWYNN MACAU : 1st Half Net Profit HK$3.03 Billion; Up 91% on Year
DJ
08/09WYNN MACAU : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
08/07WYNN RESORTS' : Board of Directors Announces Phil Satre to Join Leadership Team;..
AQ
08/04WYNN MACAU : HSBC lowers Wynn Macau to HK$38.4
AQ
08/02WYNN RESORTS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/02WYNN MACAU : 2Q net profit up 56.2% to US$160m
AQ
07/04UOB KAY HIAN : UOBKH raises Wynn Macau to HK$26
AQ
06/01WYNN MACAU : Grant of Options
PU
06/01WYNN MACAU : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting held on 1 June 2018
PU
05/22WYNN RESORTS : Issues 2017 Global Sustainability Report
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Macau gaming revenue stays at double-digit pace 
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/16Union Gaming adjusts Macau revenue estimates 
07/11Nomura reels in Macau revenue estimates for 2019 
07/10Macau stocks seen at risk from trade war 
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 41 821 M
EBIT 2018 7 952 M
Net income 2018 6 733 M
Debt 2018 20 242 M
Yield 2018 6,04%
P/E ratio 2018 14,66
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
EV / Sales 2018 2,83x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 98 114 M
Chart WYNN MACAU LTD
Duration : Period :
Wynn Macau Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN MACAU LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 30,6  HKD
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Coughlan President & Executive Director
Allan Zeman Non-Executive Chairman
Pearse Carruthers Ciarán Chief Operating Officer
Linda Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN MACAU LTD-21.33%13 473
SANDS CHINA LTD.-7.44%38 860
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-11.95%29 333
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED30.80%14 540
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-25.86%10 990
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD-40.52%7 717
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.