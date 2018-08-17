Wynn Macau : 1st Half Net Profit HK$3.03 Billion; Up 91% on Year

By Chester Yung



Casino Operator Wynn Macau reported a 91% rise in its first-half net profit, buoyed by higher casino revenue.

The Hong Kong-listed unit of Wynn Resorts said net profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 3.03 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$386 million) from HK$1.59 billion a year earlier, while casino revenue jumped 20% to HK$16.50 billion.

The company declared a total dividend of HK$0.75 per share, including an interim dividend of HK$0.32 and a special dividend of HK$0.43 per share.

