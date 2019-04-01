Wynn Macau : Grant of Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1128)

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Pursuant to Rule 17.06A of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"), the board of directors (the "Board") of Wynn Macau, Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Board has approved the grant of options (the "Options") to a director of the Board (the "Grantee") to subscribe for an aggregate of 455,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") under the share option scheme (the "Scheme") adopted by the Company on 16 September 2009, subject to acceptance by the Grantee.

Details of the Options granted are as follows:

Date of Grant : 1 April 2019 (the "Date of Grant") Subscription price per Share : HK$19.80 under the Options Closing price per Share on : HK$19.80 the Date of Grant Average closing price per Share for : HK$18.40 the five business days preceding the Date of Grant Exercise period (subject to the vesting : 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2029, both dates inclusive. of the Options)

* For identification purpose only