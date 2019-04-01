Wynn Macau : Grant of Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Stock code: 1128)
GRANT OF OPTIONS
Pursuant to Rule 17.06A of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"), the board of directors (the "Board") of Wynn Macau, Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Board has approved the grant of options (the "Options") to a director of the Board (the "Grantee") to subscribe for an aggregate of 455,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") under the share option scheme (the "Scheme") adopted by the Company on 16 September 2009, subject to acceptance by the Grantee.
Details of the Options granted are as follows:
Date of Grant
: 1 April 2019 (the "Date of Grant")
Subscription price per Share
:
HK$19.80
under the Options
Closing price per Share on
:
HK$19.80
the Date of Grant
Average closing price per Share for
:
HK$18.40
the five business days preceding
the Date of Grant
Exercise period (subject to the vesting
:
1 April 2020 to 31 March 2029, both dates inclusive.
of the Options)
Vesting Schedule
: The Options may be exercised starting from the first
anniversary of the Date of Grant as follows:
Year 1:
up
to
20%
of the Shares
comprised
in the Options at the Date of Grant as
subsequently adjusted in accordance with
the Scheme, if applicable;
Year 2:
up
to
40% of
the Shares so
comprised,
less the percentage of Shares in respect of
which the Options were exercised in Year
1;
Year 3:
up
to
60% of
the Shares so
comprised,
less the percentage of Shares in respect of
which the Options were exercised in Years
1 and 2;
Year 4:
up
to
80% of
the Shares so
comprised,
less the percentage of Shares in respect of
which the Options were exercised in Years
1, 2 and 3;
Year 5: all Shares so comprised in respect of which
the Options were not previously exercised.
Grantee
: Name
Number of Shares
Independent non-executive Director
Leah Dawn Xiaowei Ye
455,000
The grant of Options to the above directors has been approved by the independent non-executive directors (excluding the interested independent non-executive director with respect to the Options which she has been granted) in accordance with the Listing Rules and the rules governing the Scheme. Save as disclosed herein, the Grantee is neither a director, chief executive nor substantial shareholder of the Company nor associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.
