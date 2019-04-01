Log in
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/29
18.5 HKD   +1.09%
10:17aWYNN MACAU : Grant of Options
PU
02:29aMacau casino revenue dips 0.4 percent in March
RE
03/31WYNN MACAU : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
Wynn Macau : Grant of Options

04/01/2019 | 10:17am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1128)

GRANT OF OPTIONS

Pursuant to Rule 17.06A of The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (the "Listing Rules"), the board of directors (the "Board") of Wynn Macau, Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Board has approved the grant of options (the "Options") to a director of the Board (the "Grantee") to subscribe for an aggregate of 455,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") under the share option scheme (the "Scheme") adopted by the Company on 16 September 2009, subject to acceptance by the Grantee.

Details of the Options granted are as follows:

Date of Grant

: 1 April 2019 (the "Date of Grant")

Subscription price per Share

:

HK$19.80

under the Options

Closing price per Share on

:

HK$19.80

  the Date of Grant

Average closing price per Share for

:

HK$18.40

  the five business days preceding

  the Date of Grant

Exercise period (subject to the vesting

:

1 April 2020 to 31 March 2029, both dates inclusive.

of the Options)



1

Vesting Schedule

: The Options may be exercised starting from the first

anniversary of the Date of Grant as follows:

Year 1:

up

to

20%

of the Shares

comprised

in the Options at the Date of Grant as

subsequently adjusted in accordance with

the Scheme, if applicable;

Year 2:

up

to

40% of

the Shares so

comprised,

less the percentage of Shares in respect of

which the Options were exercised in Year

1;

Year 3:

up

to

60% of

the Shares so

comprised,

less the percentage of Shares in respect of

which the Options were exercised in Years

1 and 2;

Year 4:

up

to

80% of

the Shares so

comprised,

less the percentage of Shares in respect of

which the Options were exercised in Years

1, 2 and 3;

Year 5: all Shares so comprised in respect of which

the Options were not previously exercised.

Grantee

: Name

Number of Shares

Independent non-executive Director

Leah Dawn Xiaowei Ye

455,000

The grant of Options to the above directors has been approved by the independent non-executive directors (excluding the interested independent non-executive director with respect to the Options which she has been granted) in accordance with the Listing Rules and the rules governing the Scheme. Save as disclosed herein, the Grantee is neither a director, chief executive nor substantial shareholder of the Company nor associates (as defined in the Listing Rules) of any of them.

By Order of the Board

Wynn Macau, Limited

Dr. Allan Zeman

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Matthew O. Maddox and Ian Michael Coughlan (as Executive Directors); Linda Chen (as Executive Director and Vice Chairman); Craig S. Billings (as Non-Executive Director); Allan Zeman (as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman); and Jeffrey Kin-fung Lam, Bruce Rockowitz, Nicholas Sallnow-Smith and Leah Dawn Xiaowei Ye (as Independent Non-Executive Directors).

2

Disclaimer

Wynn Macau Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 14:16:14 UTC
