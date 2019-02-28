Wynn Macau : Inside Information - Annual Report for the Fiscal Year 2018 of our Controlling Shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2018

OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

This announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.09 and 37.47B of the Rules Governing the Listing of the Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).

Our controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited has, on or about 28 February 2019 (1:41 p.m., Las Vegas time), released its Annual Report for the ﬁscal year 2018.

This announcement is issued by Wynn Macau, Limited ("we" or our "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and 37.47B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).

Our Company's controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited, is a company listed on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations ("NASDAQ") Global Select Market in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, Wynn Resorts, Limited beneﬁcially owns approximately 72% of the issued share capital of our Company.

Reference is made to our announcement on 31 January 2019 (the "WRL Earnings Release Announcement") in respect of the release by our controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited, of its unaudited ﬁnancial results for the fourth quarter and year end of the ﬁscal year 2018. Unless otherwise deﬁned in this announcement, terms deﬁned in the WRL Earnings Release Announcement have the same meaning when used in this announcement.

Further to the WRL Earnings Release Announcement, Wynn Resorts, Limited has, on or about 28 February 2019, 1:41 p.m., Las Vegas time, released its audited Annual Report for the ﬁscal year 2018 ("WRL Annual Report"). If you wish to review the WRL Annual Report prepared by Wynn Resorts, Limited and as ﬁled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1174922/000117492219000021/0001174922-19-000021-index.htm. The WRL Annual Report contains segment ﬁnancial information about Wynn Resorts, Limited's Macau operations, which are owned by our Company, and details of the Group's amended senior secured bank facilities. The WRL Annual Report is also available in the public domain.

The ﬁnancial results of Wynn Resorts, Limited, including those contained in the WRL Annual Report, have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), which are different from the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") that we use to prepare and present our ﬁnancial information. As such, the ﬁnancial information in the WRL Annual Report is not directly comparable to the ﬁnancial results our Company discloses. Consequently, we offer no indication or assurance that the ﬁnancial results of our Group for the fourth quarter and year end of the ﬁscal year 2018 will be the same as that presented in the WRL Annual Report. In the WRL Earnings Release Announcement, we announced our unaudited ﬁnancial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018 prepared in accordance with IFRS.

To ensure that all shareholders and potential investors of our Company have equal and timely access to the information pertaining to our Company, set forth below are the key highlights of ﬁnancial information and other information published by Wynn Resorts, Limited in the WRL Annual Report that relate to our Company and our operations in Macau (unless otherwise provided, all dollar amounts in the WRL Annual Report are denominated in United States dollars), some of which may constitute material inside information of the Company:

"ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the ﬁscal year ended December 31, 2018

Item 1. Business

Our Resorts

Macau Operations

We opened Wynn Macau on September 6, 2006, Encore, an expansion of Wynn Macau, on April 21, 2010, and Wynn Palace on August 22, 2016. We operate our Macau Operations under a 20-year casino concession agreement granted by the Macau government in June 2002. We lease from the Macau government approximately 51 acres of land in the Cotai area of Macau where Wynn Palace is located and 16 acres of land in downtown Macau's inner harbor where Wynn Macau is located.

Wynn Palace features the following as of February 20, 2019:

• Approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, offering 24-hour gaming and a full range of games with 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons and sky casinos;

• A luxury hotel tower with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites and villas;

• 13 food and beverage outlets;

• Approximately 106,000 square feet of high-end, brand-name retail space;

• Approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space;

• Recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon and pool; and

• Public attractions including a performance lake and ﬂoral art displays.

Wynn Macau features the following as of February 20, 2019:

• Approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, offering 24-hour gaming and a full range of games with 317 table games and 810 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos and a poker pit;

• Two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites;

• 11 food and beverage outlets;

• Approximately 59,000 square feet of high-end, brand-name retail space;

• Approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space;

• Recreation and leisure facilities, including two health clubs and full service spas, a salon and a pool; and

• A rotunda show featuring a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold "prosperity tree" and "dragon of fortune" attractions.

In response to our evaluation of our Macau Operations and our commitment to creating a unique customer experience, we have made and expect to continue to make enhancements and reﬁnements to these resorts.

Construction and Development Opportunities

We have begun a reconﬁguration of the current Wynn Club gaming area at Wynn Macau. When completed, the enhanced space will consist of approximately 40 mass market table games, a refurbished high-limit slot area, two new restaurants and approximately 7,400 square feet of retail space, and will provide for improved pedestrian access. We estimate the total project budget to be approximately $62 million. We expect to complete the gaming enhancements and open the new restaurants in the third quarter of 2019, and we expect to open the new retail space at the end of 2019.

Our Strategy

Our integrated resorts are conceptualized, designed, built and operated in major metropolitan markets to service all customers with an emphasis on providing superior levels of premium customer service. In Las Vegas and Macau, we have been successful in attracting not only a wide range of domestic guests, but also extending our customer market areas into international markets. We leverage our international marketing team across branch ofﬁces located in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan and Canada to attract international customers.

Reﬂecting our commitment to customer service globally, the Company has received the following recognition:

• Collectively, Wynn Resorts earned more Five-Star awards than any other independent hotel company in the world in the ofﬁcial 2019 Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating list.

• Wynn Palace garnered six individual Five-Star awards in the 2019 Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating list.

• In 2019, Wynn Macau continues to be the only resort in the world with eight individual Forbes Five-Star awards.

• With fourteen Forbes Five-Star awards combined, Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace are the most decorated integrated resort brands in Asia.

Market and Competition

The casino resort industry is highly competitive. Both our Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations compete with other high-quality casino resorts. Resorts located near our properties compete on the basis of the range of amenities, level of service, price, location, entertainment, themes and size, among other factors. We seek to differentiate our Macau and Las Vegas integrated resorts from other major resorts by delivering superior design and customer service.

Macau

Macau is governed as a special administrative region of China and is located approximately 37 miles southwest of Hong Kong. The journey between Macau and Hong Kong takes approximately 15 minutes by helicopter, 30 minutes by road since the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in October 2018 and one hour by jetfoil ferry. Macau, which has been a casino destination for more than 50 years, consists principally of a peninsula on mainland China and two neighboring islands, Taipa and Coloane, between which the Cotai area is located. In 2002, the government of Macau ended a 40-year monopoly on the conduct of gaming operations by conducting a competitive process that resulted in the issuance of gaming concessions to three concessionaires (including Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., ("Wynn Macau SA")) who in turn were permitted, subject to the approval of the government of Macau, to each grant one subconcession, resulting in a total of six gaming concessionaires and subconcessionaires. In addition to Wynn Macau SA, each of Sociedade de Jogos de Macau ("SJM") and Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited ("Galaxy") are primary concessionaires with Sands China Ltd. ("Sands"), Melco International Development Limited ("Melco") and MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China") operating under subconcessions. There is no limit to the number of casinos each concessionaire or subconcessionaire is permitted to operate, but each facility is subject to government approval. Currently, there are 41 casinos operating in Macau.

We believe that the Macau region hosts one of the world's largest concentrations of potential gaming customers. Since the introduction of new casinos starting in 2004, the Macau market has experienced a signiﬁcant increase in annual gaming revenue and has become the largest gaming market in the world. According to Macau Statistical Information, annual gaming revenues have grown from $2.9 billion in 2002 to $37.5 billion in 2018.

Macau's gaming market is primarily dependent on tourists. Gaming customers traveling to Macau typically come from nearby destinations in Asia. According to the Macau Statistics and Census Service Monthly Bulletin of Statistics, approximately 90% of the visitors to Macau in 2018 came from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Travel to Macau by citizens of mainland China requires a visa.