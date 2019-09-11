Wynn Macau : Inside Information - Form 8-K Filing by our Controlling Shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

FORM 8-K FILING BY OUR CONTROLLING

SHAREHOLDER, WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

This announcement is issued by Wynn Macau, Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 37.47B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).

On 11 September 2019 (Eastern Standard Time, the United States), the Company's controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited, filed a Form 8-K (the "Form 8-K") with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in relation to a private offering of senior unsecured notes by two of its subsidiaries (the "Offering"). Wynn Resorts, Limited is listed on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, Wynn Resorts, Limited beneficially owns approximately 72% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Form 8-K includes as exhibits a press release and certain additional information included in the relevant offering memorandum with respect to the Offering (the "8-KExhibits"). The 8-K Exhibits contain certain operational and financial-related information about Wynn Resort, Limited's Macau operations, which are owned by the Company.

To ensure that all the shareholders and potential investors of the Company have equal and timely access to the information pertaining to the Company, set forth below are extracts from the 8-K's Exhibits (unless otherwise provided, all dollar amounts extracted below are denominated in United States dollars):

Extracts from the 8-K's Exhibits:

"Macau Operations: Consistent with the broader Macau market, we anticipate our Macau Operations' casino revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 will be negatively impacted by significantly lower VIP gaming turnover resulting from a variety of factors in the region, including the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China and disruptions in Hong Kong SAR. In addition, while total VIP win as a percentage of turnover was within our expected range of 2.7% to 3.0% for the two months ended August 31, 2019, unusually low hold in our direct VIP operations negatively impacted EBITDA during the period. We expect VIP gaming results to be partially offset by continued growth in mass market table drop and slot handle."

The 8-K's Exhibits also contain information and trends regarding Wynn Resorts, Limited's combined operations in Macau, Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor.