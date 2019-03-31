Wynn Macau : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1128)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Wynn Macau, Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Matthew O. Maddox, Chief Executive Officer
Ms. Linda Chen, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer
Mr. Ian Michael Coughlan, President
Non-executive Director
Mr. Craig S. Billings
Independent non-executive Directors
Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of the Board
Mr. Jeffrey Kin-fung Lam
Mr. Bruce Rockowitz
Mr. Nicholas Sallnow-Smith
Ms. Leah Dawn Xiaowei Ye
The Board has established three committees, being the Audit and Risk Committee, the Remuneration Committee, and the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. The table below provides information on the membership and composition of each of these committees.
* For identification purposes only.