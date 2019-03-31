Wynn Macau : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1128)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Wynn Macau, Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Matthew O. Maddox, Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Linda Chen, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Ian Michael Coughlan, President

Non-executive Director

Mr. Craig S. Billings

Independent non-executive Directors

Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of the Board

Mr. Jeffrey Kin-fung Lam

Mr. Bruce Rockowitz

Mr. Nicholas Sallnow-Smith

Ms. Leah Dawn Xiaowei Ye

The Board has established three committees, being the Audit and Risk Committee, the Remuneration Committee, and the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. The table below provides information on the membership and composition of each of these committees.

* For identification purposes only.