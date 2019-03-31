Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Wynn Macau Ltd    1128   KYG981491007

WYNN MACAU LTD

(1128)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wynn Macau : List of Directors and their Role and Function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/31/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1128)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Wynn Macau, Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Matthew O. Maddox, Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Linda Chen, Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Ian Michael Coughlan, President

Non-executive Director

Mr. Craig S. Billings

Independent non-executive Directors

Dr. Allan Zeman, Chairman of the Board

Mr. Jeffrey Kin-fung Lam

Mr. Bruce Rockowitz

Mr. Nicholas Sallnow-Smith

Ms. Leah Dawn Xiaowei Ye

The Board has established three committees, being the Audit and Risk Committee, the Remuneration Committee, and the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. The table below provides information on the membership and composition of each of these committees.

* For identification purposes only.

1

Committee

Nomination

Audit and

Remuneration

and Corporate

Director

Risk Committee

Committee

Governance

Committee

Mr. Nicholas Sallnow-Smith

Chairman*

Chairman*

Member*

Independent non-executive

director

Mr. Jeffrey Kin-fung Lam

-

Member*

Chairman*

Independent non-executive

director

Mr. Bruce Rockowitz

Member*

Member*

-

Independent non-executive

director

Dr. Allan Zeman

Member*

-

Member*

Independent non-executive

director

Mr. Craig S. Billings

-

Member**

-

Non-executive director

*Appointed to the committee by the Board on 16 September 2009.

**Appointed to the committee by the Board on 28 March 2019.

By order of the Board

Wynn Macau, Limited

Dr. Allan Zeman

Chairman

Hong Kong, 1 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Matthew O. Maddox and Ian Michael Coughlan (as Executive Directors); Linda Chen (as Executive Director and Vice Chairman); Craig S. Billings (as Non-Executive Director); Allan Zeman (as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman); and Jeffrey Kin-fung Lam, Bruce Rockowitz, Nicholas Sallnow-Smith and Leah Dawn Xiaowei Ye (as Independent Non-Executive Directors).

2

Disclaimer

Wynn Macau Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 00:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNN MACAU LTD
08:17pWYNN MACAU : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
03/28WYNN MACAU : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018, Bo..
PU
03/15Macau Extends MGM China, SJM Casino Licenses Through June 2022 -- Update
DJ
03/15Macau Extends MGM China, SJM Casino Licenses Through June 2022
DJ
02/28WYNN MACAU : Inside Information - Annual Report for the Fiscal Year 2018 of our ..
PU
02/20WYNN MACAU : Is Again The Only Resort In The World To Win 8 Forbes Five-Star Awa..
PU
02/12Casino hub Macau braces for impact of slowing Chinese economy
RE
02/01Macau's casinos post first revenue drop in 29 months
RE
02/01Macau's casino revenue drops 5 percent in January
RE
01/31WYNN MACAU : Inside Information – Unaudited IFRS Results for the Fourth Qu..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 40 296 M
EBIT 2019 7 485 M
Net income 2019 6 245 M
Debt 2019 20 902 M
Yield 2019 6,49%
P/E ratio 2019 15,66
P/E ratio 2020 14,34
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capitalization 96 144 M
Chart WYNN MACAU LTD
Duration : Period :
Wynn Macau Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN MACAU LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 21,6  HKD
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Coughlan President & Executive Director
Allan Zeman Non-Executive Chairman
Pearse Carruthers Ciarán Chief Operating Officer
Linda Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN MACAU LTD7.43%12 250
SANDS CHINA LTD.14.35%40 613
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED7.22%29 487
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)28.21%11 133
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED12.23%11 103
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD24.39%7 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About