Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wynn Resorts    WYNN

WYNN RESORTS

(WYNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 08:02pm EDT
Wynn Resorts Ltd property in Las Vegas

U.S. casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd and automated teller machines maker NCR Corp jointly raised $1 billion on Tuesday, in the first unsecured junk-rated bond offerings since the market was roiled by the coronavirus outbreak at the start of March.

The offerings indicate investor appetite for risk is gradually returning in the market for new corporate debt rated below investment grade.

The so-called high-yield market has been supported by the Federal Reserve's pledge to backstop the investment-grade market, according to Bill Zox, chief investment officer of fixed income at Diamond Hill Capital Management.

"It opens up the new issue market on the investment-grade side, which then gives high-yield investors some confidence that the market can absorb new issuance," said Zox.

Wynn, which issued a warning on Feb. 28 about the potential impact of the coronavirus on earnings, sold $600 million in new debt maturing in 2025, upsized from the $350 million the company originally planned to raise.

The company is paying interest of 7.75%, compared with 5.125% in a $750 million deal for bonds maturing in 2029, which was done in September.

NCR sold $400 million in new debt maturing in 2025 at a yield of 8.125%, a higher borrowing cost than the 6.125% yield on the $500 million in 2029 bonds it agreed to in August.

Yum Brands Inc and Carnival Corp last week reopened the market for riskier debt after its longest lull since the 2008 financial crisis, but those deals were both secured against the companies' assets. In an unsecured deal, the borrowing is done against a company's perceived creditworthiness.

Nevertheless, the high-yield market is still seen as off limits for smaller companies or borrowers with lower credit ratings.

"You're going to see larger well-known issuers accessing the market. I still don?t expect very low-quality or much smaller issuers to access the new issue market," Zox said.

Shares in Wynn and NCR closed up 7.3% and down 4.3% respectively.

By Joshua Franklin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WYNN RESORTS
08:02pWynn, NCR deals a sign of yet more risk returning to bond market
RE
05:18pWYNN RESORTS LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pWYNN RESORTS : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Private Offering of $600 millio..
BU
08:54aWYNN RESORTS LTD : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08:36aWYNN RESORTS : Announces Private Offering of $350 million of Wynn Resorts Financ..
BU
04/03WYNN RESORTS : Extends Benefits for All North American Employees
AQ
04/01ALMOST ALL BETS ARE OFF : casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus
RE
03/27WYNN RESORTS : Distributes Financial Aid, Food and Essential Supplies To Local M..
PR
03/24WYNN RESORTS : Statement Regarding Reduction of Executive Salaries
BU
03/18Bond Market Cracks Open for Blue-Chip Companies -- Then Slams Shut
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 964 M
EBIT 2020 680 M
Net income 2020 46,2 M
Debt 2020 8 039 M
Yield 2020 5,17%
P/E ratio 2020 45,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 6 497 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 118,89  $
Last Close Price 60,85  $
Spread / Highest target 197%
Spread / Average Target 95,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. Billings President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS-59.15%6 427
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-41.05%32 433
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-2.26%5 855
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-61.20%5 814
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED3.02%4 789
KANGWON LAND, INC.0.54%3 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group