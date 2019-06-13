Log in
WYNN RESORTS

WYNN RESORTS

(WYNN)
Wynn Resorts : Announces 2019 Investor Day

06/13/2019 | 09:26am EDT

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will hold an Investor Day on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The event will be held at the Company’s new Encore Boston Harbor property, which is scheduled to open on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Presentations will be given by Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox and other members of the Wynn Resorts Global Leadership team. The Investor Day will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Please note that in-person attendance is by invitation only to institutional investors and analysts.

For further information about Wynn Resorts’ Investor Day event, please contact Investor Relations at 1-702-770-7555.


© Business Wire 2019
