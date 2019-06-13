Wynn Resorts : Announces 2019 Investor Day

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will hold
an Investor Day on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The event will be held at
the Company’s new Encore Boston Harbor property, which is scheduled to
open on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Presentations will be given by Chief
Executive Officer Matt Maddox and other members of the Wynn Resorts
Global Leadership team. The Investor Day will begin at approximately
9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) and conclude at
approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Please note that in-person attendance is by invitation only to
institutional investors and analysts.
For further information about Wynn Resorts’ Investor Day event, please
contact Investor Relations at 1-702-770-7555.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005068/en/