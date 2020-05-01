Wynn Resorts : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.

A replay of the call will be available through June 6, 2020 by dialing (800) 925-2063 or, for international callers, (402) 998-0601. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005542/en/