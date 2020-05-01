Log in
Wynn Resorts : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date

05/01/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.

A replay of the call will be available through June 6, 2020 by dialing (800) 925-2063 or, for international callers, (402) 998-0601. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 895 M
EBIT 2020 -367 M
Net income 2020 -737 M
Debt 2020 8 047 M
Yield 2020 3,36%
P/E ratio 2020 -11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,30x
EV / Sales2021 2,40x
Capitalization 8 719 M
Chart WYNN RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 112,16  $
Last Close Price 80,83  $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. Billings President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS-38.41%9 226
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-30.45%36 673
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-49.41%8 292
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED1.29%6 725
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.90%5 615
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.60%4 270
