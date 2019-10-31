Log in
WYNN RESORTS

WYNN RESORTS

(WYNN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/31 04:15:00 pm
121.34 USD   -1.92%
04:08pWYNN RESORTS : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date
BU
10/28Hong Kong's Suncity to operate Philippine casino-resort
RE
10/21WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Wynn Resorts : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

0
10/31/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.

A replay of the call will be available through December 5, 2019 by dialing (800) 846-4244 or, for international callers, (203) 369-3650. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 749 M
EBIT 2019 1 032 M
Net income 2019 423 M
Debt 2019 7 775 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 30,6x
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,12x
EV / Sales2020 2,79x
Capitalization 13 249 M
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. Billings President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS25.08%13 249
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.20.15%48 030
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL18.01%14 928
GENTING SINGAPORE LTD--.--%8 275
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED13.05%6 682
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED15.57%6 112
