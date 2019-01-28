Wynn Resorts : Resorts World Las Vegas and Wynn Resorts Reach Settlement on Design Infringement Claims

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV) and Wynn Resorts today jointly announced that the companies have reached a settlement agreement on a dispute involving trade dress and copyright infringement claims surrounding the design of the $4 billion RWLV project.

"Genting's Resorts World Las Vegas project will be the launching point for the next generation of integrated resorts, and the aesthetics of the project will play an important role in its future success. While the company believes the design to have had differences with Wynn and Encore's once fully realized, after further consideration and conversations with the Wynn team, we have directed our design team to make several changes that will clearly differentiate the two properties," said Michael Levoff, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs & Development, Genting. "This mutually beneficial settlement will allow Genting to continue to develop Resorts World Las Vegas with minimal impact to cost and the overall project timeline."

"Wynn Resorts' world-renowned signature architecture and design are among the elements that have built our brand's reputation for excellence. Resorts World Las Vegas' initial design had elements which had similarity to our resorts in Las Vegas, Macau and Boston. The new design changes offered by Genting will resolve the concerns we expressed about the similarity of the design," said Michael Weaver, Chief Communications Officer, Wynn Resorts. "We welcome and look forward to Resorts World Las Vegas' opening. Their future success will benefit all of Las Vegas."

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas (www.rwlasvegas.com) is a US $4 billion, Las Vegas Strip, integrated resort currently under construction and being developed by the world-renowned Genting Group. RWLV will include over 3,400 rooms in multiple hotels; a variety of restaurants; an innovative, next generation gaming space; numerous retail offerings; and a top-tier nightlife venue. The first ground-up resort on the Las Vegas in over a decade once opened, RWLV is being designed to appeal to both gaming and non-gaming patrons with a special emphasis on technology and first-to-market product offerings. RWLV is slated to initially open at the end of 2020. The Genting Group (www.genting.com) comprises the holding company Genting Berhad (Bursa Malaysia: KLSE 3182) and its listed subsidiaries: Genting Malaysia Berhad, Genting Plantations Berhad and Genting Singapore PLC. The Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, oil palm plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn and Encore Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com), and is currently constructing Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Massachusetts (encorebostonharbor.com), scheduled to open summer 2019. With a collective 16 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards, Wynn Resorts is the highest rated independent hotel company in the world.

