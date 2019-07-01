Log in
Wynn Resorts : Shares Up as Macau Casino Gambling Revenue Rises

0
07/01/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) climbed more than 7% to $132.73 in Monday trading after Macau's gambling regulator reported better-than-expected revenue growth last month.

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported a 5.9% increase in casino gross gaming revenue, or GGR, in June from a year earlier. Nomura Instinet analysts, in a note Monday, said they predicted growth in Macau's gaming revenue to be flat to up 5% for the month.

The movement in Wynn's shares also comes after U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit agreed to put off additional tariffs on Chinese goods indefinitely.

"Accelerating GGR growth in June and the U.S.-China trade truce that was announced overnight should be viewed as strong positives for the Macau Gaming stocks," Nomura Instinet analysts said.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WYNN MACAU LTD 0.92% 17.5 End-of-day quote.1.63%
WYNN RESORTS 6.88% 132.54 Delayed Quote.25.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 860 M
EBIT 2019 1 233 M
Net income 2019 585 M
Debt 2019 7 534 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
Capitalization 13 283 M
