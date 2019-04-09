Wynn Resorts : Terminates Preliminary Transaction Discussions with Crown Resorts

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) released the following statement today:
"Following the premature disclosure of preliminary discussions, Wynn Resorts has terminated all discussions with Crown Resorts concerning any transaction."
