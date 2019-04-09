Log in
Wynn Resorts : Terminates Preliminary Transaction Discussions with Crown Resorts

0
04/09/2019 | 09:37am EDT

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) released the following statement today:

"Following the premature disclosure of preliminary discussions, Wynn Resorts has terminated all discussions with Crown Resorts concerning any transaction."

CONTACT:
Michael Weaver
Wynn Resorts
702-770-7501
Michael.weaver@wynnlasvegas.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-resorts-terminates-preliminary-transaction-discussions-with-crown-resorts-300828011.html

SOURCE Wynn Resorts


© PRNewswire 2019
