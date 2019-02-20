Wynn Resorts : With 19 Total, Wynn Resorts Holds The Most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards Of Any Independent Hotel Company

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Macau remains the only resort worldwide with eight individual Five-Star awards on the 2019 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star Rating list, achieving the honor for the third consecutive year. With 19 collectively across its global portfolio, Wynn Resorts has the most FTG Five-Star awards of any independent hotel company.

"We are deeply honored for the recognition from Forbes Travel Guide," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "Every day, 25,000 dedicated employees of Wynn Resorts create thousands of unforgettable memories for our guests around the world. Their commitment to excellence and ability to anticipate every need is what creates the singular five-star experience that only Wynn provides."

In addition, Wynn Palace Cotai has earned three new 2019 FTG Five-Star awards for its fine dining restaurants Mizumi, Wing Lei Palace, and Sichuan Moon, bringing the resort's total to six Five-Star awards. With fourteen Five-Star awards across Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, Wynn is the highest rated integrated resort brand in Asia, emphasizing its contribution to supporting Macau as a world center of tourism and leisure.

The Tower Suites at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas once again earned the FTG Five-Star award, marking the 13th and 10th year respectively. In addition, the Spa at Wynn Las Vegas and the Spa at Encore remain in the elite group of spas recognized with FTG Five-Star awards, and Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas remains the only FTG Five-Star Chinese restaurant in North America.

Wynn Resorts received the following 2019 Forbes Travel Guide stars:

Wynn Macau:

Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

Encore at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

Golden Flower (Five-Star)

(Five-Star) Ristorante il Teatro (Five-Star)

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Wynn Palace:

Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

Sushi Mizumi (Five-Star)

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Wing Lei Palace (Five-Star)

Sichuan Moon (Five-Star)

SW Steakhouse (Four-Star)

Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Tower Suites (Five-Star)

Encore Tower Suites (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wynn Resort Tower (Four-Star)

Encore Resort Tower (Four-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

Andrea's (Four-Star)

Costa di Mare (Four-Star)

Mizumi (Four-Star)

Sinatra (Four-Star)

SW Steakhouse (Four-Star)

Lakeside (Four-Star)

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com) and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms; three nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled Wynn Plaza, a Strip-front expansion that offers a collection of world-renowned luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, casual and fine dining in eight restaurants, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 11 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

Wynn Resorts is currently constructing Encore Boston Harbor located in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For our full award winners list, daily travel stories and more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

