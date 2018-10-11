Wynn Resorts : and BetBull Limited Announce U.S. Sports Betting Partnership

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) announced today that it has entered
into a strategic partnership with BetBull Limited (“BetBull”), a
Europe-based digital sports betting operator, to pursue sports betting
opportunities in the emerging U.S. market. The strategic partnership
will position both parties to capitalize on the developing U.S.
opportunity by combining Wynn Resort’s nationally recognized brand with
BetBull’s digital sports betting operations capabilities and technology.
In conjunction with the formation of the strategic partnership, Wynn
Resorts will make a minority equity investment in BetBull. Wynn Resorts
will own 22.5% of BetBull on a fully-diluted basis upon closing of the
investment which will occur in due course subject to customary closing
conditions. Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor to Wynn
Resorts.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under
the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts
owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau
(wynnmacau.com) and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).
Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total
of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000
square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature
chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square
feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 110,000 square feet
of retail space as well as two showrooms; three nightclubs, a beach club
and recreation and leisure facilities. A luxury retail Strip-front
expansion, Wynn Plaza, is currently under construction and is scheduled
to debut the second half of 2018.
Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau
Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two
luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites,
approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, casual and fine
dining in eight restaurants, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting
and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space,
and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a
salon and a rotunda show.
Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a
floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and
villas, approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space, 11 food and
beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and
convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail,
SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive
collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure
facilities.
Wynn Resorts is currently constructing Encore Boston Harbor located in
Everett, Massachusetts.
About BetBull Limited
BetBull is the next generation betting company that offers users a truly
unique experience, the first of its kind to combine free-to-play game
mechanics with a mobile-first and truly social design.
Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Sadok Kohen, BetBull has a
presence in Malta and the United Kingdom. The Company is backed by
former CEOs of 888 Holdings and Bwin, as well as several other prominent
investors.
