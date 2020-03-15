Log in
Wynn Resorts : to Temporarily Close Wynn Las Vegas

03/15/2020 | 07:29pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) has decided to temporarily close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore as part of its continuing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Company has committed to pay all full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the closure.

The closure will be effective Tuesday, March 17 at 6 pm and is expected to be in effect for two weeks, after which time the Company will evaluate the situation. A limited number of employees and management will remain at the resort to secure and maintain the facility. For additional information and updates, please visit www.wynninfo.com.

About Wynn Resorts Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn  and  Encore  Las  Vegas  feature  two  luxury  hotel  towers  with  a  total  of  4,748  spacious  hotel  rooms,  suites  and  villas, approximately  192,000  square  feet  of  casino  space,  22  dining  experiences  featuring  signature  chefs  and  11  bars,  two  award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space  as  well  as  two  showrooms;  two  nightclubs,  a  beach  club  and  recreation  and  leisure  facilities.  Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 debuted a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 15 dining and lounge venues, and more than 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space,  casual  and  fine  dining  in  eight  restaurants,  approximately  31,000  square  feet  of  meeting  and  convention  space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a  floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 13 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-resorts-to-temporarily-close-wynn-las-vegas-301024504.html

SOURCE Wynn Resorts


© PRNewswire 2020
