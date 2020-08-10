Log in
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE: Publication of a transparency notification

08/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE (BOURSE:XFAB)

1. Summary of the notification

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, listed on Euronext Paris, has received on August 6, 2020, a transparency notification. This transparency notification by Invesco Ltd., as the ultimate parent of Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Asset Management Limited, indicates that Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Asset Management Limited together hold 4.98% of the shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE and have therefore fallen below the threshold of 5.00% of the voting rights of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE.

This publication is made by X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE pursuant to the Belgian law of May 2, 2007, on disclosure of major holdings.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated August 6, 2020, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights; downward crossing of the lowest threshold

  • Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

  • Persons subject to the notification requirement

Invesco Ltd.

  • Transaction date

August 5, 2020

  • Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5

  • Denominator

130,781,669

  • Notified details:

A) Voting Rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

 

# of voting rights

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

Holders of voting rights

 

Linked to securities

Not linked to the securities

Linked to securities

Not linked to the securities

Invesco Ltd.

0

0

0

0.00%

0.00%

Invesco Advisers, Inc.

226,057

226,057

0

0.17%

0.00%

Invesco Asset Management Ltd.

6,360,085

6,281,264

0

4.80%

0.00%

Subtotal

6,586,142

6,507,321

0

4.98%

0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments

After the transaction

Holders of equivalent financial instruments

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise period or date

# of voting rights that may be acquired if instrument is exercised

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subtotal

 

 

 

0

0.00%

 

# of voting rights

% of voting rights

TOTAL (A & B)

6,507,321

4,98%

  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

The disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at August 5, 2020.

Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity and is the parent company controlling the voting rights for Invesco Advisers, Inc. and Invesco Asset Management Limited.

3. Miscellaneous

The notification can be consulted on the website of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE via this link:

https://www.xfab.com/fileadmin/X-FAB/Investor_Relations/Transparency/Joint_Transparency_Notification_10Aug2020.pdf

About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB’s modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB’s analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 3,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.


© Business Wire 2020
