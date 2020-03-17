X FAB Silicon Foundries : Statement from the X-FAB Management Team on the Corona Virus Situation

Log in
03/17/2020 | 10:26am EDT

At X-FAB, the health and well-being of our employees, suppliers and customers are our top priorities. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to escalate around the world, we are committed to a cautious approach in running our business under the given circumstances. Based on the advice from the World Health Organization and local governments, we keep our employees informed on a regular basis and have implemented all required measures in all of our locations to minimize the risk of spread.

X-FAB has robust global supply chain and business continuity plans.

  • We have a diversified manufacturing presence with six sites on three continents and all our production sites are operational.
  • We continue to ship products in and out of all countries where we operate.

As our customers' success is a key element for us, the continued transaction of business is important. That's why we're working to avoid disruptions while also acting responsibly to do what we can to prevent further spread of the corona virus. We continue to closely monitor and assess this fast-changing situation, and we will diligently communicate with customers about potential delays of shipments or other issues resulting from this health concern.
Steps we are taking include:

  • Business Continuity Planning
    Business continuity plans that we already have in place are being expanded to ensure we can continue to operate and meet the needs of our customers. We continuously work with direct material suppliers on assurance of supply and with our strategic logistics partners to ensure transport capacity in and out of our factories. All activities implemented are focused on that. Currently, we have no issues with suppliers that could impact shipments to our customers.
  • Remote Work
    We emphasize options for mobile work and support mobile work wherever it is possible. We have advised employees and contractors to work from home if they can. Those with responsibilities that require them to be on-site have received more information about performing their duties during this time.
  • Restricted Travel
    Employees have been instructed to avoid domestic and international travel by air and train unless it is business-critical, and all air travel requires leadership approval.
  • Avoiding Large In-Person Meetings and Gatherings
    We are minimizing social contacts within the teams and with outside organizations, partners and suppliers to what is absolutely needed to ensure business continuation. Employees have been asked to avoid attending large in-person meetings and gatherings. Our staff will utilize online meeting and video conferencing tools to stay productive and connected with colleagues, partners and customers.
  • Extra Hygiene Measures
    We are increasing the use of disinfectant, hand sanitizers and other hygiene measures at our sites and continue to share guidance from public health authorities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We adhering to local government requirements on self-quarantining when required.

In addition, we have installed comprehensive reviews - at all levels in the company - to monitor and proactively address any concerns and to retain our focus on customers. As a consequence of all the unforeseeable activities around the COVID-19 topic, please excuse if there may be some delays in responding to your inquiries. We encourage our customers to plan ahead and contact us with questions.

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 14:24:05 UTC
