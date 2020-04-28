X Financial : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

Log in
04/28/2020 | 04:33am EDT

X FinancialNYSE: XYF

2019 Q4 Earnings Results Presentation

Disclaimer

  • This presentation has been prepared by X Financial (the "Company") solely for information purpose and has not been independently verified. No representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers, or representatives or the underwriters as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers, or representatives or the underwriters accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed.
  • Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, areforward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisers, or representatives or the underwriters has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
  • This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Specifically, these materials do not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the Securities Act. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the detailed information in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering. The Company has filed a registration statement on FormF-1 with the SEC relating to its securities to be offered in the United States, but the registration statement has not yet become effective. Any public offering of the Company's securities to be made in the United States will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the statutory prospectus included in such registration statement. The prospectus contains detailed information about the Company, its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, management, the consolidated financial statements and risks and uncertainties associated with its business and industry. Any decision to purchase the Company's securities in the proposed offering should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering.
  • In evaluating its business, the Company uses certainnon-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performances, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income attributable to the Company or other consolidated statement of operations data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
  • THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DOCUMENT IS HIGHLY CONFIDENTIAL AND IS BEING GIVEN SOLELY FOR YOUR INFORMATION AND ONLY FORYOUR USE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS PRESENTATION. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN MAY NOT BE COPIED, REPRODUCED, REDISTRIBUTED, OR OTHERWISE DISCLOSED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO ANY OTHER PERSON IN ANY MANNER. ANY FORWARDING, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THIS PRESENTATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS UNAUTHORIZED.
  • By viewing and accessing this presentation, viewers hereby acknowledge and agree to keep the contents of this presentation and these materials confidential. Viewers agree not to photograph, copy or otherwise reproduce this presentation in any form or pass on this presentation to any other person for any purpose, during the presentation or while in the conference room. Viewers must return this presentation and all other materials provided in connection herewith to the Company upon completion of the presentation. By viewing, accessing or participating in this presentation, viewers agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

2

X Financial at a glance

A leading technology-driven personal finance company in China

------ serving the vast personal financing demand with a focus on prime borrowers

In the fourth quarter of 2019:

8,890 mn (RMB)

Total loan facilitation amount

As of December 31, 2019:

17,267 mn (RMB)

Loan balance

5,631,081

Cumulative borrowers

499,855

Cumulative investors

38,826,182

Registered users

Underserved Prime Borrowers Diversified Investor & Customer Base

3

Business model

Loan

Investment

Underserved

application

demand

Investors

Prime Borrowers

X Financial

Risk Management & Pairing

͟Underserved Prime Borrowers

͟Investorsmainly include:

Credit card holders

Financial institutions (FIs)

Corporates

Micro business owners

4

Comprehensive suite of products with attractive features

Wide range of age

Flexible loan

Flexible tenor meeting

Various sources of

Products

borrowers' liquidity

credit proof reducing

groups

amount/ credit line

needs

collateral needs

Xiaoying Credit Loan

Early career stage

RMB2,000 - 60,000

3, 6, 9, 12 months

Avg. late 20 - 30s

Yaoqianhua

Young Generation

Credit limit: Avg.

Recurring, daily

Avg.20 - 30s

RMB6000+

consumption

5

Strategic partnership with ZhongAn Insurance

Prime

Principal + Interest

Borrowers

Investor confidence

Insured most of our

Lower acquisition cost

Blacklist + Other database

loan products

ZhongAn risk control

Credit data

Investors

Winsafe

Jointly analyze risk and develop

Both principal and interest are

advanced risk assessment models

insured against default

Enhanced risk management system

Strengthen investor confidence

to accurately identify prime borrowers

resulting in higher investment

and pricing risk

per investor

Most of loan products are insured by ZhongAn which significantly enhances consumer confidence

6

Investment highlights

1Leading industry position with differentiated products benefiting from China's booming personal finance market

2 Rigorous data-driven credit assessment modeling system

3Low funding costs create solid competitive advantage

4Diversified funding sources and increasing funding from institutions

5Strong growth momentum of revolving credit product - Yaoqianhua

6Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs with proven track record

7

1. Leading industry position with differentiated products that benefit from China's booming personal finance market

Xiaoying Credit Loan

Products

Leading platformamong credit card balance transfer products in China.

One of the most welcomed

credit consumption products in

YaoqianhuaChina.

8

2. Technology & data-driven credit assessment

Continuous optimization of credit assessment systems that strengthen risk controls

Proprietary Technology

  • Proprietary risk model

WinSAFE

  • 100 models
  • Black List

Credit Scoring

  • Loan application selection
  • Around90%applicants for Card Loan are denied
  • Data analysis
  • ZhongAn data
  • 1 millionfraud data
  • 2,500variables
  • 300anti-fraud rules
  • Fraud detection
  • Data algorithms
  • Social network graphs
  • Facial Recognition

Data

ZhongAn Insurance

3rdparty data

  • Social behavior
  • Online payment history
  • Credit data

Credit policy adjustments

AI

Model optimization + synchronization

Deep learning

9

3. Low funding costs creates solid competitive advantage

Low Funding Cost

Prime

Strong Credit

Insurance

Risk

Borrowers

Performance

Protection

Management

Capability

7.64% (1)

Individual Investors

Corporate Investors and Institutional Funding Partners

Enlarging

Diversified range of

Xiaoying wealth

funding

Banks & trusts

6 months - 3 years

age groups

management

percentage

from

Institutions

Flexibility

Scalable user base

Effective strategy attracting

Vast institutional

corporate investors

partners

(1) For three months ended December 31, 2019

10

4. Diversified Funding Sources and Increasing Funding from Institutions

35.7%

50.2%

49.8%

64.3%

4Q 2019

High-quality loans and strong reputation

helping us attract more institutional

investors

Larger percentage of funding comes from

non-individual investors, including banks

and trusts.

Our cooperating financial institutions include

CITIC Trust, Kunlun Bank and etc.

3Q 2019

Funding from individual investors Funding from non-individual investors

11

5. Strong growth momentum of revolving credit product

- Yaoqianhua

('ooo)

4,908

3,765

723

798

Cumulative number of users

Number of transactions

approved with credit line

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

(RMBmn)

2,204

1405

1,503

949

Transaction volume

Outstanding loan balance

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

  • Strong demand of our revolving credit product from young generation;
  • Flexible repayment scheme;
  • Diversified payment channels, including WeChat Pay, Alipay, UnionPay, QR code payment and mobile phone flash payment;
  • Rapid growthquarter-over-quarter
  • Increasing market share;

12

6. Seasoned management team

Yue (Justin) Tang

Founder,

Chairman and CEO

Co-founder of eLong, one of the first online travel service companies in China

Co-founder of Blue Ridge China, an investment and consulting company

Shaoyong (Simon) Cheng

President

20+ years of experience in risk management in Capital One, HSBC, Bank of Communications, and other FIs across China and US.

Jie (Kevin) Zhang

Chief Financial Officer

17+ years of work experience with 12+ years of experience in auditing

Former CFO of a famous Fintech company

Ding (Gardon) Gao

Kan (Kent) Li

Chief Technology Officer

Chief Risk Officer

Former software architect

Formerly in charge of

at Tencent

unsecured loan risk

Deep understanding and

Former manager at

extensive experience in

Capital One

IT industry

Founded by a seasoned entrepreneur with proven track record and backed by a strong team of

financial and technology talent

13

Performance of loan balance and loan facilitation

͟Total Outstanding Loan Balance

͟Total Loan Facilitation Amount

(RMBmn)

(RMBmn)

7%

39,441

36,913

20,849

20,849

19,606

17,267

17,267

10,750

9,4748,890

FY2018

FY2019

4Q 2018

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

FY2018

FY2019

4Q 2018

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

14

Revenue and non-GAAP adj. net income growth

͟Total Net Revenue (RMBmn)

3,541

3,088

863 665

FY2018

FY2019

4Q 2018

4Q 2019

͟Non-GAAP Adj. Net Income(1)(RMBmn)

1,055

931

280

117

FY2018

FY2019

4Q 2018

4Q 2019

(1) Represents net (loss) / income before share-based compensation expenses

15

Operational efficiency

͟Operating Margin

͟Non-GAAP Adj. Net Income Margin

36.0%

32.5%

33.4%

29.8%

30.2%

26.3%

15.4%

17.6%

FY2018

FY2019

4Q 2018

4Q 2019

FY2018

FY2019

4Q 2018

4Q 2019

16

Net revenue per employee and operating expense

͟Net Revenue Per Employee

͟Operating Expense % Net Revenue(1)

(RMB1,000)

14.1%

4,759

4,456

12.0%

11.0%

10.7%

10.3%

1,161 960

2018

2019

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

FY2018

FY2019

4Q 2018

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

  • High revenue per employee

Highly automated risk management system

  • Year-over-yeardecreased operating expense percentage & improved operational efficiency

Superior products offering with innovative marketing efforts

Business model light in capital and labor

(1) Operating expense includes sales marketing expense, as well as general and administrative expense

17

Outstanding return on equity performance

  • Total Assets

(RMBmn)

4,637

1,069 (23.1%)

1,379 (29.7%)

33 (0.7%)

2,156 (46.5%)

8,300

1,006 (12.1%)

771 (9.3%)

2,782 (33.5%)

3,741 (45.1%)

  • Total Equity(1)

(RMBmn)

4,367

3,518

FY2018FY2019

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Accounts Receivable & Contract Assets

Loans at Fair Value

Others

FY2018FY2019

  1. Represents total X Financial shareholders' equity, excludingnon-controlling interest in subsidiaries

18

Our growth strategies

Expand user base and

Diversify and scale up funding

enhance user acquisition

sources

Strengthen risk

Broaden product

management and

Strengthen brand

technology capabilities

offerings

awareness

19

Summary consolidated balance sheet

As of 12/31/2018

As of 12/31/2019

(in RMB1,000)

(in RMB1,000)

(in USD1,000)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

1,069,361

1,005,980

144,500

Accounts Receivable & Contract Assets, Net of Allowance for

1,379,293

771,154

110,769

Doubtful Accounts

Loans at Fair Value

33,417

2,782,333

399,657

Total Assets

4,636,970

8,299,587

1,192,162

Payable to Investors at Fair Value of the Consolidated Trusts

-

3,006,349

431,835

Short-term borrowings

198,000

-

-

Income tax payable

312,238

340,996

48,981

Deposit Payable to Channel Cooperators

134,042

108,923

15,646

Total Liabilities

1,118,900

3,932,481

564,867

Total X Financial Shareholders' Equity

3,517,023

4,365,859

627,116

Non-Controlling Interests

1,047

1,247

179

Total Equity

3,518,070

4,367,106

627,295

Source: Company audited financial statements

20

Consolidated income statement

4Q 2018

4Q 2019

(in RMB1,000)

(in RMB1,000)

(in USD1,000)

Net Revenues

Loan Facilitation Service-Direct Model

760,926

323,435

46,459

Loan Facilitation Service-Intermediary Model

5,925

17,730

2,547

Post-Origination Service

45,996

82,369

11,832

Financing Income

17,105

194,056

27,874

Other Revenue

32,902

47,513

6,825

Total Net Revenue

862,854

665,103

95,537

Operating Costs and Expenses

Origination and servicing

327,482

413,275

59,363

General and Administrative

69,635

53,102

7,628

Sales and Marketing

52,445

19,858

2,852

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities

-

7,748

1,113

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets

111,559

52,272

7,508

Provision for loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans

13,899

13,283

1,908

Provision for loans receivable from Xiaoying Credit Loans and Xiaoying Revolving

-

3,402

489

Loans

Total operating costs and expenses

575,020

562,940

80,861

Income from operation

287,834

102,163

14,676

Interest income

221

6,694

962

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(19)

775

111

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative

(51,391)

(47,420)

(6,811)

Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts

1,475

(66,767)

(9,590)

Other income (loss), net

(2,588)

16,053

2,306

Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates

235,532

11,498

1,654

Income tax benefit (expense)

3,719

65,745

9,444

Gain from equity in affiliates

2,665

2,429

349

Net income

241,916

79,672

11,447

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

Net income attributable to X Financial Shareholders

241,916

79,672

11,447

21

Consolidated income statement (cont')

2018

2019

(in RMB1,000)

(in RMB1,000)

(in USD1,000)

Net Revenues

Loan Facilitation Service-Direct Model

2,957,572

1,986,003

285,272

Loan Facilitation Service-Intermediary Model

228,272

238,867

34,311

Post-Origination Service

131,243

330,695

47,501

Financing Income

76,104

408,401

58,663

Other Revenue

147,409

124,084

17,824

Total Net Revenue

3,540,600

3,088,050

443,571

Operating Costs and Expenses

Origination and servicing

1,185,937

1,634,822

234,827

General and Administrative

220,024

227,482

32,676

Sales and Marketing

205,726

103,158

14,818

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities

216,364

7,748

1,113

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets

396,996

241,187

34,644

Provision for loan receivable from Xiaoying Housing Loans

40,348

23,431

3,366

Provision for loans receivable from Xiaoying Credit Loans and Xiaoying

-

37,643

5,407

Revolving Loans

Total operating costs and expenses

2,265,395

2,275,471

326,851

Income from operation

1,275,205

812,579

116,720

Interest income

4,225

19,386

2,785

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

10

616

88

Investment loss

-

(12,538)

(1,801)

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivative

(200,971)

(246,372)

(35,389)

Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated Trusts

12,359

64,163

9,216

Other income (loss), net

(5,905)

26,081

3,746

Income before income taxes and gain from equity in affiliates

1,084,923

663,915

95,365

Income tax benefit (expense)

(209,921)

93,103

13,374

Gain from equity in affiliates

8,055

17,458

2,508

Net income

883,057

774,476

111,247

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(55)

200

29

Net income attributable to X Financial Shareholders

883,112

774,276

111,218

22

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP results

4Q 2018

4Q 2019

(in RMB1,000)

(in RMB1,000)

(in USD1,000)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income

Net income

241,916

79,672

11,447

Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil)

38,529

37,542

5,393

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

280,445

117,214

16,840

2018

2019

(in RMB1,000)

(in RMB1,000)

(in USD1,000)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income

Net income

883,057

774,476

111,247

Add: Share-based compensation expenses (net of tax of nil)

171,836

157,116

22,568

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

1,054,893

931,592

133,815

23

Disclaimer

X Financial published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 08:32:06 UTC
