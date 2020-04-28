X Financial : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation
X Financial（NYSE: XYF）
2019 Q4 Earnings Results Presentation
X Financial at a glance
A leading technology-driven personal finance company in China
------ serving the vast personal financing demand with a focus on prime borrowers
In the fourth quarter of 2019:
8,890 mn (RMB)
Total loan facilitation amount
As of December 31, 2019:
17,267 mn (RMB)
Loan balance
5,631,081
Cumulative borrowers
499,855
Cumulative investors
38,826,182
Registered users
Underserved Prime Borrowers Diversified Investor & Customer Base
Business model
Loan
Investment
Underserved
application
demand
Investors
Prime Borrowers
X Financial
Risk Management & Pairing
͟Underserved Prime Borrowers
͟Investorsmainly include:
Credit card holders
Financial institutions (FIs)
Corporates
Micro business owners
Comprehensive suite of products with attractive features
Wide range of age
Flexible loan
Flexible tenor meeting
Various sources of
Products
borrowers' liquidity
credit proof reducing
groups
amount/ credit line
needs
collateral needs
Xiaoying Credit Loan
Early career stage
RMB2,000 - 60,000
3, 6, 9, 12 months
Avg. late 20 - 30s
Yaoqianhua
Young Generation
Credit limit: Avg.
Recurring, daily
Avg.20 - 30s
RMB6000+
consumption
Strategic partnership with ZhongAn Insurance
Prime
Principal + Interest
Borrowers
Investor confidence
Insured most of our
Lower acquisition cost
Blacklist + Other database
loan products
ZhongAn risk control
Credit data
Investors
Winsafe
Jointly analyze risk and develop
Both principal and interest are
advanced risk assessment models
insured against default
Enhanced risk management system
Strengthen investor confidence
to accurately identify prime borrowers
resulting in higher investment
and pricing risk
per investor
Most of loan products are insured by ZhongAn which significantly enhances consumer confidence
Investment highlights
1Leading industry position with differentiated products benefiting from China's booming personal finance market
2 Rigorous data-driven credit assessment modeling system