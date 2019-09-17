Log in
X Financial : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of 360 Finance, Inc., Canada Goose Holdings, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., TenCent Music Entertainment Group, Two River Bancorp, UP Fintech Holding Limited, and X Financial

09/17/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with QFIN's stock price falling below its IPO price of $16.50.

If you are a QFIN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (GOOS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that GOOS sourced the down and fur used in its clothing products in a way that treated animals in an unethical and inhumane manner.

If you are a GOOS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with foreign exchange [and] slower than anticipated conversion and uptake of acquired products affecting revenues.

If you are a MMSI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that "the FDA requested changes to the GeneSight [psychotropic] test offering."

If you are a MYGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

TenCent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that China's antitrust authority, is investigating exclusive licensing deals between TME and major record labels.

If you are a TME investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Two River Bancorp (TRCB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRCB to OceanFirst.

If you are a TRCB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with TIGR's share price falling below its IPO price.

If you are a TIGR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

X Financial (XFY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with XFY's stock price falling below its IPO price of $9.50.

If you are a XFY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2019 Lifshitz & Miller LLP.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz & Miller LLP
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-360-finance-inc-canada-goose-holdings-inc-merit-medical-systems-inc-myriad-genetics-inc-tencent-music-entertainment-group-two-river-bancorp-up-fintech-holding-limited-300920225.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2019
