X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : 2019 Results Presentation

03/09/2020 | 10:34pm EDT

RESULTS FOR 2019

10 MARCH 2020

AGENDA

Financial data

Operational data

Market environment

Regulatory environment

Appendix

2

FINANCIAL DATA

FINANCIAL DATA

Selected consolidated financial data

(in PLN'000)

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Result of operations on financial instrument

87 877

41 143

46 734

233 106

281 473

(48 367)

Other income

1 694

1 643

51

6 198

6 828

(630)

Total operating income

89 571

42 786

46 785

239 304

288 301

(48 997)

Salaries and employee benefits

(24 126)

(19 681)

4 445

(86 024)

(78 478)

7 546

Marketing

(10 222)

(7 878)

2 344

(37 716)

(33 322)

4 394

Amortization and depreciation

(1 720)

(794)

926

(6 753)

(3 931)

2 822

Other operating expenses

(11 256)

(12 509)

(1 253)

(43 399)

(56 761)

(13 362)

Total operating expenses

(47 324)

(40 862)

6 462

(173 892)

(172 492)

1 400

Operating profit (EBIT)

42 247

1 924

40 323

65 412

115 809

(50 397)

Finance income

261

(174)

435

5 901

9 083

(3 182)

Finance costs

(1 425)

2 502

(3 927)

(1 877)

(221)

1 656

Profit before tax

41 083

4 252

36 831

69 436

124 671

(55 235)

Income tax

(4 045)

(279)

3 766

(11 735)

(23 200)

(11 465)

Net profit

37 038

3 973

33 065

57 701

101 471

(43 770)

(in PLN'000)

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Change

Own cash and cash equivalents

484 351

467 987

16 364

Equity

490 744

455 156

35 588

Standalone capital adequacy ratio, including buffers (%)

14,6

20,0

(5,4)

Aggregate capital adequacy ratio, including buffers (%)

13,3

19,1

(5,8)

4

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Operating income

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

Total operating income

239 304

288 301

273 767

250 576

282 542

204 434

(in PLN'000)

Transaction volume in CFD instrument

1 597 218

2 095 412

2 196 558

2 015 655

2 443 302

1 986 639

in lots1

Profitability per lot (in PLN)2

150

138

125

124

116

103

1) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments.

2) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Total operating income

89 571

60 952

47 891

40 890

42 786

47 578

84 200

113 737

(in PLN'000)

Transaction volume in CFD

394 146

423 333

385 318

394 421

458 869

345 118

616 082

675 344

instrument in lots

Profitability per lot (in PLN)

227

144

124

104

93

138

137

168

  • In Q4 2019, the revenues increased by 109,3% compared to the Q4 2018, i.e. by PLN 46,8 mm from PLN 42,8 mm to PLN 89,6 mm. This change was driven by: (i) higher profitability per lot - an increase by PLN 134 (from PLN 93 to PLN 227); (ii) lower financial instruments turnover noted in the number of concluded transactions in lots - a decrease by 64 723 lots (from 458 869 to 394 147 lots).

5

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Result of operations on financial instruments

(in PLN'000)

Q4 2019

Q4 2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Index CFDs

80 584

32 910

47 674

175 116

141 924

33 192

Currency CFDs

6 163

(874)

7 037

42 624

67 192

(24 568)

Commodity CFDs

815

9 316

(8 501)

12 021

69 499

(57 478)

Equity CFDs

(56)

423

(479)

2 313

2 878

(565)

Bond CFDs

(296)

272

(568)

771

589

182

Total CFDs

87 210

42 047

45 163

232 845

282 082

(49 237)

Options

-

-

-

-

3 947

(3947)

Stocks

531

87

444

1 199

99

1 100

Gross gain on transactions in financial instruments

87 741

42 134

45 607

234 044

286 128

(52 084)

Bonuses and discounts paid to clients

(150)

(732)

(582)

(300)

(3 363)

(3 063)

Commission paid to cooperating brokers

286

(259)

(545)

(638)

(1 292)

(654)

Net gain on transactions in financial instruments

87 877

41 143

46 734

233 106

281 473

(48 367)

6

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Result of operations on financial instruments

Revenue by class of instrument

Revenue by class of instrument

2019

2018

5,2%

1,8%

2,6%

18,2%

Index CFD's

24,3%

Currency CFD's

Commodity CFD's

49,6%

Other

74,8%

23,5%

7

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Revenue by geographical area and segments

(in PLN'000)

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Central and Eastern Europe

42 379

7 800

34 579

121 334

140 494

(19 160)

- including Poland

33 967

(9 739)

43 706

95 390

72 525

22 865

Western Europe

31 064

27 060

4 004

90 934

124 488

(33 554)

- including Spain

15 208

6 689

8 519

47 642

42 360

5 282

Latin America

16 128

7 926

8 202

27 036

23 319

3 717

Total operating income

89 571

42 786

46 785

239 304

288 301

(48 997)

  • Diversification of revenues in geographical terms:
    • Poland: 39,9% (2018: 25,2%) and Spain: 19,9% (2018: 14,7%).
    • The share of other countries does not exceed in any case 15%.

(in PLN'000)

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Retail segment

80 145

39 355

40 790

218 457

269 486

(51 029)

Institutional segment (X Open Hub)

9 426

3 431

5 995

20 847

18 815

2 032

Total operating income

89 571

42 786

46 785

239 304

288 301

(48 997)

8

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Operating expenses

(in PLN'000)

4Q 2019

4Q 2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

Salaries and employee benefits

24 126

19 681

4 445

86 024

78 478

7 546

Marketing

10 222

7 878

2 344

37 716

33 322

4 394

Other external services

7 540

6 575

965

24 638

24 909

(271)

Costs of maintenance and lease of buildings

742

1 954

(1 212)

3 158

7 815

(4 657)

Amortization and depreciation

1 720

794

926

6 753

3 931

2 822

Taxes and fees

869

505

364

2 950

2 340

610

Commission expenses

2 282

1 984

298

8 329

7 627

702

Other costs

(177)

1 491

(1 668)

4 324

14 070

(9 746)

Total operating expenses

47 324

40 862

6 462

173 892

172 492

1 400

The structure of operating costs for 2019

Operating expenses in 2019 amounted to PLN 173,9 mm and were similar to those a year earlier (an increase by PLN 1,4 mm y/y). The most significant changes y/y occurred in:

  • salaries and employee benefits costs, an increase by PLN 7,5 mm mainly due to new employment and employee severance payments;
  • marketing costs, an increase by PLN 4,4 mm mainly due to higher expenditures on online marketing;
  • costs of maintenance and lease of buildings, a decrease by PLN 4,7 mm and consequently an increase in depreciation costs by PLN 2,8 mm, relating to the entry into force of IFRS 16 Leasing;
  • other costs, a decrease by PLN 9,7 mm as a result of one-off event in Q3 2018 in the amount of PLN 9,9 mm.

9,8%

4,8%

Salaries and employee benefits

14,2%

Marketing

Other external services

49,5%

Commission expenses

Other expenses

21,7%

9

OPERATIONAL DATA

OPERATIONAL DATA

Consolidated KPIs

2018

2019

36 555

89 629

26 582

2 095 412

20 672

21 279

49 740

1 597 218

29 099

409 420

23 656

332 907

New clients

Average number of active

New accounts

Average number of active

Net deposits

Transaction volume in CFD

clients

accounts

instruments in lots

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

1Q 2019

4Q 2018

3Q 2018

2Q 2018

1Q 2018

New clients

Average number of active clients1

Clients in total

New accounts

Average number of active accounts1

Accounts in total

Net deposits (in PLN'000)

Average operating income per active client (in PLN'000)2

Average operating income per active account (in PLN'000)2

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots

Profitability per lot (in PLN)

10 424

10 042

9 246

6 843

5 742

4 884

4 734

5 312

26 582

25 171

23 688

22 245

21 279

21 515

22 135

22 317

149 304

139 949

128 266

122 645

116 517

111 401

107 214

103 907

26 747

24 424

22 215

16 243

13 930

11 758

11 321

12 731

29 099

27 544

25 932

24 386

23 656

24 032

24 918

25 279

323 315

297 981

274 867

253 978

238 980

225 784

215 237

205 997

119 278

95 259

102 564

92 320

78 702

75 619

91 617

86 969

9,0

5,9

3,7

1,8

13,5

11,4

8,9

5,1

8,2

5,4

3,4

1,7

12,2

10,2

7,9

4,5

394 146

423 333

385 318

394 421

458 869

345 118

616 082

675 344

227

144

124

104

93

138

137

168

  1. Average quarterly number of clients/accounts for the 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019 respectively, and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2018, respectively.
  2. Average operating income for the active account for the 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019 respectively, and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2018.

11

OPERATIONAL DATA continued

Marketing costs vs new clients

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

1Q 2019

4Q 2018

3Q 2018

2Q 2018

1Q 2018

Total operating expenses

47 324

42 980

42 490

41 098

40 862

48 837

41 750

41 043

(in PLN'000):

- Marketing (in PLN'000)

10 222

8 735

9 581

9 178

7 878

8 669

8 976

7 799

New clients

10 424

10 042

9 246

6 843

5 742

4 884

4 734

5 312

  • In q/q terms, operating costs increased by PLN 4,3 million, mainly due to higher by PLN 2,8 million costs of salaries and employee benefits (creation of a provision for variable remuneration elements) and higher by PLN 1,8 million other external services: 1) IT support services (increased by PLN 0,5 million q/q); 2) legal and advisory services (increased by PLN 0,4 million q/q) and 3) support database systems and market data delivery (increased by PLN 0,4 million q/q).

Marketing costs New clients

11 000

11 000

10 000

10 000

Marketing costs (in PLN'000)

9 000

9 000

8 000

8 000

7 000

7 000

New clients

6 000

6 000

5 000

5 000

4 000

4 000

3 000

3 000

2 000

2 000

1 000

1 000

0

0

4Q 2019

3Q 2019

2Q 2019

1Q 2019

4Q 2018

3Q 2018

2Q 2018

1Q 2018

12

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

FX volatility on the market

J.P. Morgan Global FX Volatility Index (average, LHS)

FX CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thou. lots

12%

340

380

11%

299

340

10%

10,2%

272

246

270

252

8,4%

8,4%

300

9%

260

7,8%

8%

220

8,1%

8,0%

7,9%

7,7%

6,7%

7,2%

7%

6,3%

180

7,6%

128

133

6%

140

146

150

135

5%

120

100

Q1'17

Q2'17

Q3'17

Q4'17

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Volatility of equity market1

Volatility of commodity market1

DAX volatility (avg., LHS)

Index CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thou. lots

Bloomberg Commodity Index volatility (avg., LHS)

Commodity CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thou. lots

20%

303

325

14%

300

13%

18%

16,2%

266

275

12%

16%

15,1%

15,6%

14,6%

13,8%

250

11%

14%

13,2%

14,7%

12,1%

225

10%

11,5% 178

230

12%

10,6% 10,5%

200

9%

10%

177

192

175

8%

168

170

150

7%

8%

161

153

142

8,9%

125

6%

139

6%

100

Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19

13,3%

50

60

49

11,7%

45

50

41

43

10,7%

38

38

11,2%

12,5%

36

40

9,1%

9,8%

9,1%

27

30

23

8,9%

22

23

8,3%

9,8%

20

8,8%

10

0

Q1'17Q2'17Q3'17Q4'17Q1'18Q2'18Q3'18Q4'18Q1'19Q2'19Q3'19Q4'19

Source: Bloomberg, XTB

¹ 1Volatility of German blue chip index DAX 30 and Bloomberg Commodity Index is calculated as an annualized historical daily volatility based on 30-days period standard deviation.

14

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Regulatory changes in industry

Activity of the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA")

The measures of product intervention announced on 27 March, 2018 by ESMA became effective for three-months periods from 1 August, 2018 regarding CFDs and 2 July, 2018 for binary options and were in force till 1 August 2019.

  • Agreed measures regarding CFDs included:
    • leverage limits on the opening of a position by a retail clients between 30:1 and 2:1, which is subject to changes according to changes of the basic instrument: (I) 30:1 for major currency pairs, (II) 20:1 for non-majors currency pairs, gold and major indices, (III) 10:1 for commodities other than gold and non-major equity indices, (IV) 5:1 for individual equities and other reference values, (V) 2:1 for cryptocurrencies;
    • unification of level of stop out up to 50% for all investment companies;
    • negative balance protection on a per account basis;
    • a restriction on the benefits offered to trade CFDs;
    • introduction a standardised risk warning.
  • A measure relating to binary options included prohibition on the marketing, distribution or sale of those instruments to retail clients.

In August 2018 ESMA reviewed the product intervention measure on binary options, which resulted in a first decision announced on 24 August, 2018 to extend its application from 2 October, 2018 for following, three-months period. On 28 September, 2018 ESMA decided on their extension from 1 November, 2018 for a further three months. Another decisions on the extension of the product intervention were issued respectively on 23 January 2018 - for 3 months starting from 1 February 2019 and on 17 April

  • for 3 months starting from 1 May 2019. After 1 August 2019, i.e. after the end of the last ESMA decision, the means of product intervention identical to the previous rules set out in previous decisions were introduced by appropriate regulators on the local markets of the European Union. Differences from the currently applicable intervention measures were introduced in Cyprus and, as described in next slides, in Poland. In Cyprus, limits in case of clients from the positive market are lower than in ESMA product intervention, while in case of grey markets a tighten up of limits has been introduced.

16

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

Poland - draft bill amending act on supervision over financial market and other acts

On 1 August 2019 the Polish Financial Supervision Authority decided to introduce additional requirements while offering contracts for difference to retail clients and to introduce the category of an experienced retail client who will be able to offer CFDs with a higher level of leverage while applying the remaining restrictions.

Assumption of the PFSA's Product intervention:

  • prohibition of placing on the market consisting of the dissemination, directing to retail clients or potential retail clients of information, advertising or promotion, as well as the distribution or sale of contracts for difference to retail clients, except when the following conditions are met:
    • the investment firm requires the retail client to make an initial margin, which should be understood as any payment in order to conclude a CFD, excluding commissions, transaction fees and any other related costs, with a percentage specified in the PFSA Product Intervention;
    • the investment firm provides protection to the retail client by forcibly closing a position on the retail client's account (so-calledstop-out) when the margin level reaches 50%;
    • the investment firm provides the retail client with protection against a negative balance, which shall be understood as a limitation of the total liabilities of the retail client in respect of all CFD positions related to the CFD trading account at the supplier of the CFD contract to the amount of funds on that account;
    • the investment firm does not directly or indirectly transfer to the retail client any payment, monetary advantage or any excluded non-monetary benefit in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, except for realized profits from the CFDs provided, whereby a non-monetary benefit should be understood as any non-monetary benefit information and research tools to the extent that they relate to CFDs;
    • advertising or promotional information, including correspondence or messages, disseminated or directed to the retail client or potential retail client directly or indirectly by the investment firm, in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, contains an appropriate risk warning.
  • entering the status of experienced retail client.

17

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

The PFSA's Product intervention - status of experienced retail client

Retail clients of an investment firms who already have relevant experience and awareness of investment risk have the opportunity to submit a written application for the status of an experienced retail client.

In order to become an experienced retail customer, two conditions must be met in total:

  • The retail client concluded within 24 months:
    • opening transactions in CFDs with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 50 000* each, with a frequency of at least 10 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters; or
    • CFD opening transactions with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 10 000* each, with a frequency of at least 50 opening transactions per quarter during four quarters; or
    • opening transactions in the scope of CFDs with a total nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 2 000 000*, with the client concluding at least 40 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters;
  • The retail client shall have appropriate knowledge regarding derivatives, including CFDs, supported by:
    • obtaining relevant professional certificates, in particular: Investment Advisor, Securities Broker, Chartered Financial Analyst, Financial Risk Manager, Professional Risk Manager, ACI Dealing Certificate, ACI Diploma, or relevant field education; or
    • a minimum of 50 hours of training on derivatives, including CFDs, confirmed by obtaining relevant certificates or confirmations issued on the basis of knowledge verification by relevant training providers, within the last 12 months; or
    • confirmation that the client carries out or performed activities or works or worked under an employment contract or other contractual relationship on which the function is based, for at least a year in a position that requires professional knowledge regarding the conclusion of transactions in CFDs or other derivatives.

*) the equivalent of amounts expressed in Euro is determined using the average Euro exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Poland, in force on the day preceding the date of submission of the application by the retail customer in which the exchange rate was announced.

18

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

Status of the Experienced Retail Client at XTB

In order to provide XTB's retail customers with the opportunity to meet the condition of having an appropriate level of knowledge about derivatives, confirmed by a certificate and necessary to submit an application for the status of an experienced retail customer, XTB has introduced a new version of the EDUCATION section on the xStation transaction platform, in which customers have the opportunity to learn over 50 hours of educational materials prepared by XTB's experts, and then taking the test verifying their level of knowledge and, after obtaining a positive result, receiving the XTB's Certificate.

XTB has developed and introduced technological solutions in accordance with the Expert Customer Verification Standard (Standard weryfikacji klienta doświadczonego) in force since October 14, 2019, prepared by the Chamber of Brokerage Houses (Izba Domów Maklerskich) for the purposes of uniform verification of the experience of an experienced customer regarding the CFD market, specifying:

  • exam knowledge base, consisting of 180 questions covered in five thematic blocks,
  • principles and logic of conducting a test verifying the client's level of knowledge, consisting of a set of 40 questions selected randomly from the exam knowledge base, for which the client has 60 minutes to solve and must obtain a positive result set at 65% (26 points),
  • conditions to be met by the certificate issued to the client after successful completion of the educational training.

19

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

The PFSA's Product intervention

Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who

do not have the status of experienced client.

30:1

For CFDs

in which the underlying instrument is a currency pair consisting of the

following two currencies: EUR, USD, JPY, CAD, GBP, CHF.

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are:

main stock indices (FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX, EURO

20:1

STOXX);

gold;

currency pair, in which at least one currency is different than EUR, USD, JPY, CAD,

GBP or CHF.

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil)

10:1

and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO

STOXX.

5:1

For CFDs

in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying

instruments which are not mentioned in the table.

2:1

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin).

19

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

The PFSA's Product intervention

Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who

have the status of experienced client.

For CFDs in which the underlying instrument is:

one currency pair;

one of the following stock indices:

o Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 (FTSE 100);

o Cotation Assistée en Continu 40 (CAC 40);

100:1

o Deutsche Boerse AG German Stock Index 30 (DAX30);

o Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA);

o Standard & Poors 500 (S&P 500);

o NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQ);

o NASDAQ 100 Index (NASDAQ 100);

o Nikkei Index (Nikkei 225);

o Standard & Poors / Australian Securities Exchange 200 (ASX 200);

o EURO STOXX 50 Index (EURO STOXX 50)

Gold.

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil)

10:1

and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO

STOXX.

5:1

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying

instruments which are not mentioned in the table.

2:1

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin).

19

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

Act amending the Act on Public Offering, on Conditions for the Introduction of Financial Instruments to the Organized Trading System and on Public Companies

On October 16, 2019, Sejm adopted an amendment to the Act on public offering and the conditions of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies. On November 5, 2019, the bill was signed by the President. Date of entry into force of the provisions is divided - part of the law appeared within 14 days of the announcement, part on January 1, 2020, and part will come into force on September 3, 2020.

The most important assumptions:

  • the obligation to adopt a remuneration policy for members of the management board and supervisory board of a public company by the general meeting at least every four years - the solutions adopted in the policy should contribute to the implementation of the business strategy, long-term interests and stability of the company. The policy should include a description of fixed and variable components of remuneration, as well as bonuses and other monetary and non-monetary benefits that may be granted to members of the management board and the supervisory board. The supervisory board should prepare an annual remuneration report, which will then be reviewed by the general meeting;
  • obligations in transactions with related entities - the conclusion of a significant transaction requires the consent of the company's supervisory board or, if the articles of association provide so, a general meeting, while a significant transaction within the meaning of the amendment is a transaction concluded by the company with a related entity whose value exceeds 5% of the total assets Act on Accounting of September 29, 1994, established on the basis of the last approved financial statement of the company. If a significant transaction concerns the interests of a member of the supervisory board or a shareholder, respectively, he does not participate in making decisions to consent to the conclusion of this transaction. The company publishes information on a significant transaction on its website at the time of conclusion of the transaction at the latest. The information obligation excludes: (i) transactions concluded on market terms as part of the company's normal operations, (ii) transactions concluded with a 100% subsidiary, and (iii) transactions related to the payment of remuneration to members of the management board or the supervisory board due in accordance with the company's remuneration policy;
  • changes in the scope of shareholder identification - any public company will be able to apply to the National Depository for Securities, brokerage house or bank keeping the account for information about shareholders.

19

APPENDIX

APPENDIX

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in PLN'000)

31 December 2019

31 December 2018

Cash and cash equivalents

955 196

831 895

Financial assets at fair value through P&L

149 318

114 279

Financial assets at amortised cost

6 474

5 005

Intangible assets

572

716

Property, plant and equipment

14 193

2 517

Deferred income tax assets

9 003

9 545

Other assets

4 144

6 117

Total assets

1 138 900

970 074

Amounts due to clients

573 792

447 841

Financial liabilities held for trading

23 529

28 227

Deferred income tax provision

15 561

12 857

Liabilities due to lease

10 772

37

Other liabilities

24 502

25 956

Total liabilities

648 156

514 918

Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Company

490 744

455 156

Total equity and liabilities

1 138 900

970 074

21

APPENDIX continued

Consolidated cash flow statement

(in PLN'000)

2018

2018

Profit before tax

Amortization and depreciation

Foreign exchange (gains) losses from translation of own cash

Change in balance of financial assets at fair value through P&L and financial liabilities held for trading

Change in financial assets at amortised cost Change in balance of restricted cash Change in balance of amounts due to clients Other adjustments and changes

69 436

124 671

6 753

3 931

1 178

(3 724)

(39 737)

1 134

(1 469)

(996)

(106 937)

14 563

125 951

26 441

(5 824)

(3 146)

Cash from operating activities

49 351

162 874

Income tax paid

(4 027)

(23 330)

Interests

397

-

Net cash from operating activities

45 721

139 544

Expenses relating to payments for property, plant and equipment Expenses relating to payments for tangible and intangible assets Other

(3 196)

(1 231)

(99)

(41)

16

70

Net cash from investing activities

(3 279)

(1 202)

Dividend paid to owners

(19 955)

(41 084)

Payments of liabilities and interest under lease

(4 944)

(91)

Net cash from financing activities

(24 899)

(41 175)

Increase (Decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents

17 543

97 167

22

DISCLAMER

Neither this presentation (the "Presentation") nor any copy of it nor the information contained herein is being issued or may be distributed directly or indirectly to or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. By attending this meeting where this Presentation is being made, or by reading the Presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations. The following applies to the Presentation, the oral presentation of the information in the Presentation by the Company or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively referred to as the "Presentation").

The Presentation has been prepared by X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (the "Company") solely for use at the investor presentation being given in connection with the publication of the Report for 2019.

The Presentation does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company or any member of its group (the "Group"), nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any member of its Group, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. The Presentation does not constitute a recommendation or investment advice regarding any securities of the Company or its Group.

The information contained in the Presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained in the Presentation.

The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in the Presentation speak only as at the date of the Presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the Presentation. To the extent permitted under the applicable provisions of law the Company shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising from any use of the Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the Presentation.

The Presentation contains certain statistical and market information. Such market information has been sourced from and/or calculated based on data provided by third-party sources identified in the Presentation or by the Company, if not attributed exclusively to third-party sources. Because such market information has been prepared in part based upon estimates, assessments, adjustments and judgments that are based on the Company's or third-party sources' experience and familiarity with the sector in which the Company operates and has not been verified by an independent third party, such market information is to a certain degree subjective. While it is believed that such estimates, assessments, adjustments and judgments are reasonable and that the market information was prepared appropriately to reflect the sector and the market in which the Company operates, there is no assurance that such estimates, assessments, adjustments and judgments are the most appropriate for making determinations relating to market information or that market information prepared by other sources will not differ materially from the market information included herein.

Matters discussed in the Presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are those other than statements of historical facts. Statements that include the words "expect", "intend", "plans", "believe", "project", "anticipate", "will", "target", "aim", "may", "would", "could", "continue" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature indicate such forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial performance, business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company for future operations (including development plans relating to the Company). All forward-looking statements included in the Presentation address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's and/or the Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or the Group, respectively. Such forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions of future events, including numerous assumptions regarding the Company's and/or the Group's present and future business strategies and future operating environment. Although the Company believes that these estimates and assumptions are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The Company and its respective agents, employees or advisors do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in the Presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

The Presentation and any materials distributed in connection with the Presentation are not directed to, nor are they intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or applicable regulations or that would require any authorisation, registration, notification or licensing within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

21

X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.

Ogrodowa 58

00-876 Warsaw, Poland

www.xtb.pl

Investors relations:

relacje.inwestorskie@xtb.com

Disclaimer

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 02:33:06 UTC
