X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : 2019 Results Presentation

RESULTS FOR 2019
10 MARCH 2020
AGENDA
Financial data
Operational data
Market environment
Regulatory environment
Appendix
FINANCIAL DATA
FINANCIAL DATA
Selected consolidated financial data
(in PLN'000)
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Result of operations on financial instrument
87 877
41 143
46 734
233 106
281 473
(48 367)
Other income
1 694
1 643
51
6 198
6 828
(630)
Total operating income
89 571
42 786
46 785
239 304
288 301
(48 997)
Salaries and employee benefits
(24 126)
(19 681)
4 445
(86 024)
(78 478)
7 546
Marketing
(10 222)
(7 878)
2 344
(37 716)
(33 322)
4 394
Amortization and depreciation
(1 720)
(794)
926
(6 753)
(3 931)
2 822
Other operating expenses
(11 256)
(12 509)
(1 253)
(43 399)
(56 761)
(13 362)
Total operating expenses
(47 324)
(40 862)
6 462
(173 892)
(172 492)
1 400
Operating profit (EBIT)
42 247
1 924
40 323
65 412
115 809
(50 397)
Finance income
261
(174)
435
5 901
9 083
(3 182)
Finance costs
(1 425)
2 502
(3 927)
(1 877)
(221)
1 656
Profit before tax
41 083
4 252
36 831
69 436
124 671
(55 235)
Income tax
(4 045)
(279)
3 766
(11 735)
(23 200)
(11 465)
Net profit
37 038
3 973
33 065
57 701
101 471
(43 770)
(in PLN'000)
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Change
Own cash and cash equivalents
484 351
467 987
16 364
Equity
490 744
455 156
35 588
Standalone capital adequacy ratio, including buffers (%)
14,6
20,0
(5,4)
Aggregate capital adequacy ratio, including buffers (%)
13,3
19,1
(5,8)
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Operating income
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Total operating income
239 304
288 301
273 767
250 576
282 542
204 434
(in PLN'000)
Transaction volume in CFD instrument
1 597 218
2 095 412
2 196 558
2 015 655
2 443 302
1 986 639
in lots1
Profitability per lot (in PLN)2
150
138
125
124
116
103
1) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments.
2) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Q2 2019
Q1 2019
Q4 2018
Q3 2018
Q2 2018
Q1 2018
Total operating income
89 571
60 952
47 891
40 890
42 786
47 578
84 200
113 737
(in PLN'000)
Transaction volume in CFD
394 146
423 333
385 318
394 421
458 869
345 118
616 082
675 344
instrument in lots
Profitability per lot (in PLN)
227
144
124
104
93
138
137
168
In Q4 2019, the revenues increased by 109,3% compared to the Q4 2018, i.e. by PLN 46,8 mm from PLN 42,8 mm to PLN 89,6 mm. This change was driven by: (i) higher profitability per lot - an increase by PLN 134 (from PLN 93 to PLN 227); (ii) lower financial instruments turnover noted in the number of concluded transactions in lots - a decrease by 64 723 lots (from 458 869 to 394 147 lots).
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Result of operations on financial instruments
(in PLN'000)
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Index CFDs
80 584
32 910
47 674
175 116
141 924
33 192
Currency CFDs
6 163
(874)
7 037
42 624
67 192
(24 568)
Commodity CFDs
815
9 316
(8 501)
12 021
69 499
(57 478)
Equity CFDs
(56)
423
(479)
2 313
2 878
(565)
Bond CFDs
(296)
272
(568)
771
589
182
Total CFDs
87 210
42 047
45 163
232 845
282 082
(49 237)
Options
-
-
-
-
3 947
(3947)
Stocks
531
87
444
1 199
99
1 100
Gross gain on transactions in financial instruments
87 741
42 134
45 607
234 044
286 128
(52 084)
Bonuses and discounts paid to clients
(150)
(732)
(582)
(300)
(3 363)
(3 063)
Commission paid to cooperating brokers
286
(259)
(545)
(638)
(1 292)
(654)
Net gain on transactions in financial instruments
87 877
41 143
46 734
233 106
281 473
(48 367)
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Result of operations on financial instruments
Revenue by class of instrument
Revenue by class of instrument
2019
2018
5,2%
1,8%
2,6%
18,2%
Index CFD's
24,3%
Currency CFD's
Commodity CFD's
49,6%
Other
74,8%
23,5%
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Revenue by geographical area and segments
(in PLN'000)
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Central and Eastern Europe
42 379
7 800
34 579
121 334
140 494
(19 160)
- including Poland
33 967
(9 739)
43 706
95 390
72 525
22 865
Western Europe
31 064
27 060
4 004
90 934
124 488
(33 554)
- including Spain
15 208
6 689
8 519
47 642
42 360
5 282
Latin America
16 128
7 926
8 202
27 036
23 319
3 717
Total operating income
89 571
42 786
46 785
239 304
288 301
(48 997)
Diversification of revenues in geographical terms:
Poland: 39,9% (2018: 25,2%) and Spain: 19,9% (2018: 14,7%).
The share of other countries does not exceed in any case 15%.
(in PLN'000)
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Retail segment
80 145
39 355
40 790
218 457
269 486
(51 029)
Institutional segment (X Open Hub)
9 426
3 431
5 995
20 847
18 815
2 032
Total operating income
89 571
42 786
46 785
239 304
288 301
(48 997)
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Operating expenses
(in PLN'000)
4Q 2019
4Q 2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Salaries and employee benefits
24 126
19 681
4 445
86 024
78 478
7 546
Marketing
10 222
7 878
2 344
37 716
33 322
4 394
Other external services
7 540
6 575
965
24 638
24 909
(271)
Costs of maintenance and lease of buildings
742
1 954
(1 212)
3 158
7 815
(4 657)
Amortization and depreciation
1 720
794
926
6 753
3 931
2 822
Taxes and fees
869
505
364
2 950
2 340
610
Commission expenses
2 282
1 984
298
8 329
7 627
702
Other costs
(177)
1 491
(1 668)
4 324
14 070
(9 746)
Total operating expenses
47 324
40 862
6 462
173 892
172 492
1 400
The structure of operating costs for 2019
Operating expenses in 2019 amounted to PLN 173,9 mm and were similar to those a year earlier (an increase by PLN 1,4 mm y/y). The most significant changes y/y occurred in:
salaries and employee benefits costs, an increase by PLN 7,5 mm mainly due to new employment and employee severance payments;
marketing costs, an increase by PLN 4,4 mm mainly due to higher expenditures on online marketing;
costs of maintenance and lease of buildings, a decrease by PLN 4,7 mm and consequently an increase in depreciation costs by PLN 2,8 mm, relating to the entry into force of IFRS 16 Leasing;
other costs, a decrease by PLN 9,7 mm as a result of one-off event in Q3 2018 in the amount of PLN 9,9 mm.
9,8%
4,8%
Salaries and employee benefits
14,2%
Marketing
Other external services
49,5%
Commission expenses
Other expenses
21,7%
OPERATIONAL DATA
OPERATIONAL DATA
Consolidated KPIs
2018
2019
36 555
89 629
26 582
2 095 412
20 672
21 279
49 740
1 597 218
29 099
409 420
23 656
332 907
New clients
Average number of active
New accounts
Average number of active
Net deposits
Transaction volume in CFD
clients
accounts
instruments in lots
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
2Q 2019
1Q 2019
4Q 2018
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
New clients
Average number of active clients1
Clients in total
New accounts
Average number of active accounts1
Accounts in total
Net deposits (in PLN'000)
Average operating income per active client (in PLN'000)2
Average operating income per active account (in PLN'000)2
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots
Profitability per lot (in PLN)
10 424
10 042
9 246
6 843
5 742
4 884
4 734
5 312
26 582
25 171
23 688
22 245
21 279
21 515
22 135
22 317
149 304
139 949
128 266
122 645
116 517
111 401
107 214
103 907
26 747
24 424
22 215
16 243
13 930
11 758
11 321
12 731
29 099
27 544
25 932
24 386
23 656
24 032
24 918
25 279
323 315
297 981
274 867
253 978
238 980
225 784
215 237
205 997
119 278
95 259
102 564
92 320
78 702
75 619
91 617
86 969
9,0
5,9
3,7
1,8
13,5
11,4
8,9
5,1
8,2
5,4
3,4
1,7
12,2
10,2
7,9
4,5
394 146
423 333
385 318
394 421
458 869
345 118
616 082
675 344
227
144
124
104
93
138
137
168
Average quarterly number of clients/accounts for the 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019 respectively, and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2018, respectively.
Average operating income for the active account for the 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019 respectively, and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2018.
OPERATIONAL DATA continued
Marketing costs vs new clients
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
2Q 2019
1Q 2019
4Q 2018
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
Total operating expenses
47 324
42 980
42 490
41 098
40 862
48 837
41 750
41 043
(in PLN'000):
- Marketing (in PLN'000)
10 222
8 735
9 581
9 178
7 878
8 669
8 976
7 799
New clients
10 424
10 042
9 246
6 843
5 742
4 884
4 734
5 312
In q/q terms, operating costs increased by PLN 4,3 million, mainly due to higher by PLN 2,8 million costs of salaries and employee benefits (creation of a provision for variable remuneration elements) and higher by PLN 1,8 million other external services: 1) IT support services (increased by PLN 0,5 million q/q); 2) legal and advisory services (increased by PLN 0,4 million q/q) and 3) support database systems and market data delivery (increased by PLN 0,4 million q/q).
Marketing costs New clients
11 000
11 000
10 000
10 000
Marketing costs (in PLN'000)
9 000
9 000
8 000
8 000
7 000
7 000
New clients
6 000
6 000
5 000
5 000
4 000
4 000
3 000
3 000
2 000
2 000
1 000
1 000
0
0
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
2Q 2019
1Q 2019
4Q 2018
3Q 2018
2Q 2018
1Q 2018
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
FX volatility on the market
J.P. Morgan Global FX Volatility Index (average, LHS)
FX CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thou. lots
12%
340
380
11%
299
340
10%
10,2%
272
246
270
252
8,4%
8,4%
300
9%
260
7,8%
8%
220
8,1%
8,0%
7,9%
7,7%
6,7%
7,2%
7%
6,3%
180
7,6%
128
133
6%
140
146
150
135
5%
120
100
Q1'17
Q2'17
Q3'17
Q4'17
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Volatility of equity market1
Volatility of commodity market1
DAX volatility (avg., LHS)
Index CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thou. lots
Bloomberg Commodity Index volatility (avg., LHS)
Commodity CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thou. lots
¹ 1Volatility of German blue chip index DAX 30 and Bloomberg Commodity Index is calculated as an annualized historical daily volatility based on 30-days period standard deviation.
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Regulatory changes in industry
Activity of the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA")
The measures of product intervention announced on 27 March, 2018 by ESMA became effective for three-months periods from 1 August, 2018 regarding CFDs and 2 July, 2018 for binary options and were in force till 1 August 2019.
Agreed measures regarding CFDs included:
leverage limits on the opening of a position by a retail clients between 30:1 and 2:1, which is subject to changes according to changes of the basic instrument: (I) 30:1 for major currency pairs, (II) 20:1 for non-majors currency pairs, gold and major indices, (III) 10:1 for commodities other than gold and non-major equity indices, (IV) 5:1 for individual equities and other reference values, (V) 2:1 for cryptocurrencies;
unification of level of stop out up to 50% for all investment companies;
negative balance protection on a per account basis;
a restriction on the benefits offered to trade CFDs;
introduction a standardised risk warning.
A measure relating to binary options included prohibition on the marketing, distribution or sale of those instruments to retail clients.
In August 2018 ESMA reviewed the product intervention measure on binary options, which resulted in a first decision announced on 24 August, 2018 to extend its application from 2 October, 2018 for following, three-months period. On 28 September, 2018 ESMA decided on their extension from 1 November, 2018 for a further three months. Another decisions on the extension of the product intervention were issued respectively on 23 January 2018 - for 3 months starting from 1 February 2019 and on 17 April
for 3 months starting from 1 May 2019. After 1 August 2019, i.e. after the end of the last ESMA decision, the means of product intervention identical to the previous rules set out in previous decisions were introduced by appropriate regulators on the local markets of the European Union. Differences from the currently applicable intervention measures were introduced in Cyprus and, as described in next slides, in Poland. In Cyprus, limits in case of clients from the positive market are lower than in ESMA product intervention, while in case ofgrey markets a tighten up of limits has been introduced.
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
Poland - draft bill amending act on supervision over financial market and other acts
On 1 August 2019 the Polish Financial Supervision Authority decided to introduce additional requirements while offering contracts for difference to retail clients and to introduce the category of an experienced retail client who will be able to offer CFDs with a higher level of leverage while applying the remaining restrictions.
Assumption of the PFSA's Product intervention:
prohibition of placing on the market consisting of the dissemination, directing to retail clients or potential retail clients of information, advertising or promotion, as well as the distribution or sale of contracts for difference to retail clients, except when the following conditions are met:
the investment firm requires the retail client to make an initial margin, which should be understood as any payment in order to conclude a CFD, excluding commissions, transaction fees and any other related costs, with a percentage specified in the PFSA Product Intervention;
the investment firm provides protection to the retail client by forcibly closing a position on the retail client's account (so-calledstop-out) when the margin level reaches 50%;
the investment firm provides the retail client with protection against a negative balance, which shall be understood as a limitation of the total liabilities of the retail client in respect of all CFD positions related to the CFD trading account at the supplier of the CFD contract to the amount of funds on that account;
the investment firm does not directly or indirectly transfer to the retail client any payment, monetary advantage or any excluded non-monetary benefit in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, except for realized profits from the CFDs provided, whereby a non-monetary benefit should be understood as any non-monetary benefit information and research tools to the extent that they relate to CFDs;
advertising or promotional information, including correspondence or messages, disseminated or directed to the retail client or potential retail client directly or indirectly by the investment firm, in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, contains an appropriate risk warning.
entering the status of experienced retail client.
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
The PFSA's Product intervention - status of experienced retail client
Retail clients of an investment firms who already have relevant experience and awareness of investment risk have the opportunity to submit a written application for the status of an experienced retail client.
In order to become an experienced retail customer, two conditions must be met in total:
The retail client concluded within 24 months:
opening transactions in CFDs with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 50 000* each, with a frequency of at least 10 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters; or
CFD opening transactions with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 10 000* each, with a frequency of at least 50 opening transactions per quarter during four quarters; or
opening transactions in the scope of CFDs with a total nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 2 000 000*, with the client concluding at least 40 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters;
The retail client shall have appropriate knowledge regarding derivatives, including CFDs, supported by:
obtaining relevant professional certificates, in particular: Investment Advisor, Securities Broker, Chartered Financial Analyst, Financial Risk Manager, Professional Risk Manager, ACI Dealing Certificate, ACI Diploma, or relevant field education; or
a minimum of 50 hours of training on derivatives, including CFDs, confirmed by obtaining relevant certificates or confirmations issued on the basis of knowledge verification by relevant training providers, within the last 12 months; or
confirmation that the client carries out or performed activities or works or worked under an employment contract or other contractual relationship on which the function is based, for at least a year in a position that requires professional knowledge regarding the conclusion of transactions in CFDs or other derivatives.
*) the equivalent of amounts expressed in Euro is determined using the average Euro exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Poland, in force on the day preceding the date of submission of the application by the retail customer in which the exchange rate was announced.
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
Status of the Experienced Retail Client at XTB
In order to provide XTB's retail customers with the opportunity to meet the condition of having an appropriate level of knowledge about derivatives, confirmed by a certificate and necessary to submit an application for the status of an experienced retail customer, XTB has introduced a new version of the EDUCATION section on the xStation transaction platform, in which customers have the opportunity to learn over 50 hours of educational materials prepared by XTB's experts, and then taking the test verifying their level of knowledge and, after obtaining a positive result, receiving the XTB's Certificate.
XTB has developed and introduced technological solutions in accordance with the Expert Customer Verification Standard (Standard weryfikacji klienta doświadczonego) in force since October 14, 2019, prepared by the Chamber of Brokerage Houses (Izba Domów Maklerskich) for the purposes of uniform verification of the experience of an experienced customer regarding the CFD market, specifying:
exam knowledge base, consisting of 180 questions covered in five thematic blocks,
principles and logic of conducting a test verifying the client's level of knowledge, consisting of a set of 40 questions selected randomly from the exam knowledge base, for which the client has 60 minutes to solve and must obtain a positive result set at 65% (26 points),
conditions to be met by the certificate issued to the client after successful completion of the educational training.
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
The PFSA's Product intervention
Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who
do not have the status of experienced client.
30:1
For CFDs
in which the underlying instrument is a currency pair consisting of the
following two currencies: EUR, USD, JPY, CAD, GBP, CHF.
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are:
main stock indices (FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX, EURO
20:1
STOXX);
gold;
currency pair, in which at least one currency is different than EUR, USD, JPY, CAD,
GBP or CHF.
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil)
10:1
and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO
STOXX.
5:1
For CFDs
in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying
instruments which are not mentioned in the table.
2:1
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin).
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
The PFSA's Product intervention
Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who
have the status of experienced client.
For CFDs in which the underlying instrument is:
one currency pair;
one of the following stock indices:
o Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 (FTSE 100);
o Cotation Assistée en Continu 40 (CAC 40);
100:1
o Deutsche Boerse AG German Stock Index 30 (DAX30);
o Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA);
o Standard & Poors 500 (S&P 500);
o NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQ);
o NASDAQ 100 Index (NASDAQ 100);
o Nikkei Index (Nikkei 225);
o Standard & Poors / Australian Securities Exchange 200 (ASX 200);
o EURO STOXX 50 Index (EURO STOXX 50)
Gold.
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil)
10:1
and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO
STOXX.
5:1
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying
instruments which are not mentioned in the table.
2:1
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin).
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
Act amending the Act on Public Offering, on Conditions for the Introduction of Financial Instruments to the Organized Trading System and on Public Companies
On October 16, 2019, Sejm adopted an amendment to the Act on public offering and the conditions of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies. On November 5, 2019, the bill was signed by the President. Date of entry into force of the provisions is divided - part of the law appeared within 14 days of the announcement, part on January 1, 2020, and part will come into force on September 3, 2020.
The most important assumptions:
the obligation to adopt a remuneration policy for members of the management board and supervisory board of a public company by the general meeting at least every four years - the solutions adopted in the policy should contribute to the implementation of the business strategy, long-term interests and stability of the company. The policy should include a description of fixed and variable components of remuneration, as well as bonuses and other monetary and non-monetary benefits that may be granted to members of the management board and the supervisory board. The supervisory board should prepare an annual remuneration report, which will then be reviewed by the general meeting;
obligations in transactions with related entities - the conclusion of a significant transaction requires the consent of the company's supervisory board or, if the articles of association provide so, a general meeting, while a significant transaction within the meaning of the amendment is a transaction concluded by the company with a related entity whose value exceeds 5% of the total assets Act on Accounting of September 29, 1994, established on the basis of the last approved financial statement of the company. If a significant transaction concerns the interests of a member of the supervisory board or a shareholder, respectively, he does not participate in making decisions to consent to the conclusion of this transaction. The company publishes information on a significant transaction on its website at the time of conclusion of the transaction at the latest. The information obligation excludes: (i) transactions concluded on market terms as part of the company's normal operations, (ii) transactions concluded with a 100% subsidiary, and (iii) transactions related to the payment of remuneration to members of the management board or the supervisory board due in accordance with the company's remuneration policy;
changes in the scope of shareholder identification - any public company will be able to apply to the National Depository for Securities, brokerage house or bank keeping the account for information about shareholders.
APPENDIX
APPENDIX
Consolidated statement of financial position
(in PLN'000)
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
Cash and cash equivalents
955 196
831 895
Financial assets at fair value through P&L
149 318
114 279
Financial assets at amortised cost
6 474
5 005
Intangible assets
572
716
Property, plant and equipment
14 193
2 517
Deferred income tax assets
9 003
9 545
Other assets
4 144
6 117
Total assets
1 138 900
970 074
Amounts due to clients
573 792
447 841
Financial liabilities held for trading
23 529
28 227
Deferred income tax provision
15 561
12 857
Liabilities due to lease
10 772
37
Other liabilities
24 502
25 956
Total liabilities
648 156
514 918
Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Company
490 744
455 156
Total equity and liabilities
1 138 900
970 074
APPENDIX continued
Consolidated cash flow statement
(in PLN'000)
2018
2018
Profit before tax
Amortization and depreciation
Foreign exchange (gains) losses from translation of own cash
Change in balance of financial assets at fair value through P&L and financial liabilities held for trading
Change in financial assets at amortised cost Change in balance of restricted cash Change in balance of amounts due to clients Other adjustments and changes
69 436
124 671
6 753
3 931
1 178
(3 724)
(39 737)
1 134
(1 469)
(996)
(106 937)
14 563
125 951
26 441
(5 824)
(3 146)
Cash from operating activities
49 351
162 874
Income tax paid
(4 027)
(23 330)
Interests
397
-
Net cash from operating activities
45 721
139 544
Expenses relating to payments for property, plant and equipment Expenses relating to payments for tangible and intangible assets Other
(3 196)
(1 231)
(99)
(41)
16
70
Net cash from investing activities
(3 279)
(1 202)
Dividend paid to owners
(19 955)
(41 084)
Payments of liabilities and interest under lease
(4 944)
(91)
Net cash from financing activities
(24 899)
(41 175)
Increase (Decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents
17 543
97 167
