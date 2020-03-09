X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : 2019 Results Presentation 0 03/09/2020 | 10:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RESULTS FOR 2019 10 MARCH 2020 AGENDA Financial data Operational data Market environment Regulatory environment Appendix 2 FINANCIAL DATA FINANCIAL DATA Selected consolidated financial data (in PLN'000) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Result of operations on financial instrument 87 877 41 143 46 734 233 106 281 473 (48 367) Other income 1 694 1 643 51 6 198 6 828 (630) Total operating income 89 571 42 786 46 785 239 304 288 301 (48 997) Salaries and employee benefits (24 126) (19 681) 4 445 (86 024) (78 478) 7 546 Marketing (10 222) (7 878) 2 344 (37 716) (33 322) 4 394 Amortization and depreciation (1 720) (794) 926 (6 753) (3 931) 2 822 Other operating expenses (11 256) (12 509) (1 253) (43 399) (56 761) (13 362) Total operating expenses (47 324) (40 862) 6 462 (173 892) (172 492) 1 400 Operating profit (EBIT) 42 247 1 924 40 323 65 412 115 809 (50 397) Finance income 261 (174) 435 5 901 9 083 (3 182) Finance costs (1 425) 2 502 (3 927) (1 877) (221) 1 656 Profit before tax 41 083 4 252 36 831 69 436 124 671 (55 235) Income tax (4 045) (279) 3 766 (11 735) (23 200) (11 465) Net profit 37 038 3 973 33 065 57 701 101 471 (43 770) (in PLN'000) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Change Own cash and cash equivalents 484 351 467 987 16 364 Equity 490 744 455 156 35 588 Standalone capital adequacy ratio, including buffers (%) 14,6 20,0 (5,4) Aggregate capital adequacy ratio, including buffers (%) 13,3 19,1 (5,8) 4 FINANCIAL DATA continued Operating income 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Total operating income 239 304 288 301 273 767 250 576 282 542 204 434 (in PLN'000) Transaction volume in CFD instrument 1 597 218 2 095 412 2 196 558 2 015 655 2 443 302 1 986 639 in lots1 Profitability per lot (in PLN)2 150 138 125 124 116 103 1) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments. 2) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots. Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Total operating income 89 571 60 952 47 891 40 890 42 786 47 578 84 200 113 737 (in PLN'000) Transaction volume in CFD 394 146 423 333 385 318 394 421 458 869 345 118 616 082 675 344 instrument in lots Profitability per lot (in PLN) 227 144 124 104 93 138 137 168 In Q4 2019, the revenues increased by 109,3% compared to the Q4 2018, i.e. by PLN 46,8 mm from PLN 42,8 mm to PLN 89,6 mm. This change was driven by: (i) higher profitability per lot - an increase by PLN 134 (from PLN 93 to PLN 227); (ii) lower financial instruments turnover noted in the number of concluded transactions in lots - a decrease by 64 723 lots (from 458 869 to 394 147 lots). 5 FINANCIAL DATA continued Result of operations on financial instruments (in PLN'000) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Index CFDs 80 584 32 910 47 674 175 116 141 924 33 192 Currency CFDs 6 163 (874) 7 037 42 624 67 192 (24 568) Commodity CFDs 815 9 316 (8 501) 12 021 69 499 (57 478) Equity CFDs (56) 423 (479) 2 313 2 878 (565) Bond CFDs (296) 272 (568) 771 589 182 Total CFDs 87 210 42 047 45 163 232 845 282 082 (49 237) Options - - - - 3 947 (3947) Stocks 531 87 444 1 199 99 1 100 Gross gain on transactions in financial instruments 87 741 42 134 45 607 234 044 286 128 (52 084) Bonuses and discounts paid to clients (150) (732) (582) (300) (3 363) (3 063) Commission paid to cooperating brokers 286 (259) (545) (638) (1 292) (654) Net gain on transactions in financial instruments 87 877 41 143 46 734 233 106 281 473 (48 367) 6 FINANCIAL DATA continued Result of operations on financial instruments Revenue by class of instrument Revenue by class of instrument 2019 2018 5,2% 1,8% 2,6% 18,2% Index CFD's 24,3% Currency CFD's Commodity CFD's 49,6% Other 74,8% 23,5% 7 FINANCIAL DATA continued Revenue by geographical area and segments (in PLN'000) 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Central and Eastern Europe 42 379 7 800 34 579 121 334 140 494 (19 160) - including Poland 33 967 (9 739) 43 706 95 390 72 525 22 865 Western Europe 31 064 27 060 4 004 90 934 124 488 (33 554) - including Spain 15 208 6 689 8 519 47 642 42 360 5 282 Latin America 16 128 7 926 8 202 27 036 23 319 3 717 Total operating income 89 571 42 786 46 785 239 304 288 301 (48 997) Diversification of revenues in geographical terms:

Poland: 39,9% (2018: 25,2%) and Spain: 19,9% (2018: 14,7%). The share of other countries does not exceed in any case 15%.

(in PLN'000) 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Retail segment 80 145 39 355 40 790 218 457 269 486 (51 029) Institutional segment (X Open Hub) 9 426 3 431 5 995 20 847 18 815 2 032 Total operating income 89 571 42 786 46 785 239 304 288 301 (48 997) 8 FINANCIAL DATA continued Operating expenses (in PLN'000) 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Salaries and employee benefits 24 126 19 681 4 445 86 024 78 478 7 546 Marketing 10 222 7 878 2 344 37 716 33 322 4 394 Other external services 7 540 6 575 965 24 638 24 909 (271) Costs of maintenance and lease of buildings 742 1 954 (1 212) 3 158 7 815 (4 657) Amortization and depreciation 1 720 794 926 6 753 3 931 2 822 Taxes and fees 869 505 364 2 950 2 340 610 Commission expenses 2 282 1 984 298 8 329 7 627 702 Other costs (177) 1 491 (1 668) 4 324 14 070 (9 746) Total operating expenses 47 324 40 862 6 462 173 892 172 492 1 400 The structure of operating costs for 2019 Operating expenses in 2019 amounted to PLN 173,9 mm and were similar to those a year earlier (an increase by PLN 1,4 mm y/y). The most significant changes y/y occurred in: salaries and employee benefits costs, an increase by PLN 7,5 mm mainly due to new employment and employee severance payments;

marketing costs, an increase by PLN 4,4 mm mainly due to higher expenditures on online marketing;

costs of maintenance and lease of buildings, a decrease by PLN 4,7 mm and consequently an increase in depreciation costs by PLN 2,8 mm, relating to the entry into force of IFRS 16 Leasing;

other costs, a decrease by PLN 9,7 mm as a result of one-off event in Q3 2018 in the amount of PLN 9,9 mm. 9,8% 4,8% Salaries and employee benefits 14,2% Marketing Other external services 49,5% Commission expenses Other expenses 21,7% 9 OPERATIONAL DATA OPERATIONAL DATA Consolidated KPIs 2018 2019 36 555 89 629 26 582 2 095 412 20 672 21 279 49 740 1 597 218 29 099 409 420 23 656 332 907 New clients Average number of active New accounts Average number of active Net deposits Transaction volume in CFD clients accounts instruments in lots 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 New clients Average number of active clients1 Clients in total New accounts Average number of active accounts1 Accounts in total Net deposits (in PLN'000) Average operating income per active client (in PLN'000)2 Average operating income per active account (in PLN'000)2 Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots Profitability per lot (in PLN) 10 424 10 042 9 246 6 843 5 742 4 884 4 734 5 312 26 582 25 171 23 688 22 245 21 279 21 515 22 135 22 317 149 304 139 949 128 266 122 645 116 517 111 401 107 214 103 907 26 747 24 424 22 215 16 243 13 930 11 758 11 321 12 731 29 099 27 544 25 932 24 386 23 656 24 032 24 918 25 279 323 315 297 981 274 867 253 978 238 980 225 784 215 237 205 997 119 278 95 259 102 564 92 320 78 702 75 619 91 617 86 969 9,0 5,9 3,7 1,8 13,5 11,4 8,9 5,1 8,2 5,4 3,4 1,7 12,2 10,2 7,9 4,5 394 146 423 333 385 318 394 421 458 869 345 118 616 082 675 344 227 144 124 104 93 138 137 168 Average quarterly number of clients/accounts for the 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019 respectively, and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2018, respectively. Average operating income for the active account for the 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019 respectively, and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2018. 11 OPERATIONAL DATA continued Marketing costs vs new clients 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 Total operating expenses 47 324 42 980 42 490 41 098 40 862 48 837 41 750 41 043 (in PLN'000): - Marketing (in PLN'000) 10 222 8 735 9 581 9 178 7 878 8 669 8 976 7 799 New clients 10 424 10 042 9 246 6 843 5 742 4 884 4 734 5 312 In q/q terms, operating costs increased by PLN 4,3 million, mainly due to higher by PLN 2,8 million costs of salaries and employee benefits (creation of a provision for variable remuneration elements) and higher by PLN 1,8 million other external services: 1) IT support services (increased by PLN 0,5 million q/q); 2) legal and advisory services (increased by PLN 0,4 million q/q) and 3) support database systems and market data delivery (increased by PLN 0,4 million q/q). Marketing costs New clients 11 000 11 000 10 000 10 000 Marketing costs (in PLN'000) 9 000 9 000 8 000 8 000 7 000 7 000 New clients 6 000 6 000 5 000 5 000 4 000 4 000 3 000 3 000 2 000 2 000 1 000 1 000 0 0 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 2Q 2019 1Q 2019 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 12 MARKET ENVIRONMENT MARKET ENVIRONMENT FX volatility on the market J.P. Morgan Global FX Volatility Index (average, LHS) FX CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thou. lots 12% 340 380 11% 299 340 10% 10,2% 272 246 270 252 8,4% 8,4% 300 9% 260 7,8% 8% 220 8,1% 8,0% 7,9% 7,7% 6,7% 7,2% 7% 6,3% 180 7,6% 128 133 6% 140 146 150 135 5% 120 100 Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Volatility of equity market1 Volatility of commodity market1 DAX volatility (avg., LHS) Index CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thou. lots Bloomberg Commodity Index volatility (avg., LHS) Commodity CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thou. lots 20% 303 325 14% 300 13% 18% 16,2% 266 275 12% 16% 15,1% 15,6% 14,6% 13,8% 250 11% 14% 13,2% 14,7% 12,1% 225 10% 11,5% 178 230 12% 10,6% 10,5% 200 9% 10% 177 192 175 8% 168 170 150 7% 8% 161 153 142 8,9% 125 6% 139 6% 100 Q1'17 Q2'17 Q3'17 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 13,3% 50 60 49 11,7% 45 50 41 43 10,7% 38 38 11,2% 12,5% 36 40 9,1% 9,8% 9,1% 27 30 23 8,9% 22 23 8,3% 9,8% 20 8,8% 10 0 Q1'17Q2'17Q3'17Q4'17Q1'18Q2'18Q3'18Q4'18Q1'19Q2'19Q3'19Q4'19 Source: Bloomberg, XTB ¹ 1Volatility of German blue chip index DAX 30 and Bloomberg Commodity Index is calculated as an annualized historical daily volatility based on 30-days period standard deviation. 14 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT Regulatory changes in industry Activity of the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") The measures of product intervention announced on 27 March, 2018 by ESMA became effective for three-months periods from 1 August, 2018 regarding CFDs and 2 July, 2018 for binary options and were in force till 1 August 2019. Agreed measures regarding CFDs included:

leverage limits on the opening of a position by a retail clients between 30:1 and 2:1, which is subject to changes according to changes of the basic instrument: (I) 30:1 for major currency pairs, (II) 20:1 for non-majors currency pairs, gold and major indices, (III) 10:1 for commodities other than gold and non-major equity indices, (IV) 5:1 for individual equities and other reference values, (V) 2:1 for cryptocurrencies; unification of level of stop out up to 50% for all investment companies; negative balance protection on a per account basis; a restriction on the benefits offered to trade CFDs; introduction a standardised risk warning.

A measure relating to binary options included prohibition on the marketing, distribution or sale of those instruments to retail clients. In August 2018 ESMA reviewed the product intervention measure on binary options, which resulted in a first decision announced on 24 August, 2018 to extend its application from 2 October, 2018 for following, three-months period. On 28 September, 2018 ESMA decided on their extension from 1 November, 2018 for a further three months. Another decisions on the extension of the product intervention were issued respectively on 23 January 2018 - for 3 months starting from 1 February 2019 and on 17 April for 3 months starting from 1 May 2019. After 1 August 2019, i.e. after the end of the last ESMA decision, the means of product intervention identical to the previous rules set out in previous decisions were introduced by appropriate regulators on the local markets of the European Union. Differences from the currently applicable intervention measures were introduced in Cyprus and, as described in next slides, in Poland. In Cyprus, limits in case of clients from the positive market are lower than in ESMA product intervention, while in case of grey markets a tighten up of limits has been introduced. 16 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry Poland - draft bill amending act on supervision over financial market and other acts On 1 August 2019 the Polish Financial Supervision Authority decided to introduce additional requirements while offering contracts for difference to retail clients and to introduce the category of an experienced retail client who will be able to offer CFDs with a higher level of leverage while applying the remaining restrictions. Assumption of the PFSA's Product intervention: prohibition of placing on the market consisting of the dissemination, directing to retail clients or potential retail clients of information, advertising or promotion, as well as the distribution or sale of contracts for difference to retail clients, except when the following conditions are met:

the investment firm requires the retail client to make an initial margin, which should be understood as any payment in order to conclude a CFD, excluding commissions, transaction fees and any other related costs, with a percentage specified in the PFSA Product Intervention; the investment firm provides protection to the retail client by forcibly closing a position on the retail client's account (so-calledstop-out) when the margin level reaches 50%; the investment firm provides the retail client with protection against a negative balance, which shall be understood as a limitation of the total liabilities of the retail client in respect of all CFD positions related to the CFD trading account at the supplier of the CFD contract to the amount of funds on that account; the investment firm does not directly or indirectly transfer to the retail client any payment, monetary advantage or any excluded non-monetary benefit in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, except for realized profits from the CFDs provided, whereby a non-monetary benefit should be understood as any non-monetary benefit information and research tools to the extent that they relate to CFDs; advertising or promotional information, including correspondence or messages, disseminated or directed to the retail client or potential retail client directly or indirectly by the investment firm, in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, contains an appropriate risk warning.

entering the status of experienced retail client. 17 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry The PFSA's Product intervention - status of experienced retail client Retail clients of an investment firms who already have relevant experience and awareness of investment risk have the opportunity to submit a written application for the status of an experienced retail client. In order to become an experienced retail customer, two conditions must be met in total: The retail client concluded within 24 months:

opening transactions in CFDs with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 50 000* each, with a frequency of at least 10 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters; or CFD opening transactions with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 10 000* each, with a frequency of at least 50 opening transactions per quarter during four quarters; or opening transactions in the scope of CFDs with a total nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 2 000 000*, with the client concluding at least 40 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters;

The retail client shall have appropriate knowledge regarding derivatives, including CFDs, supported by:

obtaining relevant professional certificates, in particular: Investment Advisor, Securities Broker, Chartered Financial Analyst, Financial Risk Manager, Professional Risk Manager, ACI Dealing Certificate, ACI Diploma, or relevant field education; or a minimum of 50 hours of training on derivatives, including CFDs, confirmed by obtaining relevant certificates or confirmations issued on the basis of knowledge verification by relevant training providers, within the last 12 months; or confirmation that the client carries out or performed activities or works or worked under an employment contract or other contractual relationship on which the function is based, for at least a year in a position that requires professional knowledge regarding the conclusion of transactions in CFDs or other derivatives.

*) the equivalent of amounts expressed in Euro is determined using the average Euro exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Poland, in force on the day preceding the date of submission of the application by the retail customer in which the exchange rate was announced. 18 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry Status of the Experienced Retail Client at XTB In order to provide XTB's retail customers with the opportunity to meet the condition of having an appropriate level of knowledge about derivatives, confirmed by a certificate and necessary to submit an application for the status of an experienced retail customer, XTB has introduced a new version of the EDUCATION section on the xStation transaction platform, in which customers have the opportunity to learn over 50 hours of educational materials prepared by XTB's experts, and then taking the test verifying their level of knowledge and, after obtaining a positive result, receiving the XTB's Certificate. XTB has developed and introduced technological solutions in accordance with the Expert Customer Verification Standard (Standard weryfikacji klienta doświadczonego) in force since October 14, 2019, prepared by the Chamber of Brokerage Houses (Izba Domów Maklerskich) for the purposes of uniform verification of the experience of an experienced customer regarding the CFD market, specifying: exam knowledge base, consisting of 180 questions covered in five thematic blocks,

principles and logic of conducting a test verifying the client's level of knowledge, consisting of a set of 40 questions selected randomly from the exam knowledge base, for which the client has 60 minutes to solve and must obtain a positive result set at 65% (26 points),

conditions to be met by the certificate issued to the client after successful completion of the educational training. 19 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry The PFSA's Product intervention Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who do not have the status of experienced client. 30:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instrument is a currency pair consisting of the following two currencies: EUR, USD, JPY, CAD, GBP, CHF. For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are:  main stock indices (FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX, EURO 20:1 STOXX);  gold;  currency pair, in which at least one currency is different than EUR, USD, JPY, CAD, GBP or CHF. For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil) 10:1 and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO STOXX. 5:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying instruments which are not mentioned in the table. 2:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin). 19 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry The PFSA's Product intervention Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who have the status of experienced client. For CFDs in which the underlying instrument is:  one currency pair;  one of the following stock indices: o Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 (FTSE 100); o Cotation Assistée en Continu 40 (CAC 40); 100:1 o Deutsche Boerse AG German Stock Index 30 (DAX30); o Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA); o Standard & Poors 500 (S&P 500); o NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQ); o NASDAQ 100 Index (NASDAQ 100); o Nikkei Index (Nikkei 225); o Standard & Poors / Australian Securities Exchange 200 (ASX 200); o EURO STOXX 50 Index (EURO STOXX 50)  Gold. For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil) 10:1 and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO STOXX. 5:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying instruments which are not mentioned in the table. 2:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin). 19 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry Act amending the Act on Public Offering, on Conditions for the Introduction of Financial Instruments to the Organized Trading System and on Public Companies On October 16, 2019, Sejm adopted an amendment to the Act on public offering and the conditions of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies. On November 5, 2019, the bill was signed by the President. Date of entry into force of the provisions is divided - part of the law appeared within 14 days of the announcement, part on January 1, 2020, and part will come into force on September 3, 2020. The most important assumptions: the obligation to adopt a remuneration policy for members of the management board and supervisory board of a public company by the general meeting at least every four years - the solutions adopted in the policy should contribute to the implementation of the business strategy, long-term interests and stability of the company. The policy should include a description of fixed and variable components of remuneration, as well as bonuses and other monetary and non-monetary benefits that may be granted to members of the management board and the supervisory board. The supervisory board should prepare an annual remuneration report, which will then be reviewed by the general meeting;

long-term interests and stability of the company. The policy should include a description of fixed and variable components of remuneration, as well as bonuses and other monetary and non-monetary benefits that may be granted to members of the management board and the supervisory board. The supervisory board should prepare an annual remuneration report, which will then be reviewed by the general meeting; obligations in transactions with related entities - the conclusion of a significant transaction requires the consent of the company's supervisory board or, if the articles of association provide so, a general meeting, while a significant transaction within the meaning of the amendment is a transaction concluded by the company with a related entity whose value exceeds 5% of the total assets Act on Accounting of September 29, 1994, established on the basis of the last approved financial statement of the company. If a significant transaction concerns the interests of a member of the supervisory board or a shareholder, respectively, he does not participate in making decisions to consent to the conclusion of this transaction. The company publishes information on a significant transaction on its website at the time of conclusion of the transaction at the latest. The information obligation excludes: (i) transactions concluded on market terms as part of the company's normal operations, (ii) transactions concluded with a 100% subsidiary, and (iii) transactions related to the payment of remuneration to members of the management board or the supervisory board due in accordance with the company's remuneration policy;

changes in the scope of shareholder identification - any public company will be able to apply to the National Depository for Securities, brokerage house or bank keeping the account for information about shareholders. 19 APPENDIX APPENDIX Consolidated statement of financial position (in PLN'000) 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Cash and cash equivalents 955 196 831 895 Financial assets at fair value through P&L 149 318 114 279 Financial assets at amortised cost 6 474 5 005 Intangible assets 572 716 Property, plant and equipment 14 193 2 517 Deferred income tax assets 9 003 9 545 Other assets 4 144 6 117 Total assets 1 138 900 970 074 Amounts due to clients 573 792 447 841 Financial liabilities held for trading 23 529 28 227 Deferred income tax provision 15 561 12 857 Liabilities due to lease 10 772 37 Other liabilities 24 502 25 956 Total liabilities 648 156 514 918 Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Company 490 744 455 156 Total equity and liabilities 1 138 900 970 074 21 APPENDIX continued Consolidated cash flow statement (in PLN'000) 2018 2018 Profit before tax Amortization and depreciation Foreign exchange (gains) losses from translation of own cash Change in balance of financial assets at fair value through P&L and financial liabilities held for trading Change in financial assets at amortised cost Change in balance of restricted cash Change in balance of amounts due to clients Other adjustments and changes 69 436 124 671 6 753 3 931 1 178 (3 724) (39 737) 1 134 (1 469) (996) (106 937) 14 563 125 951 26 441 (5 824) (3 146) Cash from operating activities 49 351 162 874 Income tax paid (4 027) (23 330) Interests 397 - Net cash from operating activities 45 721 139 544 Expenses relating to payments for property, plant and equipment Expenses relating to payments for tangible and intangible assets Other (3 196) (1 231) (99) (41) 16 70 Net cash from investing activities (3 279) (1 202) Dividend paid to owners (19 955) (41 084) Payments of liabilities and interest under lease (4 944) (91) Net cash from financing activities (24 899) (41 175) Increase (Decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents 17 543 97 167 22 DISCLAMER Neither this presentation (the "Presentation") nor any copy of it nor the information contained herein is being issued or may be distributed directly or indirectly to or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. 