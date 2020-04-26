X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : CR no. 11/2020 – Information on the preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2020

X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Ogrodowa 58, 00-876 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 11 dated 26 April 2020 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 11/2020

Warsaw, 26 April 2020

Information on the preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2020

The Management Board of the X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A (the "Issuer") hereby announces that on 26 April 2020 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2020 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.

The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2020 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2020, publication of which was planned for 7 May 2020.

Legal basis:

Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.