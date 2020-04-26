X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : CR no. 11/2020 – Information on the preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2020
X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.
(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Ogrodowa 58, 00-876 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)
DISCLAIMER
This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 11 dated 26 April 2020 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).
This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.
CURRENT REPORT NO. 11/2020
Warsaw, 26 April 2020
Information on the preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2020
The Management Board of the X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A (the "Issuer") hereby announces that on 26 April 2020 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2020 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.
The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2020 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2020, publication of which was planned for 7 May 2020.
Legal basis:
Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.
Appendix to the current report
No. 11/2020 dated 26 April 2020
X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
APPENDIX TO CR NO 11/2020
QI 2020
176,0 MM PLN
+ 22 962,8% r/r
234,1 MM PLN
+ 112 664,9% r/r
306,7 MM PLN
+ 650,0% r/r
21 911
+ 220,2% r/r
45 660
+ 105,3% r/r
784 840
+ 99,0% r/r
391 PLN
+ 276,0% r/r
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
APPENDIX TO CR NO 11/2020
Selected consolidated financial data
(in PLN'000)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
31.03.2019
Total operating income
306 664
89 571
40 890
Total operating expenses
(72 529)
(47 324)
(41 098)
Profit (loss) on operating activities (EBIT)
234 135
42 247
(208)
Finance income
Finance costs, including:
negative foreign exchange differences relating to a company in Turkey
Profit before tax
Income tax
1 043
261
1 617
(12 904)
(1 425)
(338)
(21 880)
-
-
41 083
1 071
222 274
(46 305)
(4 045)
(308)
Net profit
175 969
37 038
763
(in PLN'000)
AS AT
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
31.03.2019
Own cash
731 175
484 351
457 590
Own cash and treasury bonds
757 387
499 250
457 590
Equity
690 132
490 744
455 500
Standalone capital adequacy ratio (%)
18,0
14,6
15,3
Aggregated capital adequacy ratio (%)
15,1
13,3
14,5
Selected consolidated operating data (KPI)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31.12.2019
31.03.2019
31.03.2020
New clients1
21 911
10 424
6 843
Average number of active clients2
45 660
30 815
22 245
Clients in total
170 290
149 304
122 645
New accounts3
49 338
26 747
16 243
Average number of active accounts4
50 273
33 765
24 386
Accounts in total
372 355
323 315
253 978
Net deposits (in PLN'000)5
454 360
119 278
92 320
Average operating income per active client
6,7
2,9
1,8
(in PLN'000)6
Average operating income per active account (in PLN'000)7
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots8 Profitability per lot (in PLN)9
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value (in USD'000000)
Profitability per 1 million transaction volume in CFD instruments (in PLN)
6,1
2,7
1,7
784 840
394 146
394 421
391
227
104
248 654,6
132 376,2
130 335,0
297,4
178,2
81,8
Turnover of shares in nominal value (in USD'000000)
157,4
55,2
33,5
1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.
2) The average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
3) The number of accounts opened by the Group's clients in the individual periods.
4) The average quarterly number of accounts via which at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
5) Net deposits comprise deposits placed by clients less amounts withdrawn by the clients in a given period.
6) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
7) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of accounts via which at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
8) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of
instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments. 9) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
APPENDIX TO CR NO 11/2020
Management Board's commentary on the preliminary results
In the first quarter of 2020 XTB reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 176,0 million compared to PLN 0,8 million a year earlier. It is an increase of PLN 175,2 million. Consolidated revenue amounted to PLN 306,7 million (I quarter 2019: PLN 40,9 million) and operating expenses amounted to PLN 72,5 million (I quarter 2019: PLN 41,1 million). In this period the Group noted a record number of new clients i.e. 21 911, which is an increase of 220,2% y/y.
Revenues
In the first quarter of 2020 XTB noted a record revenue increase by 650,0 % y/y, i.e. by PLN 265,8 million from PLN 40,9 million to PLN 306,7 million. The significant factors determining the level of revenues were above-average volatility on financial and commodity markets caused by among others coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic and a constantly growing client base combined with their high transaction activity noted in the number of concluded transactions in lots. As a consequence the transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 784,8 thousand lots (QI 2019: 394,4 thousand lots) and a profitability per lot increased by 276,9%.
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
30.09.2019
30.06.2019
31.03.2019
31.12.2018
30.09.2018
30.06.2018
Total operating income
(in PLN'000)
306 664
89 571
60 952
47 891
40 890
42 786
47 578
84 200
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots1
Profitability per lot (in PLN)2
784 840
394 146
423 333
385 318
394 421
458 869
345 118
616 082
391
227
144
124
104
93
138
137
1) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments.
2) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.
XTB has a solid foundation in the form of constantly growing client base and the number of active clients. In the QI of 2020 the Group reported a new record in the number of new clients amounted to 21 911 compared to 6 843 a year earlier i.e. an increase by 220,2 %. This is the effect of continuing the optimized sales and marketing strategy and the successive introduction of new products to the offer, such as CFD based on sector indices, shares, ETFs and expansion into new geographic markets. The average number of active clients was higher by 23 415 y/y, i.e. 105,3%. The intention of Management Board in 2020 is to further increase the client base.
1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.
2) The average quarterly number of clients respectively for 3 months of 2020 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019 and 12, 9 and 6 months of 2018.
3) The number of accounts opened by the Group's clients in the individual periods.
4) The average quarterly number of accounts respectively for 3 months of 2020 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019 and 12, 9 and 6 months of 2018.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
APPENDIX TO CR NO 11/2020
XTB's aim is to provide a diversified investment offer simultaneously with comfort of managing the differentiated portfolio on one trading platform. The company analyses other possibilities of expanding the product offer, which could cause the introduction of new products in 2020 and subsequent years.
Looking at revenues in terms of the classes of instruments responsible for their creation, it can be seen that CFDs based on commodities. Their share in the structure of revenues on financial instruments in QI 2020 reached 51,2% against 6,8% a year earlier. This is a consequence of the high interest of XTB clients in CFD instruments based on oil prices and natural gas contracts. The second most profitable class were CFD instruments based on indices. Their share in the structure of revenues in QI 2020 reached 36,2% (QI 2019: 89,3%). The most popular instruments among this asset class were instruments based on the German DAX stock index (DE30) and contract based on volatility index listed on the U.S. organized market. Revenues of CFD based on currency reached 11,1% of all revenues, compared to 1,1% a year earlier.
XTB clients, looking for investment opportunities to earn money, generally trade in financial instruments that are characterized by high market volatility in a given period. This may lead to fluctuations in the revenue structure by the asset class, which should be treated as a natural element of the business model. From the point of view of XTB, it is important that the range of financial instruments in the Group's offer is as broad as possible and allows clients to use every upcoming market opportunity to earn money.
The structure of revenue by asset class (in %)
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
APPENDIX TO CR NO 11/2020
(in PLN'000)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
31.03.2019
Commodity CFDs
156 545
815
2 680
Index CFDs
110 682
80 584
35 363
Currency CFDs
34 048
6 163
433
Stock CFDs
2 500
(56)
627
Bond CFDs
163
(296)
329
Total CFDs
303 938
87 210
39 432
Shares and listed derivative instruments
1 839
531
178
Gross gain on transactions in financial instruments
87 741
39 610
305 777
Bonuses and discounts paid to costumers
(119)
(150)
(71)
Commission paid to cooperating brokers
(649)
286
(286)
Net gain on transaction in financial instruments
305 009
87 877
39 253
XTB places great importance on the geographical diversification of revenues. The countries from which the Group derives more than 15% of revenues are Poland and Spain with the share of 27,9% (QI 2019: 54,6%) and 19,0% (QI 2019: 17,0%). The share of other countries in the geographical structure of revenues does not exceed in any case 15%.
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
(in PLN'000)
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
31.03.2019
Central and Eastern Europe
151 062
42 379
24 997
- including Poland
85 432
33 967
22 319
Western Europe
132 390
31 064
12 926
- including Spain
58 136
15 208
6 964
Latin America
23 212
16 128
2 967
Total operating income
306 664
89 571
40 890
XTB puts also strong emphasis on diversification of segment revenues. Therefore the Group develops institutional activities (X Open Hub), under which it provides liquidity and technology to other financial institutions, including brokerage houses. Revenues from this segment are subject to significant fluctuations from quarter to quarter, analogically to the retail segment, which is typical for the business model adopted by the Group.
(in PLN'000)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
31.03.2019
Retail segment
253 014
80 145
37 605
Institutional segment (X Open Hub)
53 650
9 426
3 285
Total operating income
306 664
89 571
40 890
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
APPENDIX TO CR NO 11/2020
Expenses
In the QI of 2020 operating expenses amounted to PLN 72,5 million and were higher by PLN 31,4 million in relation to the same period a year earlier (QI 2019: PLN 41,1 million). The most significant changes occurred in:
costs of salaries and employee benefits, an increase of PLN 19,0 million mainly due to provisions established for variable components of remuneration (bonuses) and unused holidays and an increase in employment;
marketing costs, an increase of PLN 7,6 million mainly due to higher expenditures on marketing online campaigns;
commission expenses, an increase of PLN 2,5 million as a result of larger amounts paid to payment service providers through which clients deposit their funds on transaction accounts;
other external costs, an increase of PLN 2,0 million as a result of higher expenditures on: (i) IT support service (an increase of PLN 1,6 million y/y); (ii) IT systems and licenses (an increase of PLN 0,4 million y/y).
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
(in PLN'000)
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
31.03.2019
Salaries and employee benefits
38 782
24 126
19 737
Marketing
16 740
10 222
9 178
Other external services
7 767
7 540
5 815
Costs of maintenance and lease of buildings
968
742
742
Amortization and depreciation
1 861
1 720
1 788
Taxes and fees
669
869
708
Commission expenses
4 540
2 282
2 032
Other expenses
1 202
(177)
1 098
Total operating expenses
72 529
47 324
41 098
In q/q terms, operating costs increased of PLN 25,2 million mainly due to higher by PLN 14,7 million costs of salaries and employee benefits and higher by PLN 6,5 million marketing expenditures.
The Management Board expects that during the whole 2020 operating costs will be higher than in 2019. In the coming quarters the costs of salaries and employee benefits are expected to decline to similar levels to those we observed quarterly in 2019. In the second quarter of 2020 marketing costs are also expected to decline - similarly to the costs of salaries and employee benefits.
The final level of operating costs will depend on the level of variable remuneration components paid to employees, the level of marketing expenditures, the dynamics of geographical expansion into new markets and the impact of potential product interventions and other external factors on the level of revenues generated by the Group.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
APPENDIX TO CR NO 11/2020
The value of variable remuneration components will be influenced by the results of the Group. The level of marketing expenditures depends on their impact on the Group's results and profitability, the rate of foreign expansion and on clients responsiveness to the actions taken. The impact of ESMA's product intervention on the Group's revenues will determine, if necessary, a revision of the cost assumptions.
Development perspectives
XTB with its strong market position and dynamically growing client base enters the non-European markets. XTB is consequently implementing a strategy on building a global brand. In 2020 the Group aims to increase its European market penetration and continue with building its position in Latin America, Asia and Africa.
X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 26 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 19:37:07 UTC