X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

(XTB)
X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski : CR no. 31/2017 – Information about transactions on the Company's shares

08/29/2017 | 01:34pm EDT
X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at ul. Ogrodowa 58, 00-876 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 31 dated 29 August 2017 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2013, item 1382).

This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 31/2017

Warsaw, 29 August 2017

Information about transactions on the Company's shares

The management Board of X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. (the "Company", "Issuer") hereby announces that on 29 August 2017 the Company received a notification pursuant to Article 19 section 1 of the MAR Regulations about transactions on the Issuer's shares from the entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company.

The notification is attached to this current report.

Legal basis:

Article 19 section 3 MAR - information on transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

Powiadomienie o transakcjach, o ktorym mowa w art. 19 ust. 1rozporzdzenia MAR

1 Dane osoby pelniqcej obowiqzki zarzdcze/osoby blisko z niq zwizanej

a)

Nazwa/Nazwisko

XXZW INVESTMENT GROUP SOCIETE ANONYME

2

Powod powiadomienia

a)

Stanowisko/status

PODMIOT BLISKO ZWI;ZANY z OSOB;

PELNI;C; OBOWl;ZKI ZARZ;DCZE PANEM

JAKUBEM ZABLOCKIM

b)

Pierwotne powiadomienie/zmiana

PIERWOTNE

  1. Dane emitenta, uczestnika rynku uprawnien do emisji, platformy aukcyjnej, prowadzqcego aukcie lub monitorufacee:o aukcie

  2. Nazwa X-TRADE BROKERS DM S.A.

  3. LEI 259400AVUPSABLEXNT 19

  4. Szczegolowe informacje dotyczce transakcji: rubryk t nalezy wypelnic dla (i) ka:idego rodzaju instrumentu; (ii) ka:idego rodzaju transakcji; (iii) ka:idej daty; oraz (iv) ka:idego mie.isca, w ktorvm orzeorowadzono transakc.ie

    1. Opis instrumentu finansowego, AKCJA

      rodzaj instrumentu ISIN: PLXTRDMOOOll

      Kod identyfikacyjn y

    2. Rodzaj transakcji NABYCIE

    c)

    Cena i wolumen

    Cena 5,65 PLN

    Wolumen

    700

    5,70 PLN

    21655

    1. Informacje zbiorcze

      • Lc1czny wolumen Lczny wolumen -22355

      • Cena Cena -5,69843435 PLN

    2. Data transakcji 2017-08-29

    3. Miejsce transakcji GPW, XWAR

    Director

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 29 August 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2017 16:32:33 UTC.

