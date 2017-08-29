(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at ul. Ogrodowa 58, 00-876 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

Warsaw, 29 August 2017

The management Board of X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. (the "Company", "Issuer") hereby announces that on 29 August 2017 the Company received a notification pursuant to Article 19 section 1 of the MAR Regulations about transactions on the Issuer's shares from the entity closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company.

The notification is attached to this current report.

Legal basis:

Article 19 section 3 MAR - information on transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

Powiadomienie o transakcjach, o ktorym mowa w art. 19 ust. 1rozporzdzenia MAR

1 Dane osoby pelniqcej obowiqzki zarzdcze/osoby blisko z niq zwizanej

a) Nazwa/Nazwisko XXZW INVESTMENT GROUP SOCIETE ANONYME 2 Powod powiadomienia a) Stanowisko/status PODMIOT BLISKO ZWI;ZANY z OSOB; PELNI;C; OBOWl;ZKI ZARZ;DCZE PANEM JAKUBEM ZABLOCKIM b) Pierwotne powiadomienie/zmiana PIERWOTNE

Dane emitenta, uczestnika rynku uprawnien do emisji, platformy aukcyjnej, prowadzqcego aukcie lub monitorufacee:o aukcie Nazwa X-TRADE BROKERS DM S.A. LEI 259400AVUPSABLEXNT 19 Szczegolowe informacje dotyczce transakcji: rubryk t nalezy wypelnic dla (i) ka:idego rodzaju instrumentu; (ii) ka:idego rodzaju transakcji; (iii) ka:idej daty; oraz (iv) ka:idego mie.isca, w ktorvm orzeorowadzono transakc.ie Opis instrumentu finansowego, AKCJA rodzaj instrumentu ISIN: PLXTRDMOOOll Kod identyfikacyjn y Rodzaj transakcji NABYCIE c) Cena i wolumen Cena 5,65 PLN Wolumen 700 5,70 PLN 21655 Informacje zbiorcze Lc1czny wolumen Lczny wolumen -22355

Cena Cena -5,69843435 PLN Data transakcji 2017-08-29 Miejsce transakcji GPW, XWAR Director