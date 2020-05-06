Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.    XTB   PLXTRDM00011

X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

(XTB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : QI 2020 Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 06:24pm EDT

QI 2020

RESULTS PRESENTATION

7 MAY 2020

AGENDA

Financial Data

Operational Data

Market Environment

Regulatory Environment

Appendix

2

FINANCIAL DATA

FINANCIAL DATA

Financial consolidated highlights

(in PLN'000)

QI 2020

QIV 2019

Change

QI 2019

Result of operations on financial instruments

305 009

87 877

217 132

39 253

Other income

1 655

1 694

(39)

1 637

Total operating income

306 664

89 571

217 093

40 890

Salaries and employee benefits

(38 782)

(24 126)

14 656

(19 737)

Marketing

(16 740)

(10 222)

6 518

(9 178)

Amortization and depreciation

(1 861)

(1 720)

141

(1 788)

Other operating expenses

(15 146)

(11 256)

3 890

(10 395)

Total operating expenses

(72 529)

(47 324)

25 205

(41 098)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT)

234 135

42 247

191 888

(208)

Finance income

1 043

261

782

1 617

Finance costs

(12 904)

(1 425)

11 479

(338)

- negative foreign exchange differences relating to a company in Turkey

(21 880)

-

21 880

-

Profit before tax

222 274

41 083

181 191

1 071

Income tax

(46 305)

(4 045)

42 260

(308)

Net profit

175 969

37 038

138 931

763

(in PLN'000)

31.03.2020

31.12.2019

Change

31.03.2019

Own cash

731 175

484 351

246 824

457 590

Own cash and treasury bonds

757 387

499 250

258 137

457 590

Total equity

690 132

490 744

199 388

455 500

Standalone capital adequacy ratio (%)

18,0

14,6

3,4

15,3

Aggregated capital adequacy ratio (%)

15,1

13,3

1,8

14,5

4

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Quarterly consolidated financial and operational data

(in PLN'000)

QI 2020

QIV 2019

QIII 2019

QII 2019

QI 2019

QIV 2018

QIII 2018

QII 2018

Total operating income

306 664

89 571

60 952

47 891

40 890

42 786

47 578

84 200

Total operating expenses

(72 529)

(47 324)

(42 980)

(42 490)

(41 098)

(40 862)

(48 837)

(41 750)

Operating profit (loss)

234 135

42 247

17 972

5 401

(208)

1 924

(1 259)

42 450

Net profit (loss)

175 969

37 038

15 507

4 393

763

3 973

(2 904)

40 915

QI 2020

QIV 2019

QIII 2019

QII 2019

QI 2019

QIV 2018

QIII 2018

QII 2018

Total operating income

306 664

89 571

60 952

47 891

40 890

42 786

47 578

84 200

(in PLN'000)

Transaction volume in CFD

784 840

394 146

423 333

385 318

394 421

458 869

345 118

616 082

instrument in lots1

Profitability per lot (in PLN)2

391

227

144

124

104

93

138

137

In the first quarter of 2020 XTB noted a record revenue increase by 650,0 % y/y, i.e. by PLN 265,8 million from PLN 40,9 million to PLN 306,7 million. The significant factors determining the level of revenues were:

  • above-averagevolatility on financial and commodity markets caused by among others coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic and;
  • a constantly growing client base combined with their high transaction activity noted in the number of concluded transactions in lots.

As a consequence the transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 784,8 thousand lots (QI 2019: 394,4 thousand lots) and a profitability per lot increased by 276,9%.

5

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Result of operations on financial instruments by classes

(in PLN'000)

QI 2020

QIV 2019

Change

QI 2019

Commodity CFDs

156 545

815

155 730

2 680

Index CFDs

110 682

80 584

30 098

35 363

Currency CFDs

34 048

6 163

27 885

433

Stock CFDs

2 500

(56)

2 556

627

Bond CFDs

163

(296)

459

329

Total CFDs

303 938

87 210

216 728

39 432

Shares and listed derivative instruments

1 839

531

1 308

178

Gross gain on transactions in financial instruments

305 777

87 741

218 036

39 610

Bonuses and discounts paid to customers

(119)

(150)

(31)

(71)

Commission paid to cooperating brokers

(649)

286

935

(286)

Net gain on transactions in financial instruments

305 009

87 877

217 132

39 253

6

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Result of operations on financial instruments by classes

Revenue by class of instrument

Revenue by class of instrument

QI 2020

QI 2019

1,5%6,8% 2,8%

1,1%

36,2%

Index CFD's

51,2%

Currency CFD's

Commodity CFD's

Other

11,1%

89,3%

7

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Revenue by geographical area and segments

(in PLN'000)

QI 2020

QIV 2019

Change

QI 2019

Central and Eastern Europe

151 062

42 379

108 683

24 997

- including Poland

85 432

33 967

51 465

22 319

Western Europe

132 390

31 064

101 326

12 926

- including Spain

58 136

15 208

42 928

6 964

Latin America

23 212

16 128

7 084

2 967

Total operating income

306 664

89 571

217 093

40 890

  • Diversification of revenues in geographical terms:
    • Poland: 27,9% (QI 2019 r.: 54,6%) and Spain: 19,0% ( QI 2019 r.: 17,0%).
    • The share of other countries does not exceed in any case 15%.

(in PLN'000)

QI 2020

QIV 2019

Change

QI 2019

Retail segment

253 014

80 145

172 869

37 605

Institutional segment (X Open Hub)

53 650

9 426

44 224

3 285

Total operating income

306 664

89 571

217 093

40 890

8

FINANCIAL DATA continued

Operating expenses by type

(in PLN'000)

QI 2020

QIV 2019

Change

QI 2019

Salaries and employee benefits

38 782

24 126

14 656

19 737

Marketing

16 740

10 222

6 518

9 178

Other external services

7 767

7 540

227

5 815

Costs of maintenance and lease of buildings

968

742

226

742

Amortisation and depreciation

1 861

1 720

141

1 788

Taxes and Statutory Fees

669

869

(200)

708

Commission expenses

4 540

2 282

2 258

2 032

Other costs

1 202

(177)

1 379

1 098

Total operating expenses

72 529

47 324

25 205

41 098

Operating expenses structure QI 2020

In the QI of 2020 operating expenses amounted to PLN 72,5 million and were higher by PLN 31,4 million in relation to the same period a year earlier (QI 2019: PLN 41,1 million). The most significant changes occurred in:

  • costs of salaries and employee benefits, an increase of PLN 19,0 million mainly due to provisions established for variable components of remuneration (bonuses) and unused holidays and an increase in employment;
  • marketing costs, an increase of PLN 7,6 million mainly due to higher expenditures on marketing online campaigns;
  • commission expenses, an increase of PLN 2,5 million as a result of larger amounts paid to payment service providers through which clients deposit their funds on transaction accounts;
  • other external costs, an increase of PLN 2,0 million as a result of higher expenditures on: (i) IT support service (an increase of PLN 1,6 million y/y); (ii) IT systems and licenses (an increase of PLN 0,4 million y/y).

6,4%

6,3%

10,7%

Salaries and employee

benefits

Marketing

Other external services

53,5%

Commission expenses

23,1%

Other expenses

9

OPERATIONAL DATA

OPERATIONAL DATA

Consolidated KPIs

QI 2019

QI 2020

45 660

49 338

50 273

784 840

454 360

21 911

22 245

24 386

6 843

16 243

394 421

92 320

New clients

Average number of active

New accounts

Average number of active

Net depo

Transaction volume in CFD

clients

accounts

instruments in lots

New clients

Average number of active clients1 Clients in total

New accounts

Average number of active accounts1 Accounts in total

Net deposits (in PLN'000)

Average operating income per active client (in PLN'000)2

Average operating income per active account (in PLN'000)2

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots

Profitability per lot (in PLN)

QI 2020

QIV 2019

QIII 2019

QII 2019

QI 2019

QIV 2018

QIII 2018

QII 2018

21 911

10 424

10 042

9 246

6 843

5 742

4 884

4 734

45 660

26 582

25 171

23 688

22 245

21 279

21 515

22 135

170 290

149 304

139 949

128 266

122 645

116 517

111 401

107 214

49 338

26 747

24 424

22 215

16 243

13 930

11 758

11 321

50 273

29 099

27 544

25 932

24 386

23 656

24 032

24 918

372 355

323 315

297 981

274 867

253 978

238 980

225 784

215 237

454 360

119 278

95 259

102 564

92 320

78 702

75 619

91 617

6,7

9,0

5,9

3,7

1,8

13,5

11,4

8,9

6,1

8,2

5,4

3,4

1,7

12,2

10,2

7,9

784 840

394 146

423 333

385 318

394 421

458 869

345 118

616 082

391

227

144

124

104

93

138

137

  1. Average quarterly number of clients/accounts respectively for 3 months of 2020 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019, and 12, 9 and 6 months of 2018.
  2. Average operating income for the active clients/account respectively for 3 months of 2020 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019, and 12, 9 and 6 months of 2018.

11

OPERATIONAL DATA continued

Marketing costs vs new clients

QI 2020

QIV 2019

QIII 2019

QII 2019

QI 2019

QIV 2018

QIII 2018

QII 2018

Total operating expenses

72 529

47 324

42 980

42 490

41 098

40 862

48 837

41 750

(in PLN'000), including:

- Marketing (in PLN'000)

16 740

10 222

8 735

9 581

9 178

7 878

8 669

8 976

New clients

21 911

10 424

10 042

9 246

6 843

5 742

4 884

4 734

  • In q/q terms, operating costs increased of PLN 25,2 million mainly due to higher by PLN 14,7 million costs of salaries and employee benefits and higher by PLN 6,5 million marketing expenditures.

Marketing costs New clients

18 000

22 000

16 000

20 000

Marketing costs (in PLN'000)

14 000

18 000

16 000

12 000

14 000

New clients

10 000

12 000

8 000

10 000

6 000

8 000

6 000

4 000

4 000

2 000

2 000

0

0

QI 2020

QIV 2019

QIII 2019

QII 2019

QI 2019

QIV 2018

QIII 2018

QII 2018

12

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

MARKET ENVIRONMENT

FX volatility on the market

J.P. Morgan Global FX Volatility Index (average, LHS)

FX CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thous. lots

12%

299

360

11%

270

320

272

252

10%

246

280

10,2%

8,4%

8,4%

9%

7,8%

7,4%

240

8%

6,7%

7,2%

200

8,1%

8,0%

7,9%

128

133

6,3%

7%

7,6%

7,7%

191

160

6%

146

150

135

120

120

5%

80

Volatility of equity market1

Volatility of commodity market1

DAX volatility (avg., LHS)

Bloomberg Commodity Index volatility (avg., LHS)

Index CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thous. lots

Commodity CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thous. lots

27%

415

420

16%

24%

24,8%

380 14%

340

21%

303

12%

266

16,2%

300

18%

13,8%

15,6%

14,6%

260

10%

15%

13,2%

11,5%

178

15,1%14,7%

12,1%

220

8%

12%

10,6%

10,5%

230

192

180

6%

9%

177

168

170

140

139

142

161

8,9%

153

6%

100

4%

14,0%

115

13,3%

12,5%

104

100

11,7%

11,2%

85

10,7%

9,8%

9,8%

70

9,1%

8,9%

9,1%

8,8%

8,3%

55

49

41

43

50

45

40

38

36

38

25

27

23

22

23

10

Source: Bloomberg, XTB

1Volatility of German blue chip index DAX 30 and Bloomberg Commodity Index is calculated as an annualized historical daily volatility based on 30-days period standard deviation.

14

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Regulatory changes in industry

Poland - draft bill amending act on supervision over financial market and other acts

On 1 August 2019 the Polish Financial Supervision Authority decided to introduce additional requirements while offering contracts for difference to retail clients and to introduce the category of an experienced retail client who will be able to offer CFDs with a higher level of leverage while applying the remaining restrictions.

Assumption of the PFSA's Product intervention:

  • prohibition of placing on the market consisting of the dissemination, directing to retail clients or potential retail clients of information, advertising or promotion, as well as the distribution or sale of contracts for difference to retail clients, except when the following conditions are met:
    • the investment firm requires the retail client to make an initial margin, which should be understood as any payment in order to conclude a CFD, excluding commissions, transaction fees and any other related costs, with a percentage specified in the PFSA Product Intervention;
    • the investment firm provides protection to the retail client by forcibly closing a position on the retail client's account (so-calledstop-out) when the margin level reaches 50%;
    • the investment firm provides the retail client with protection against a negative balance, which shall be understood as a limitation of the total liabilities of the retail client in respect of all CFD positions related to the CFD trading account at the supplier of the CFD contract to the amount of funds on that account;
    • the investment firm does not directly or indirectly transfer to the retail client any payment, monetary advantage or any excluded non-monetary benefit in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, except for realized profits from the CFDs provided, whereby a non-monetary benefit should be understood as any non-monetary benefit information and research tools to the extent that they relate to CFDs;
    • advertising or promotional information, including correspondence or messages, disseminated or directed to the retail client or potential retail client directly or indirectly by the investment firm, in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, contains an appropriate risk warning.
  • entering the status of experienced retail client.

16

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

The PFSA's Product intervention - status of experienced retail client

Retail clients of an investment firms who already have relevant experience and awareness of investment risk have the opportunity to submit a written application for the status of an experienced retail client.

In order to become an experienced retail customer, two conditions must be met in total:

  • The retail client concluded within 24 months:
    • opening transactions in CFDs with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 50 000* each, with a frequency of at least 10 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters; or
    • CFD opening transactions with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 10 000* each, with a frequency of at least 50 opening transactions per quarter during four quarters; or
    • opening transactions in the scope of CFDs with a total nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 2 000 000*, with the client concluding at least 40 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters;
  • The retail client shall have appropriate knowledge regarding derivatives, including CFDs, supported by:
    • obtaining relevant professional certificates, in particular: Investment Advisor, Securities Broker, Chartered Financial Analyst, Financial Risk Manager, Professional Risk Manager, ACI Dealing Certificate, ACI Diploma, or relevant field education; or
    • a minimum of 50 hours of training on derivatives, including CFDs, confirmed by obtaining relevant certificates or confirmations issued on the basis of knowledge verification by relevant training providers, within the last 12 months; or
    • confirmation that the client carries out or performed activities or works or worked under an employment contract or other contractual relationship on which the function is based, for at least a year in a position that requires professional knowledge regarding the conclusion of transactions in CFDs or other derivatives.

*) the equivalent of amounts expressed in Euro is determined using the average Euro exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Poland, in force on the day preceding the date of submission of the application by the retail customer in which the exchange rate was announced.

17

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

Status of the Experienced Retail Client at XTB

In order to provide XTB's retail customers with the opportunity to meet the condition of having an appropriate level of knowledge about derivatives, confirmed by a certificate and necessary to submit an application for the status of an experienced retail customer, XTB has introduced a new version of the EDUCATION section on the xStation transaction platform, in which customers have the opportunity to learn over 50 hours of educational materials prepared by XTB's experts, and then taking the test verifying their level of knowledge and, after obtaining a positive result, receiving the XTB's Certificate.

XTB has developed and introduced technological solutions in accordance with the Expert Customer Verification Standard (Standard weryfikacji klienta doświadczonego) in force since October 14, 2019, prepared by the Chamber of Brokerage Houses (Izba Domów Maklerskich) for the purposes of uniform verification of the experience of an experienced customer regarding the CFD market, specifying:

  • exam knowledge base, consisting of 180 questions covered in five thematic blocks,
  • principles and logic of conducting a test verifying the client's level of knowledge, consisting of a set of 40 questions selected randomly from the exam knowledge base, for which the client has 60 minutes to solve and must obtain a positive result set at 65% (26 points),
  • conditions to be met by the certificate issued to the client after successful completion of the educational training.

18

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

The PFSA's Product intervention

Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who

do not have the status of experienced client.

30:1

For CFDs

in which the underlying instrument is a currency pair consisting of the

following two currencies: EUR, USD, JPY, CAD, GBP, CHF.

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are:

 main stock indices (FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX, EURO

20:1

STOXX);

 gold;

 currency pair, in which at least one currency is different than EUR, USD, JPY, CAD,

GBP or CHF.

10:1

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil)

and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO

STOXX.

5:1

For CFDs

in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying

instruments which are not mentioned in the table.

2:1

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin).

19

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

The PFSA's Product intervention

Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who

have the status of experienced client.

For CFDs in which the underlying instrument is:

 one currency pair;

 one of the following stock indices:

o Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 (FTSE 100);

o Cotation Assistée en Continu 40 (CAC 40);

100:1

o Deutsche Boerse AG German Stock Index 30 (DAX30);

o Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA);

o Standard & Poors 500 (S&P 500);

o NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQ);

o NASDAQ 100 Index (NASDAQ 100);

o Nikkei Index (Nikkei 225);

o Standard & Poors / Australian Securities Exchange 200 (ASX 200);

o EURO STOXX 50 Index (EURO STOXX 50)

 Gold.

10:1

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil)

and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO

STOXX.

5:1

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying

instruments which are not mentioned in the table.

2:1

For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin).

20

REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued

Regulatory changes in industry

Act amending the Act on Public Offering, on Conditions for the Introduction of Financial Instruments to the Organized Trading System and on Public Companies

On October 16, 2019, Sejm adopted an amendment to the Act on public offering and the conditions of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies. On November 5, 2019, the bill was signed by the President. Date of entry into force of the provisions is divided - part of the law appeared within 14 days of the announcement, part on January 1, 2020, and part will come into force on September 3, 2020.

The most important assumptions:

  • the obligation to adopt a remuneration policy for members of the management board and supervisory board of a public company by the general meeting at least every four years - the solutions adopted in the policy should contribute to the implementation of the business strategy, long-term interests and stability of the company. The policy should include a description of fixed and variable components of remuneration, as well as bonuses and other monetary and non-monetary benefits that may be granted to members of the management board and the supervisory board. The supervisory board should prepare an annual remuneration report, which will then be reviewed by the general meeting;
  • obligations in transactions with related entities - the conclusion of a significant transaction requires the consent of the company's supervisory board or, if the articles of association provide so, a general meeting, while a significant transaction within the meaning of the amendment is a transaction concluded by the company with a related entity whose value exceeds 5% of the total assets Act on Accounting of September 29, 1994, established on the basis of the last approved financial statement of the company. If a significant transaction concerns the interests of a member of the supervisory board or a shareholder, respectively, he does not participate in making decisions to consent to the conclusion of this transaction. The company publishes information on a significant transaction on its website at the time of conclusion of the transaction at the latest. The information obligation excludes: (i) transactions concluded on market terms as part of the company's normal operations, (ii) transactions concluded with a 100% subsidiary, and (iii) transactions related to the payment of remuneration to members of the management board or the supervisory board due in accordance with the company's remuneration policy;
  • changes in the scope of shareholder identification - any public company will be able to apply to the National Depository for Securities, brokerage house or bank keeping the account for information about shareholders.

21

APPENDIX

APPENDIX

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in PLN'000)

31 March 2020

31 December 2019

Own cash and cash equivalents

731 175

457 590

Clients' cash and cash equivalents

539 388

416 699

Financial assets at fair value through P&L

194 507

107 881

Financial assets at amortised cost

12 617

5 173

Intangible assets

623

679

Property, plant and equipment

13 029

17 151

Deferred income tax assets

9 455

9 445

Other assets

5 499

7 996

Total assets

1 506 293

1 022 614

Amounts due to clients

670 395

500 688

Financial liabilities held for trading

39 942

15 938

Deferred income tax provision

10 216

14 525

Liabilities due to lease

17 252

12 635

Other liabilities

78 356

23 328

Total liabilities

816 161

567 114

Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Company

690 132

455 500

Total equity and liabilities

1 506 293

1 022 614

23

APPENDIX continued

Consolidated cash flow statement

(in PLN'000)

QI 2020

QI 2019

Profit before tax

222 274

1 071

Amortization and depreciation

1 861

1 788

Foreign exchange (gains) losses from translation of own cash

(4 872)

786

Change in balance of financial assets at fair value through P&L and financial liabilities held for

(28 776)

(5 891)

trading

Change in balance of restricted cash

(68 543)

(52 791)

Change in balance of amounts due to clients

96 603

52 847

Other adjustments and changes

45 097

(5 089)

Cash from operating activities

263 644

(7 279)

Income tax paid

(20 697)

(78)

Interests

83

122

Net cash from operating activities

243 030

(7 235)

Expenses relating to payments for property, plant and equipment

(275)

(984)

Expenses relating to payments for intangible assets

(109)

(35)

Net cash from investing activities

(384)

( 1 019)

Payments of liabilities and interest under lease

(694)

(1 359)

Net cash from financing activities

(694)

(1 359)

Increase (Decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents

241 952

(9 613)

24

DISCLAMER

Neither this presentation (the "Presentation") nor any copy of it nor the information contained herein is being issued or may be distributed directly or indirectly to or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. By attending this meeting where this Presentation is being made, or by reading the Presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations. The following applies to the Presentation, the oral presentation of the information in the Presentation by the Company or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively referred to as the "Presentation").

The Presentation has been prepared by X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (the "Company") solely for use at the investor presentation being given in connection with the publication of the Report for the I quarter 2020.

The Presentation does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company or any member of its group (the "Group"), nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any member of its Group, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. The Presentation does not constitute a recommendation or investment advice regarding any securities of the Company or its Group.

The information contained in the Presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained in the Presentation.

The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in the Presentation speak only as at the date of the Presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the Presentation. To the extent permitted under the applicable provisions of law the Company shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising from any use of the Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the Presentation.

The Presentation contains certain statistical and market information. Such market information has been sourced from and/or calculated based on data provided by third-party sources identified in the Presentation or by the Company, if not attributed exclusively to third-party sources. Because such market information has been prepared in part based upon estimates, assessments, adjustments and judgments that are based on the Company's or third-party sources' experience and familiarity with the sector in which the Company operates and has not been verified by an independent third party, such market information is to a certain degree subjective. While it is believed that such estimates, assessments, adjustments and judgments are reasonable and that the market information was prepared appropriately to reflect the sector and the market in which the Company operates, there is no assurance that such estimates, assessments, adjustments and judgments are the most appropriate for making determinations relating to market information or that market information prepared by other sources will not differ materially from the market information included herein.

Matters discussed in the Presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are those other than statements of historical facts. Statements that include the words "expect", "intend", "plans", "believe", "project", "anticipate", "will", "target", "aim", "may", "would", "could", "continue" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature indicate such forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial performance, business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company for future operations (including development plans relating to the Company). All forward-looking statements included in the Presentation address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's and/or the Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or the Group, respectively. Such forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions of future events, including numerous assumptions regarding the Company's and/or the Group's present and future business strategies and future operating environment. Although the Company believes that these estimates and assumptions are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The Company and its respective agents, employees or advisors do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in the Presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

The Presentation and any materials distributed in connection with the Presentation are not directed to, nor are they intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or applicable regulations or that would require any authorisation, registration, notification or licensing within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

25

X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.

ul. Ogrodowa 58

00-876 Warszawa, Polska

www.xtb.pl

Relacje inwestorskie: relacje.inwestorskie@xtb.com

Disclaimer

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 22:23:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLER
06:24pX TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : QI 2020 Results Presentation
PU
04/26X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : CR no. 11/2020 – Information on the pr..
PU
03/20X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : CR no. 6/2020 – Draft resolutions of t..
PU
03/20X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : CR no. 5/2020 – Convening of the Ordin..
PU
03/19X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : CR no. 4/2020 – Opinion of the Supervi..
PU
03/16X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : CR no. 3/2020 – Management's Board rec..
PU
03/11X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : Financial results of XTB for 2019
PU
03/09X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : 2019 Results Presentation
PU
2019X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : Q3 2019 Results Presentation
PU
2019X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A : CR no. 16/2019 – Information on the pr..
PU
More news
Chart X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.
Duration : Period :
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Omar Arnaout Chairman-Management Board
Jakub Leonkiewicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Pawel Szejko Chief Financial Officer
Lukasz Baszczynski Member-Supervisory Board
Jaroslaw Jasik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.0.00%218
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD1.21%20 014
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.2.62%17 347
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.56%13 352
XP INC.-41.41%12 747
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.26%10 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group