X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : QI 2020 Results Presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields QI 2020 RESULTS PRESENTATION 7 MAY 2020 AGENDA Financial Data Operational Data Market Environment Regulatory Environment Appendix 2 FINANCIAL DATA FINANCIAL DATA Financial consolidated highlights (in PLN'000) QI 2020 QIV 2019 Change QI 2019 Result of operations on financial instruments 305 009 87 877 217 132 39 253 Other income 1 655 1 694 (39) 1 637 Total operating income 306 664 89 571 217 093 40 890 Salaries and employee benefits (38 782) (24 126) 14 656 (19 737) Marketing (16 740) (10 222) 6 518 (9 178) Amortization and depreciation (1 861) (1 720) 141 (1 788) Other operating expenses (15 146) (11 256) 3 890 (10 395) Total operating expenses (72 529) (47 324) 25 205 (41 098) Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 234 135 42 247 191 888 (208) Finance income 1 043 261 782 1 617 Finance costs (12 904) (1 425) 11 479 (338) - negative foreign exchange differences relating to a company in Turkey (21 880) - 21 880 - Profit before tax 222 274 41 083 181 191 1 071 Income tax (46 305) (4 045) 42 260 (308) Net profit 175 969 37 038 138 931 763 (in PLN'000) 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 Change 31.03.2019 Own cash 731 175 484 351 246 824 457 590 Own cash and treasury bonds 757 387 499 250 258 137 457 590 Total equity 690 132 490 744 199 388 455 500 Standalone capital adequacy ratio (%) 18,0 14,6 3,4 15,3 Aggregated capital adequacy ratio (%) 15,1 13,3 1,8 14,5 4 FINANCIAL DATA continued Quarterly consolidated financial and operational data (in PLN'000) QI 2020 QIV 2019 QIII 2019 QII 2019 QI 2019 QIV 2018 QIII 2018 QII 2018 Total operating income 306 664 89 571 60 952 47 891 40 890 42 786 47 578 84 200 Total operating expenses (72 529) (47 324) (42 980) (42 490) (41 098) (40 862) (48 837) (41 750) Operating profit (loss) 234 135 42 247 17 972 5 401 (208) 1 924 (1 259) 42 450 Net profit (loss) 175 969 37 038 15 507 4 393 763 3 973 (2 904) 40 915 QI 2020 QIV 2019 QIII 2019 QII 2019 QI 2019 QIV 2018 QIII 2018 QII 2018 Total operating income 306 664 89 571 60 952 47 891 40 890 42 786 47 578 84 200 (in PLN'000) Transaction volume in CFD 784 840 394 146 423 333 385 318 394 421 458 869 345 118 616 082 instrument in lots1 Profitability per lot (in PLN)2 391 227 144 124 104 93 138 137 In the first quarter of 2020 XTB noted a record revenue increase by 650,0 % y/y, i.e. by PLN 265,8 million from PLN 40,9 million to PLN 306,7 million. The significant factors determining the level of revenues were: above-average volatility on financial and commodity markets caused by among others coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic and;

volatility on financial and commodity markets caused by among others coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic and; a constantly growing client base combined with their high transaction activity noted in the number of concluded transactions in lots. As a consequence the transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 784,8 thousand lots (QI 2019: 394,4 thousand lots) and a profitability per lot increased by 276,9%. 5 FINANCIAL DATA continued Result of operations on financial instruments by classes (in PLN'000) QI 2020 QIV 2019 Change QI 2019 Commodity CFDs 156 545 815 155 730 2 680 Index CFDs 110 682 80 584 30 098 35 363 Currency CFDs 34 048 6 163 27 885 433 Stock CFDs 2 500 (56) 2 556 627 Bond CFDs 163 (296) 459 329 Total CFDs 303 938 87 210 216 728 39 432 Shares and listed derivative instruments 1 839 531 1 308 178 Gross gain on transactions in financial instruments 305 777 87 741 218 036 39 610 Bonuses and discounts paid to customers (119) (150) (31) (71) Commission paid to cooperating brokers (649) 286 935 (286) Net gain on transactions in financial instruments 305 009 87 877 217 132 39 253 6 FINANCIAL DATA continued Result of operations on financial instruments by classes Revenue by class of instrument Revenue by class of instrument QI 2020 QI 2019 1,5%6,8% 2,8% 1,1% 36,2% Index CFD's 51,2% Currency CFD's Commodity CFD's Other 11,1% 89,3% 7 FINANCIAL DATA continued Revenue by geographical area and segments (in PLN'000) QI 2020 QIV 2019 Change QI 2019 Central and Eastern Europe 151 062 42 379 108 683 24 997 - including Poland 85 432 33 967 51 465 22 319 Western Europe 132 390 31 064 101 326 12 926 - including Spain 58 136 15 208 42 928 6 964 Latin America 23 212 16 128 7 084 2 967 Total operating income 306 664 89 571 217 093 40 890 Diversification of revenues in geographical terms:

Poland: 27,9% (QI 2019 r.: 54,6%) and Spain: 19,0% ( QI 2019 r.: 17,0%). The share of other countries does not exceed in any case 15%.

(in PLN'000) QI 2020 QIV 2019 Change QI 2019 Retail segment 253 014 80 145 172 869 37 605 Institutional segment (X Open Hub) 53 650 9 426 44 224 3 285 Total operating income 306 664 89 571 217 093 40 890 8 FINANCIAL DATA continued Operating expenses by type (in PLN'000) QI 2020 QIV 2019 Change QI 2019 Salaries and employee benefits 38 782 24 126 14 656 19 737 Marketing 16 740 10 222 6 518 9 178 Other external services 7 767 7 540 227 5 815 Costs of maintenance and lease of buildings 968 742 226 742 Amortisation and depreciation 1 861 1 720 141 1 788 Taxes and Statutory Fees 669 869 (200) 708 Commission expenses 4 540 2 282 2 258 2 032 Other costs 1 202 (177) 1 379 1 098 Total operating expenses 72 529 47 324 25 205 41 098 Operating expenses structure QI 2020 In the QI of 2020 operating expenses amounted to PLN 72,5 million and were higher by PLN 31,4 million in relation to the same period a year earlier (QI 2019: PLN 41,1 million). The most significant changes occurred in: costs of salaries and employee benefits, an increase of PLN 19,0 million mainly due to provisions established for variable components of remuneration (bonuses) and unused holidays and an increase in employment;

marketing costs, an increase of PLN 7,6 million mainly due to higher expenditures on marketing online campaigns;

commission expenses, an increase of PLN 2,5 million as a result of larger amounts paid to payment service providers through which clients deposit their funds on transaction accounts;

other external costs, an increase of PLN 2,0 million as a result of higher expenditures on: (i) IT support service (an increase of PLN 1,6 million y/y); (ii) IT systems and licenses (an increase of PLN 0,4 million y/y). 6,4% 6,3% 10,7% Salaries and employee benefits Marketing Other external services 53,5% Commission expenses 23,1% Other expenses 9 OPERATIONAL DATA OPERATIONAL DATA Consolidated KPIs QI 2019 QI 2020 45 660 49 338 50 273 784 840 454 360 21 911 22 245 24 386 6 843 16 243 394 421 92 320 New clients Average number of active New accounts Average number of active Net depo Transaction volume in CFD clients accounts instruments in lots New clients Average number of active clients1 Clients in total New accounts Average number of active accounts1 Accounts in total Net deposits (in PLN'000) Average operating income per active client (in PLN'000)2 Average operating income per active account (in PLN'000)2 Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots Profitability per lot (in PLN) QI 2020 QIV 2019 QIII 2019 QII 2019 QI 2019 QIV 2018 QIII 2018 QII 2018 21 911 10 424 10 042 9 246 6 843 5 742 4 884 4 734 45 660 26 582 25 171 23 688 22 245 21 279 21 515 22 135 170 290 149 304 139 949 128 266 122 645 116 517 111 401 107 214 49 338 26 747 24 424 22 215 16 243 13 930 11 758 11 321 50 273 29 099 27 544 25 932 24 386 23 656 24 032 24 918 372 355 323 315 297 981 274 867 253 978 238 980 225 784 215 237 454 360 119 278 95 259 102 564 92 320 78 702 75 619 91 617 6,7 9,0 5,9 3,7 1,8 13,5 11,4 8,9 6,1 8,2 5,4 3,4 1,7 12,2 10,2 7,9 784 840 394 146 423 333 385 318 394 421 458 869 345 118 616 082 391 227 144 124 104 93 138 137 Average quarterly number of clients/accounts respectively for 3 months of 2020 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019, and 12, 9 and 6 months of 2018. Average operating income for the active clients/account respectively for 3 months of 2020 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019, and 12, 9 and 6 months of 2018. 11 OPERATIONAL DATA continued Marketing costs vs new clients QI 2020 QIV 2019 QIII 2019 QII 2019 QI 2019 QIV 2018 QIII 2018 QII 2018 Total operating expenses 72 529 47 324 42 980 42 490 41 098 40 862 48 837 41 750 (in PLN'000), including: - Marketing (in PLN'000) 16 740 10 222 8 735 9 581 9 178 7 878 8 669 8 976 New clients 21 911 10 424 10 042 9 246 6 843 5 742 4 884 4 734 In q/q terms, operating costs increased of PLN 25,2 million mainly due to higher by PLN 14,7 million costs of salaries and employee benefits and higher by PLN 6,5 million marketing expenditures. Marketing costs New clients 18 000 22 000 16 000 20 000 Marketing costs (in PLN'000) 14 000 18 000 16 000 12 000 14 000 New clients 10 000 12 000 8 000 10 000 6 000 8 000 6 000 4 000 4 000 2 000 2 000 0 0 QI 2020 QIV 2019 QIII 2019 QII 2019 QI 2019 QIV 2018 QIII 2018 QII 2018 12 MARKET ENVIRONMENT MARKET ENVIRONMENT FX volatility on the market J.P. Morgan Global FX Volatility Index (average, LHS) FX CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thous. lots 12% 299 360 11% 270 320 272 252 10% 246 280 10,2% 8,4% 8,4% 9% 7,8% 7,4% 240 8% 6,7% 7,2% 200 8,1% 8,0% 7,9% 128 133 6,3% 7% 7,6% 7,7% 191 160 6% 146 150 135 120 120 5% 80 Volatility of equity market1 Volatility of commodity market1 DAX volatility (avg., LHS) Bloomberg Commodity Index volatility (avg., LHS) Index CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thous. lots Commodity CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thous. lots 27% 415 420 16% 24% 24,8% 380 14% 340 21% 303 12% 266 16,2% 300 18% 13,8% 15,6% 14,6% 260 10% 15% 13,2% 11,5% 178 15,1%14,7% 12,1% 220 8% 12% 10,6% 10,5% 230 192 180 6% 9% 177 168 170 140 139 142 161 8,9% 153 6% 100 4% 14,0% 115 13,3% 12,5% 104 100 11,7% 11,2% 85 10,7% 9,8% 9,8% 70 9,1% 8,9% 9,1% 8,8% 8,3% 55 49 41 43 50 45 40 38 36 38 25 27 23 22 23 10 Source: Bloomberg, XTB 1Volatility of German blue chip index DAX 30 and Bloomberg Commodity Index is calculated as an annualized historical daily volatility based on 30-days period standard deviation. 14 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT Regulatory changes in industry Poland - draft bill amending act on supervision over financial market and other acts On 1 August 2019 the Polish Financial Supervision Authority decided to introduce additional requirements while offering contracts for difference to retail clients and to introduce the category of an experienced retail client who will be able to offer CFDs with a higher level of leverage while applying the remaining restrictions. Assumption of the PFSA's Product intervention: prohibition of placing on the market consisting of the dissemination, directing to retail clients or potential retail clients of information, advertising or promotion, as well as the distribution or sale of contracts for difference to retail clients, except when the following conditions are met:

the investment firm requires the retail client to make an initial margin, which should be understood as any payment in order to conclude a CFD, excluding commissions, transaction fees and any other related costs, with a percentage specified in the PFSA Product Intervention; the investment firm provides protection to the retail client by forcibly closing a position on the retail client's account (so-calledstop-out) when the margin level reaches 50%; the investment firm provides the retail client with protection against a negative balance, which shall be understood as a limitation of the total liabilities of the retail client in respect of all CFD positions related to the CFD trading account at the supplier of the CFD contract to the amount of funds on that account; the investment firm does not directly or indirectly transfer to the retail client any payment, monetary advantage or any excluded non-monetary benefit in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, except for realized profits from the CFDs provided, whereby a non-monetary benefit should be understood as any non-monetary benefit information and research tools to the extent that they relate to CFDs; advertising or promotional information, including correspondence or messages, disseminated or directed to the retail client or potential retail client directly or indirectly by the investment firm, in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, contains an appropriate risk warning.

entering the status of experienced retail client. 16 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry The PFSA's Product intervention - status of experienced retail client Retail clients of an investment firms who already have relevant experience and awareness of investment risk have the opportunity to submit a written application for the status of an experienced retail client. In order to become an experienced retail customer, two conditions must be met in total: The retail client concluded within 24 months:

opening transactions in CFDs with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 50 000* each, with a frequency of at least 10 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters; or CFD opening transactions with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 10 000* each, with a frequency of at least 50 opening transactions per quarter during four quarters; or opening transactions in the scope of CFDs with a total nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 2 000 000*, with the client concluding at least 40 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters;

The retail client shall have appropriate knowledge regarding derivatives, including CFDs, supported by:

obtaining relevant professional certificates, in particular: Investment Advisor, Securities Broker, Chartered Financial Analyst, Financial Risk Manager, Professional Risk Manager, ACI Dealing Certificate, ACI Diploma, or relevant field education; or a minimum of 50 hours of training on derivatives, including CFDs, confirmed by obtaining relevant certificates or confirmations issued on the basis of knowledge verification by relevant training providers, within the last 12 months; or confirmation that the client carries out or performed activities or works or worked under an employment contract or other contractual relationship on which the function is based, for at least a year in a position that requires professional knowledge regarding the conclusion of transactions in CFDs or other derivatives.

*) the equivalent of amounts expressed in Euro is determined using the average Euro exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Poland, in force on the day preceding the date of submission of the application by the retail customer in which the exchange rate was announced. 17 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry Status of the Experienced Retail Client at XTB In order to provide XTB's retail customers with the opportunity to meet the condition of having an appropriate level of knowledge about derivatives, confirmed by a certificate and necessary to submit an application for the status of an experienced retail customer, XTB has introduced a new version of the EDUCATION section on the xStation transaction platform, in which customers have the opportunity to learn over 50 hours of educational materials prepared by XTB's experts, and then taking the test verifying their level of knowledge and, after obtaining a positive result, receiving the XTB's Certificate. XTB has developed and introduced technological solutions in accordance with the Expert Customer Verification Standard (Standard weryfikacji klienta doświadczonego) in force since October 14, 2019, prepared by the Chamber of Brokerage Houses (Izba Domów Maklerskich) for the purposes of uniform verification of the experience of an experienced customer regarding the CFD market, specifying: exam knowledge base, consisting of 180 questions covered in five thematic blocks,

principles and logic of conducting a test verifying the client's level of knowledge, consisting of a set of 40 questions selected randomly from the exam knowledge base, for which the client has 60 minutes to solve and must obtain a positive result set at 65% (26 points),

conditions to be met by the certificate issued to the client after successful completion of the educational training. 18 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry The PFSA's Product intervention Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who do not have the status of experienced client. 30:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instrument is a currency pair consisting of the following two currencies: EUR, USD, JPY, CAD, GBP, CHF. For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are:  main stock indices (FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX, EURO 20:1 STOXX);  gold;  currency pair, in which at least one currency is different than EUR, USD, JPY, CAD, GBP or CHF. 10:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil) and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO STOXX. 5:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying instruments which are not mentioned in the table. 2:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin). 19 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry The PFSA's Product intervention Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who have the status of experienced client. For CFDs in which the underlying instrument is:  one currency pair;  one of the following stock indices: o Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 (FTSE 100); o Cotation Assistée en Continu 40 (CAC 40); 100:1 o Deutsche Boerse AG German Stock Index 30 (DAX30); o Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA); o Standard & Poors 500 (S&P 500); o NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQ); o NASDAQ 100 Index (NASDAQ 100); o Nikkei Index (Nikkei 225); o Standard & Poors / Australian Securities Exchange 200 (ASX 200); o EURO STOXX 50 Index (EURO STOXX 50)  Gold. 10:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil) and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO STOXX. 5:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying instruments which are not mentioned in the table. 2:1 For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin). 20 REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued Regulatory changes in industry Act amending the Act on Public Offering, on Conditions for the Introduction of Financial Instruments to the Organized Trading System and on Public Companies On October 16, 2019, Sejm adopted an amendment to the Act on public offering and the conditions of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies. On November 5, 2019, the bill was signed by the President. Date of entry into force of the provisions is divided - part of the law appeared within 14 days of the announcement, part on January 1, 2020, and part will come into force on September 3, 2020. The most important assumptions: the obligation to adopt a remuneration policy for members of the management board and supervisory board of a public company by the general meeting at least every four years - the solutions adopted in the policy should contribute to the implementation of the business strategy, long-term interests and stability of the company. The policy should include a description of fixed and variable components of remuneration, as well as bonuses and other monetary and non-monetary benefits that may be granted to members of the management board and the supervisory board. The supervisory board should prepare an annual remuneration report, which will then be reviewed by the general meeting;

long-term interests and stability of the company. The policy should include a description of fixed and variable components of remuneration, as well as bonuses and other monetary and non-monetary benefits that may be granted to members of the management board and the supervisory board. The supervisory board should prepare an annual remuneration report, which will then be reviewed by the general meeting; obligations in transactions with related entities - the conclusion of a significant transaction requires the consent of the company's supervisory board or, if the articles of association provide so, a general meeting, while a significant transaction within the meaning of the amendment is a transaction concluded by the company with a related entity whose value exceeds 5% of the total assets Act on Accounting of September 29, 1994, established on the basis of the last approved financial statement of the company. If a significant transaction concerns the interests of a member of the supervisory board or a shareholder, respectively, he does not participate in making decisions to consent to the conclusion of this transaction. The company publishes information on a significant transaction on its website at the time of conclusion of the transaction at the latest. The information obligation excludes: (i) transactions concluded on market terms as part of the company's normal operations, (ii) transactions concluded with a 100% subsidiary, and (iii) transactions related to the payment of remuneration to members of the management board or the supervisory board due in accordance with the company's remuneration policy;

