X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : QI 2020 Results Presentation
0
05/06/2020 | 06:24pm EDT
QI 2020
RESULTS PRESENTATION
7 MAY 2020
AGENDA
Financial Data
Operational Data
Market Environment
Regulatory Environment
Appendix
2
FINANCIAL DATA
FINANCIAL DATA
Financial consolidated highlights
(in PLN'000)
QI 2020
QIV 2019
Change
QI 2019
Result of operations on financial instruments
305 009
87 877
217 132
39 253
Other income
1 655
1 694
(39)
1 637
Total operating income
306 664
89 571
217 093
40 890
Salaries and employee benefits
(38 782)
(24 126)
14 656
(19 737)
Marketing
(16 740)
(10 222)
6 518
(9 178)
Amortization and depreciation
(1 861)
(1 720)
141
(1 788)
Other operating expenses
(15 146)
(11 256)
3 890
(10 395)
Total operating expenses
(72 529)
(47 324)
25 205
(41 098)
Operating profit/loss (EBIT)
234 135
42 247
191 888
(208)
Finance income
1 043
261
782
1 617
Finance costs
(12 904)
(1 425)
11 479
(338)
- negative foreign exchange differences relating to a company in Turkey
(21 880)
-
21 880
-
Profit before tax
222 274
41 083
181 191
1 071
Income tax
(46 305)
(4 045)
42 260
(308)
Net profit
175 969
37 038
138 931
763
(in PLN'000)
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
Change
31.03.2019
Own cash
731 175
484 351
246 824
457 590
Own cash and treasury bonds
757 387
499 250
258 137
457 590
Total equity
690 132
490 744
199 388
455 500
Standalone capital adequacy ratio (%)
18,0
14,6
3,4
15,3
Aggregated capital adequacy ratio (%)
15,1
13,3
1,8
14,5
4
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Quarterly consolidated financial and operational data
(in PLN'000)
QI 2020
QIV 2019
QIII 2019
QII 2019
QI 2019
QIV 2018
QIII 2018
QII 2018
Total operating income
306 664
89 571
60 952
47 891
40 890
42 786
47 578
84 200
Total operating expenses
(72 529)
(47 324)
(42 980)
(42 490)
(41 098)
(40 862)
(48 837)
(41 750)
Operating profit (loss)
234 135
42 247
17 972
5 401
(208)
1 924
(1 259)
42 450
Net profit (loss)
175 969
37 038
15 507
4 393
763
3 973
(2 904)
40 915
QI 2020
QIV 2019
QIII 2019
QII 2019
QI 2019
QIV 2018
QIII 2018
QII 2018
Total operating income
306 664
89 571
60 952
47 891
40 890
42 786
47 578
84 200
(in PLN'000)
Transaction volume in CFD
784 840
394 146
423 333
385 318
394 421
458 869
345 118
616 082
instrument in lots1
Profitability per lot (in PLN)2
391
227
144
124
104
93
138
137
In the first quarter of 2020 XTB noted a record revenue increase by 650,0 % y/y, i.e. by PLN 265,8 million from PLN 40,9 million to PLN 306,7 million. The significant factors determining the level of revenues were:
above-averagevolatility on financial and commodity markets caused by among others coronavirus COVID-19 global pandemic and;
a constantly growing client base combined with their high transaction activity noted in the number of concluded transactions in lots.
As a consequence the transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 784,8 thousand lots (QI 2019: 394,4 thousand lots) and a profitability per lot increased by 276,9%.
5
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Result of operations on financial instruments by classes
(in PLN'000)
QI 2020
QIV 2019
Change
QI 2019
Commodity CFDs
156 545
815
155 730
2 680
Index CFDs
110 682
80 584
30 098
35 363
Currency CFDs
34 048
6 163
27 885
433
Stock CFDs
2 500
(56)
2 556
627
Bond CFDs
163
(296)
459
329
Total CFDs
303 938
87 210
216 728
39 432
Shares and listed derivative instruments
1 839
531
1 308
178
Gross gain on transactions in financial instruments
305 777
87 741
218 036
39 610
Bonuses and discounts paid to customers
(119)
(150)
(31)
(71)
Commission paid to cooperating brokers
(649)
286
935
(286)
Net gain on transactions in financial instruments
305 009
87 877
217 132
39 253
6
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Result of operations on financial instruments by classes
Revenue by class of instrument
Revenue by class of instrument
QI 2020
QI 2019
1,5%6,8% 2,8%
1,1%
36,2%
Index CFD's
51,2%
Currency CFD's
Commodity CFD's
Other
11,1%
89,3%
7
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Revenue by geographical area and segments
(in PLN'000)
QI 2020
QIV 2019
Change
QI 2019
Central and Eastern Europe
151 062
42 379
108 683
24 997
- including Poland
85 432
33 967
51 465
22 319
Western Europe
132 390
31 064
101 326
12 926
- including Spain
58 136
15 208
42 928
6 964
Latin America
23 212
16 128
7 084
2 967
Total operating income
306 664
89 571
217 093
40 890
Diversification of revenues in geographical terms:
Poland: 27,9% (QI 2019 r.: 54,6%) and Spain: 19,0% ( QI 2019 r.: 17,0%).
The share of other countries does not exceed in any case 15%.
(in PLN'000)
QI 2020
QIV 2019
Change
QI 2019
Retail segment
253 014
80 145
172 869
37 605
Institutional segment (X Open Hub)
53 650
9 426
44 224
3 285
Total operating income
306 664
89 571
217 093
40 890
8
FINANCIAL DATA continued
Operating expenses by type
(in PLN'000)
QI 2020
QIV 2019
Change
QI 2019
Salaries and employee benefits
38 782
24 126
14 656
19 737
Marketing
16 740
10 222
6 518
9 178
Other external services
7 767
7 540
227
5 815
Costs of maintenance and lease of buildings
968
742
226
742
Amortisation and depreciation
1 861
1 720
141
1 788
Taxes and Statutory Fees
669
869
(200)
708
Commission expenses
4 540
2 282
2 258
2 032
Other costs
1 202
(177)
1 379
1 098
Total operating expenses
72 529
47 324
25 205
41 098
Operating expenses structure QI 2020
In the QI of 2020 operating expenses amounted to PLN 72,5 million and were higher by PLN 31,4 million in relation to the same period a year earlier (QI 2019: PLN 41,1 million). The most significant changes occurred in:
costs of salaries and employee benefits, an increase of PLN 19,0 million mainly due to provisions established for variable components of remuneration (bonuses) and unused holidays and an increase in employment;
marketing costs, an increase of PLN 7,6 million mainly due to higher expenditures on marketing online campaigns;
commission expenses, an increase of PLN 2,5 million as a result of larger amounts paid to payment service providers through which clients deposit their funds on transaction accounts;
other external costs, an increase of PLN 2,0 million as a result of higher expenditures on: (i) IT support service (an increase of PLN 1,6 million y/y); (ii) IT systems and licenses (an increase of PLN 0,4 million y/y).
6,4%
6,3%
10,7%
Salaries and employee
benefits
Marketing
Other external services
53,5%
Commission expenses
23,1%
Other expenses
9
OPERATIONAL DATA
OPERATIONAL DATA
Consolidated KPIs
QI 2019
QI 2020
45 660
49 338
50 273
784 840
454 360
21 911
22 245
24 386
6 843
16 243
394 421
92 320
New clients
Average number of active
New accounts
Average number of active
Net depo
Transaction volume in CFD
clients
accounts
instruments in lots
New clients
Average number of active clients1 Clients in total
New accounts
Average number of active accounts1 Accounts in total
Net deposits (in PLN'000)
Average operating income per active client (in PLN'000)2
Average operating income per active account (in PLN'000)2
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots
Profitability per lot (in PLN)
QI 2020
QIV 2019
QIII 2019
QII 2019
QI 2019
QIV 2018
QIII 2018
QII 2018
21 911
10 424
10 042
9 246
6 843
5 742
4 884
4 734
45 660
26 582
25 171
23 688
22 245
21 279
21 515
22 135
170 290
149 304
139 949
128 266
122 645
116 517
111 401
107 214
49 338
26 747
24 424
22 215
16 243
13 930
11 758
11 321
50 273
29 099
27 544
25 932
24 386
23 656
24 032
24 918
372 355
323 315
297 981
274 867
253 978
238 980
225 784
215 237
454 360
119 278
95 259
102 564
92 320
78 702
75 619
91 617
6,7
9,0
5,9
3,7
1,8
13,5
11,4
8,9
6,1
8,2
5,4
3,4
1,7
12,2
10,2
7,9
784 840
394 146
423 333
385 318
394 421
458 869
345 118
616 082
391
227
144
124
104
93
138
137
Average quarterly number of clients/accounts respectively for 3 months of 2020 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019, and 12, 9 and 6 months of 2018.
Average operating income for the active clients/account respectively for 3 months of 2020 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2019, and 12, 9 and 6 months of 2018.
11
OPERATIONAL DATA continued
Marketing costs vs new clients
QI 2020
QIV 2019
QIII 2019
QII 2019
QI 2019
QIV 2018
QIII 2018
QII 2018
Total operating expenses
72 529
47 324
42 980
42 490
41 098
40 862
48 837
41 750
(in PLN'000), including:
- Marketing (in PLN'000)
16 740
10 222
8 735
9 581
9 178
7 878
8 669
8 976
New clients
21 911
10 424
10 042
9 246
6 843
5 742
4 884
4 734
In q/q terms, operating costs increased of PLN 25,2 million mainly due to higher by PLN 14,7 million costs of salaries and employee benefits and higher by PLN 6,5 million marketing expenditures.
Marketing costs New clients
18 000
22 000
16 000
20 000
Marketing costs (in PLN'000)
14 000
18 000
16 000
12 000
14 000
New clients
10 000
12 000
8 000
10 000
6 000
8 000
6 000
4 000
4 000
2 000
2 000
0
0
QI 2020
QIV 2019
QIII 2019
QII 2019
QI 2019
QIV 2018
QIII 2018
QII 2018
12
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
FX volatility on the market
J.P. Morgan Global FX Volatility Index (average, LHS)
FX CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thous. lots
12%
299
360
11%
270
320
272
252
10%
246
280
10,2%
8,4%
8,4%
9%
7,8%
7,4%
240
8%
6,7%
7,2%
200
8,1%
8,0%
7,9%
128
133
6,3%
7%
7,6%
7,7%
191
160
6%
146
150
135
120
120
5%
80
Volatility of equity market1
Volatility of commodity market1
DAX volatility (avg., LHS)
Bloomberg Commodity Index volatility (avg., LHS)
Index CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thous. lots
Commodity CFDs traded by XTB's retail clients (RHS) in thous. lots
27%
415
420
16%
24%
24,8%
380 14%
340
21%
303
12%
266
16,2%
300
18%
13,8%
15,6%
14,6%
260
10%
15%
13,2%
11,5%
178
15,1%14,7%
12,1%
220
8%
12%
10,6%
10,5%
230
192
180
6%
9%
177
168
170
140
139
142
161
8,9%
153
6%
100
4%
14,0%
115
13,3%
12,5%
104
100
11,7%
11,2%
85
10,7%
9,8%
9,8%
70
9,1%
8,9%
9,1%
8,8%
8,3%
55
49
41
43
50
45
40
38
36
38
25
27
23
22
23
10
Source: Bloomberg, XTB
1Volatility of German blue chip index DAX 30 and Bloomberg Commodity Index is calculated as an annualized historical daily volatility based on 30-days period standard deviation.
14
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Regulatory changes in industry
Poland - draft bill amending act on supervision over financial market and other acts
On 1 August 2019 the Polish Financial Supervision Authority decided to introduce additional requirements while offering contracts for difference to retail clients and to introduce the category of an experienced retail client who will be able to offer CFDs with a higher level of leverage while applying the remaining restrictions.
Assumption of the PFSA's Product intervention:
prohibition of placing on the market consisting of the dissemination, directing to retail clients or potential retail clients of information, advertising or promotion, as well as the distribution or sale of contracts for difference to retail clients, except when the following conditions are met:
the investment firm requires the retail client to make an initial margin, which should be understood as any payment in order to conclude a CFD, excluding commissions, transaction fees and any other related costs, with a percentage specified in the PFSA Product Intervention;
the investment firm provides protection to the retail client by forcibly closing a position on the retail client's account (so-calledstop-out) when the margin level reaches 50%;
the investment firm provides the retail client with protection against a negative balance, which shall be understood as a limitation of the total liabilities of the retail client in respect of all CFD positions related to the CFD trading account at the supplier of the CFD contract to the amount of funds on that account;
the investment firm does not directly or indirectly transfer to the retail client any payment, monetary advantage or any excluded non-monetary benefit in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, except for realized profits from the CFDs provided, whereby a non-monetary benefit should be understood as any non-monetary benefit information and research tools to the extent that they relate to CFDs;
advertising or promotional information, including correspondence or messages, disseminated or directed to the retail client or potential retail client directly or indirectly by the investment firm, in connection with the marketing, distribution or sale of CFDs, contains an appropriate risk warning.
entering the status of experienced retail client.
16
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
The PFSA's Product intervention - status of experienced retail client
Retail clients of an investment firms who already have relevant experience and awareness of investment risk have the opportunity to submit a written application for the status of an experienced retail client.
In order to become an experienced retail customer, two conditions must be met in total:
The retail client concluded within 24 months:
opening transactions in CFDs with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 50 000* each, with a frequency of at least 10 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters; or
CFD opening transactions with a nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 10 000* each, with a frequency of at least 50 opening transactions per quarter during four quarters; or
opening transactions in the scope of CFDs with a total nominal value of at least PLN equivalent of EUR 2 000 000*, with the client concluding at least 40 opening transactions per quarter in four quarters;
The retail client shall have appropriate knowledge regarding derivatives, including CFDs, supported by:
obtaining relevant professional certificates, in particular: Investment Advisor, Securities Broker, Chartered Financial Analyst, Financial Risk Manager, Professional Risk Manager, ACI Dealing Certificate, ACI Diploma, or relevant field education; or
a minimum of 50 hours of training on derivatives, including CFDs, confirmed by obtaining relevant certificates or confirmations issued on the basis of knowledge verification by relevant training providers, within the last 12 months; or
confirmation that the client carries out or performed activities or works or worked under an employment contract or other contractual relationship on which the function is based, for at least a year in a position that requires professional knowledge regarding the conclusion of transactions in CFDs or other derivatives.
*) the equivalent of amounts expressed in Euro is determined using the average Euro exchange rate announced by the National Bank of Poland, in force on the day preceding the date of submission of the application by the retail customer in which the exchange rate was announced.
17
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
Status of the Experienced Retail Client at XTB
In order to provide XTB's retail customers with the opportunity to meet the condition of having an appropriate level of knowledge about derivatives, confirmed by a certificate and necessary to submit an application for the status of an experienced retail customer, XTB has introduced a new version of the EDUCATION section on the xStation transaction platform, in which customers have the opportunity to learn over 50 hours of educational materials prepared by XTB's experts, and then taking the test verifying their level of knowledge and, after obtaining a positive result, receiving the XTB's Certificate.
XTB has developed and introduced technological solutions in accordance with the Expert Customer Verification Standard (Standard weryfikacji klienta doświadczonego) in force since October 14, 2019, prepared by the Chamber of Brokerage Houses (Izba Domów Maklerskich) for the purposes of uniform verification of the experience of an experienced customer regarding the CFD market, specifying:
exam knowledge base, consisting of 180 questions covered in five thematic blocks,
principles and logic of conducting a test verifying the client's level of knowledge, consisting of a set of 40 questions selected randomly from the exam knowledge base, for which the client has 60 minutes to solve and must obtain a positive result set at 65% (26 points),
conditions to be met by the certificate issued to the client after successful completion of the educational training.
18
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
The PFSA's Product intervention
Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who
do not have the status of experienced client.
30:1
For CFDs
in which the underlying instrument is a currency pair consisting of the
following two currencies: EUR, USD, JPY, CAD, GBP, CHF.
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are:
main stock indices (FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX, EURO
20:1
STOXX);
gold;
currency pair, in which at least one currency is different than EUR, USD, JPY, CAD,
GBP or CHF.
10:1
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil)
and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO
STOXX.
5:1
For CFDs
in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying
instruments which are not mentioned in the table.
2:1
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin).
19
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
The PFSA's Product intervention
Maximum leverage limits after introduction of the PFSA's Product intervention for retail clients who
have the status of experienced client.
For CFDs in which the underlying instrument is:
one currency pair;
one of the following stock indices:
o Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 (FTSE 100);
o Cotation Assistée en Continu 40 (CAC 40);
100:1
o Deutsche Boerse AG German Stock Index 30 (DAX30);
o Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA);
o Standard & Poors 500 (S&P 500);
o NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQ);
o NASDAQ 100 Index (NASDAQ 100);
o Nikkei Index (Nikkei 225);
o Standard & Poors / Australian Securities Exchange 200 (ASX 200);
o EURO STOXX 50 Index (EURO STOXX 50)
Gold.
10:1
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are commodities other than gold (e.g. oil)
and stock indices other than FTSE, CAC, DAX, DJIA, S&P, NASDAQ, Nikkei, ASX or EURO
STOXX.
5:1
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are stocks or other underlying
instruments which are not mentioned in the table.
2:1
For CFDs in which the underlying instruments are cryptocurrencies (e.g. bitcoin).
20
REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT continued
Regulatory changes in industry
Act amending the Act on Public Offering, on Conditions for the Introduction of Financial Instruments to the Organized Trading System and on Public Companies
On October 16, 2019, Sejm adopted an amendment to the Act on public offering and the conditions of financial instruments to organized trading, and on public companies. On November 5, 2019, the bill was signed by the President. Date of entry into force of the provisions is divided - part of the law appeared within 14 days of the announcement, part on January 1, 2020, and part will come into force on September 3, 2020.
The most important assumptions:
the obligation to adopt a remuneration policy for members of the management board and supervisory board of a public company by the general meeting at least every four years - the solutions adopted in the policy should contribute to the implementation of the business strategy, long-term interests and stability of the company. The policy should include a description of fixed and variable components of remuneration, as well as bonuses and other monetary and non-monetary benefits that may be granted to members of the management board and the supervisory board. The supervisory board should prepare an annual remuneration report, which will then be reviewed by the general meeting;
obligations in transactions with related entities - the conclusion of a significant transaction requires the consent of the company's supervisory board or, if the articles of association provide so, a general meeting, while a significant transaction within the meaning of the amendment is a transaction concluded by the company with a related entity whose value exceeds 5% of the total assets Act on Accounting of September 29, 1994, established on the basis of the last approved financial statement of the company. If a significant transaction concerns the interests of a member of the supervisory board or a shareholder, respectively, he does not participate in making decisions to consent to the conclusion of this transaction. The company publishes information on a significant transaction on its website at the time of conclusion of the transaction at the latest. The information obligation excludes: (i) transactions concluded on market terms as part of the company's normal operations, (ii) transactions concluded with a 100% subsidiary, and (iii) transactions related to the payment of remuneration to members of the management board or the supervisory board due in accordance with the company's remuneration policy;
changes in the scope of shareholder identification - any public company will be able to apply to the National Depository for Securities, brokerage house or bank keeping the account for information about shareholders.
21
APPENDIX
APPENDIX
Consolidated statement of financial position
(in PLN'000)
31 March 2020
31 December 2019
Own cash and cash equivalents
731 175
457 590
Clients' cash and cash equivalents
539 388
416 699
Financial assets at fair value through P&L
194 507
107 881
Financial assets at amortised cost
12 617
5 173
Intangible assets
623
679
Property, plant and equipment
13 029
17 151
Deferred income tax assets
9 455
9 445
Other assets
5 499
7 996
Total assets
1 506 293
1 022 614
Amounts due to clients
670 395
500 688
Financial liabilities held for trading
39 942
15 938
Deferred income tax provision
10 216
14 525
Liabilities due to lease
17 252
12 635
Other liabilities
78 356
23 328
Total liabilities
816 161
567 114
Equity attributable to the owners of the Parent Company
690 132
455 500
Total equity and liabilities
1 506 293
1 022 614
23
APPENDIX continued
Consolidated cash flow statement
(in PLN'000)
QI 2020
QI 2019
Profit before tax
222 274
1 071
Amortization and depreciation
1 861
1 788
Foreign exchange (gains) losses from translation of own cash
(4 872)
786
Change in balance of financial assets at fair value through P&L and financial liabilities held for
(28 776)
(5 891)
trading
Change in balance of restricted cash
(68 543)
(52 791)
Change in balance of amounts due to clients
96 603
52 847
Other adjustments and changes
45 097
(5 089)
Cash from operating activities
263 644
(7 279)
Income tax paid
(20 697)
(78)
Interests
83
122
Net cash from operating activities
243 030
(7 235)
Expenses relating to payments for property, plant and equipment
(275)
(984)
Expenses relating to payments for intangible assets
(109)
(35)
Net cash from investing activities
(384)
( 1 019)
Payments of liabilities and interest under lease
(694)
(1 359)
Net cash from financing activities
(694)
(1 359)
Increase (Decrease) in net cash and cash equivalents
241 952
(9 613)
24
DISCLAMER
Neither this presentation (the "Presentation") nor any copy of it nor the information contained herein is being issued or may be distributed directly or indirectly to or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. By attending this meeting where this Presentation is being made, or by reading the Presentation slides, you agree to be bound by the following limitations. The following applies to the Presentation, the oral presentation of the information in the Presentation by the Company or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively referred to as the "Presentation").
The Presentation has been prepared by X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (the "Company") solely for use at the investor presentation being given in connection with the publication of the Report for the I quarter 2020.
The Presentation does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company or any member of its group (the "Group"), nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any member of its Group, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. The Presentation does not constitute a recommendation or investment advice regarding any securities of the Company or its Group.
The information contained in the Presentation does not purport to be comprehensive and has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained in the Presentation.
The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in the Presentation speak only as at the date of the Presentation and are subject to change without notice. The Company is under no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in the Presentation. To the extent permitted under the applicable provisions of law the Company shall have no liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss however arising from any use of the Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with the Presentation.
The Presentation contains certain statistical and market information. Such market information has been sourced from and/or calculated based on data provided by third-party sources identified in the Presentation or by the Company, if not attributed exclusively to third-party sources. Because such market information has been prepared in part based upon estimates, assessments, adjustments and judgments that are based on the Company's or third-party sources' experience and familiarity with the sector in which the Company operates and has not been verified by an independent third party, such market information is to a certain degree subjective. While it is believed that such estimates, assessments, adjustments and judgments are reasonable and that the market information was prepared appropriately to reflect the sector and the market in which the Company operates, there is no assurance that such estimates, assessments, adjustments and judgments are the most appropriate for making determinations relating to market information or that market information prepared by other sources will not differ materially from the market information included herein.
Matters discussed in the Presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are those other than statements of historical facts. Statements that include the words "expect", "intend", "plans", "believe", "project", "anticipate", "will", "target", "aim", "may", "would", "could", "continue" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature indicate such forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial performance, business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company for future operations (including development plans relating to the Company). All forward-looking statements included in the Presentation address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's and/or the Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements and from past results, performance or achievements of the Company and/or the Group, respectively. Such forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions of future events, including numerous assumptions regarding the Company's and/or the Group's present and future business strategies and future operating environment. Although the Company believes that these estimates and assumptions are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The Company and its respective agents, employees or advisors do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in the Presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances.
The Presentation and any materials distributed in connection with the Presentation are not directed to, nor are they intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or applicable regulations or that would require any authorisation, registration, notification or licensing within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 22:23:06 UTC