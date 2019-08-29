X4 Pharmaceuticals : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that, on August 28, 2019, the Compensation Committee of X4’s Board of Directors issued inducement awards to two new employees under the X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2019 Inducement Plan”). The 2019 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of X4. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 14,250 shares of its common stock and were granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with X4 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $12.51 per share, which is equal to the closing price of X4’s common stock on August 28, 2019. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to each employee’s continued employment with X4 on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

