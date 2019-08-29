Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc    XFOR

X4 PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(XFOR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

X4 Pharmaceuticals : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that, on August 28, 2019, the Compensation Committee of X4’s Board of Directors issued inducement awards to two new employees under the X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “2019 Inducement Plan”). The 2019 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee of X4. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 14,250 shares of its common stock and were granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with X4 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $12.51 per share, which is equal to the closing price of X4’s common stock on August 28, 2019. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to each employee’s continued employment with X4 on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of 2019 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

X4 Pharmaceuticals is developing novel therapeutics designed to improve immune cell trafficking to treat rare diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain cancers. The company’s oral small molecule drug candidates antagonize the CXCR4 pathway, which plays a central role in immune surveillance. X4’s most advanced product candidate, mavorixafor (X4P-001), is in a global Phase 3 pivotal trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, a rare, inherited, primary immunodeficiency disease, and is currently also under investigation in combination with axitinib in the Phase 2a portion of an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). X4 is also planning to commence clinical trials of mavorixafor in Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN) and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia (WM) in 2019. X4 was founded and is led by a team with extensive biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization expertise and is committed to advancing the development of innovative medicines on behalf of patients with limited treatment options. X4 is a global company that is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts with research offices based in Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit https://x4pharma.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on X4 PHARMACEUTICALS INC
04:31pX4 PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
BU
08/09X4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
08/07X4 PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
AQ
08/07X4 PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/06X4 PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
BU
07/30X4 PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Orphan Drug Designation from European Commission f..
BU
07/24X4 PHARMACEUTICALS : to Attend Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
06/28X4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
06/27X4 PHARMACEUTICALS : Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Mavorixafor for..
AQ
06/26X4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -52,8 M
Net income 2019 -53,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,80x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,34x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 156 M
Chart X4 PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X4 PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,00  $
Last Close Price 12,51  $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 91,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,9%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X4 PHARMACEUTICALS INC-10.13%156
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC32.10%30 062
LONZA GROUP35.26%26 070
INCYTE CORPORATION27.93%17 496
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%16 422
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION88.61%15 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group