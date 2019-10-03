X4 Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation – October 2019
0
10/03/2019
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
OCTOBER 2019
Developing treatments designed to have a clear and profound impact for patients suffering from rare diseases, including WHIM syndrome and uncommon cancers
3
OVERVIEW:BUILDING A GLOBAL RARE DISEASE COMPANY
Novel therapeutics designed to improve immune cell trafficking
Lead product candidate mavorixafor(X4P-001), potentially first-in-class, oral, small molecule allosteric antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4
Multiple clinical trials underway and planned, including ongoing global registration Phase 3 trial of mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome
Potential expansion opportunities across rare disease landscape
Experienced leadership team in rare disease - includes several former members of Genzyme leadership team
Headquarters in Cambridge, MA with R&D facility in Vienna, Austria
LEADERSHIP:
PROVEN TEAM WITH RARE DISEASE EXPERTISE
M A N A G E M E N T
PAULA RAGAN, PhD
MARY DIBIASE, PhD
CEO
VP of Technical Operations & Quality
B O A R D O F D I R E C T O R S
MICHAEL WYZGA, Board Chair
BILL ALISKI, Director
E. LYNNE KELLEY, MD
CMO
ADAM MOSTAFA
CFO
RENATO SKERLJ, PH.D.
SVP of Research and Development
CELESTE DIJOHNSON, PhD
VP of Clinical Operations
TAREK EBRAHIM, MD
VP of Medical Affairs
NIC SCALFAROTTO, DVM
VP of Regulatory Affairs
GARY BRIDGER, PhD, Director
DAVID MCGIRR, MBA, Director
PAULA RAGAN, PhD, Director
MURRAY STEWART, MD, Director
RENE RUSSO, PharmaD, BCPS, Director
MAVORIXAFOR:TARGETED TREATMENT FOR DISEASES DRIVEN BY IMMUNE -CELL TRAFFICKING DEFICITS
M E C H A N I S M O F A C T I O NL E A D I N D I C A T I O N S
PHASE 3:
WHIM Syndrome
Validated by Blocking
PHASE 1B:
"Gain-of-Function"
CXCR4 Genetic Mutations
Waldenström's
Macroglobulinemia
L A B E L E X P A N S I O N O P P O R T U N I T I E S
PHASE 1B:
Severe Congenital
Immune-suppression
Neutropenia
corrected by
PHASE 2A:
Blocking CXCR4 Signaling
Renal Cell Carcinoma*
D I S C O V E R Y
PRECLINICAL
Established linkages to
PROGRAMS:
Immune-system
Additional Primary
genetics/pathways
Immuno-deficiencies
* Intend to enter into a strategic partnership for future development and potential commercialization for mavorixifor for ccRCC and other potential immuno-oncology indications
OVERVIEW:MAVO RIXAFOR
P O T E N T I AL LY F I R S T- I N - C L AS S C X C R 4 AN TAG O N I S T
O N LY O R AL C X C R 4 AN TAG O N I S T
350 Da small molecule with high potency (<10 nM) and selectivity
Administered as an oral capsule, once daily
Terminalhalf-life of 22 hours
Previous clinical trials with >100 patients demonstrateddose-dependent mobilization of neutrophils and lymphocytes and favorable safety profile
Orphan drug designation for WHIM received from US FDA and EMA
IP: Orphan exclusivity as well as issued and pending patents support exclusivity through late 2030's
Favorable regulatory interactions with FDA and EMA
PRODUCT PIPELINE
CANDIDATE
INDICATION
PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1
PHASE 2
PHASE 3
Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections
P H A S E 3
and Myelokathexis (WHIM) syndrome1
Mavorixafor
Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia (WM)
P H A S E 1 B
(X4P-001)
Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN)
P H A S E 1 B
Clear cell renal cell carcinoma2, 3(ccRCC)
P H A S
E 2 A
(Combination with Inlyta®)
X4P-002
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)
X4P-003
Primary immuno-deficiencies (PID)
Phase 2 open label extension study for WHIM ongoing and Phase 3 trial initiated
Two oncology trials have concluded: P1b biomarker in melanoma and P1b in ccRCC. Positive data from ccRCC trial reported at ESMO 2019
Intend to enter into a strategic partnership for future development and potential commercialization for mavorixifor for ccRCC and other potential solid tumorimmuno-oncology indications
LEAD INDICATIONS: CXCR4 MUTATIONS AS
A DRIVER OF DISEASE
Biomarker:24-hr Blood Counts of Neutrophils- Time (hrs.) Above Threshold
I L L U S T R A T I V E S T U D Y E N D P O I N T E X A M P L E
1250
TREATMENT GOAL
Cells/uL-
1000
0HRS
< TAT <
24 HRS
BASELINE
MAXIMUM
(ANC)
750
COUNT
"TAT"
Threshold (500 cells/ul)
NEUTROPHIL
500
250
Inclusion Criteria: WHIM patient ANC ≤400/μL; TAT baseline ~ 0
0
0
6
12
18
24
HOURS
OBJECTIVE: INCREASE DAILY NEUTROPHIL COUNTS (ANC) ABOVE THRESHOLD AS MEASURED OVER 24 HOURS: TIME ABOVE THRESHOLD (TAT)
WHIM PHASE 2:
ACHIEVED MAXIMUM TAT IN MOST PATIENTS
NEUTROPHILS AND LYMPHOCYTES MOBILIZED; PAN -LEUKOPENIA ADDRESSED
Patients' baseline with an ANC of 50 - 200 cells/μL prior to treatment. Patients dosed dailyand assessed at one month and beyond.
300mg QD (n=7)
400mg QD (n=3)
Threshold is
500 cells/μL
The three points below
threshold had dose
increased to 400mg QD
ASSESSMENTS
RESULTS
Neutrophil Counts > Threshold
5 of 7 patients (71%): maximum TAT
Lymphocyte Counts > Threshold
6 of 7 patients (85%): maximum TAT
Safety
Acceptable; no Grade 3/4
400mg QD:Dosage in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial that is underway
WHIM PHASE 2:SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN WART BURDEN THROUGH 55 WEEKS
PRE-TREATMENT
55 WEEKS POST-TREATMENT
1. Dale et al, ASH, 2018; 2. McDermott, et a. Blood, 2014.
REDUCTIONS IN INFECTION RATE COMPARED TO HISTORICAL RATES
INFECTION RATES
Minimal infections in three patients dosed for over9-months
(0.08 infections/pt/month)1
Historical infection rates reported in WHIM
(0.37 infections/pt/month)2
GLOBAL PHASE 3 REGISTRATION TRIAL
IN WHIM SYNDROME
P R I M A R Y E N D P O I N T A S S E S S E D
3 mos.
6 mos.
9 mos.
12 mos.
MAVORIXAFOR (N=9)1
ESTABLISH
ROLLOVER
1 : 1
TO
TAT
RANDOMIZATION
OPEN-LABEL
BASELINE
STUDY
PLACEBO (N=9)1
Primary Endpoint:Biomarker of neutrophil count time above threshold (TAT) where the threshold is defined as 500 cells/uL; average of four assessment timepoints
Secondary Endpoints:Infection rates and wart burden assessments
Dosing:400 mg QD in patients 12 years of age or older
Enrollment:Opening approximately 20 sites globally
1Allowed to enroll up to 14 patients on drug and 14 patients on placebo
OVERVIEW:WALDENSTRÖM'S MACROGLOBULINEMIA (WM)
Rare Form ofNon-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Estimated prevalence of >13,000 in US and EU1
Annual incidence:1,000-1,500 in US2; ~1,800 in EU3
Signs and Symptoms
Elevated IgM and otherblood-markers
Hepatomegaly, splenomegaly, skin purpura
~8-yearsurvival rate post-diagnosis
Current Treatment
Imbruvica ($136,000 per year)
Chemo and Rituxan in certain lines/settings
Mechanism: Genetic Drivers in WM
>90% have mutations in MYD88 gene
30-40%have WHIM-like mutations in CXCR4 gene
CXCR4 MUTATIONS DRIVE POOR RESPONSE
IN RARE LYMPHOMA
Sources 1Prevalence estimate mathematically as incidence x median Survival X 50% (1/2 living and ½ dead at 8 years); Incidence derived mathematically as Prevalence/ 50%/ 8 years 2Sekhar J, et.al.. Waldenström macroglobulinemia: a Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database review from 1988 to 2005. Leuk Lymphoma 2012;53(8):1625-1626;3https://www.orpha.net/consor/cgi-bin/OC_Exp.php?Expert=33226(prevalence estimated at 1/102,220 for EU)
CXCR4WHIMR/R WM:
POOR CLINICAL OUTCOMES VS. WILD-TYPE
R E S P O N S E P R O F I L E I N R / R W M
M YD 8 8 M u t
M YD 8 8 M u t
P - V a l u e
C X C R 4 W T
C X C R 4 M u t
N=
36
21
ORR
100%
85.7%
0.005
Major (>PR)
97.2%
66.6%
<0.001
VGPR
44.4%
9.5%
0.007
Time to Minor Response (mos.)
1.0
1.0
0.10
Time to Major Response (mos.)
2.0
6.0
0.05
Very Good Partial Response (VGPR) Rates: 9.5% vs. 44.4% forwild-type; no Complete Responses (CRs) in either1
Median time to major response of 6 months vs. 2 months forwild-type1
Median Progression Free Survival (mPFS) for CXCR4WHIMis less than half that of mPFS for wild-type2
~4-foldlikelihood ibrutinib discontinuation in CXCR4WHIMWM3
1. Table Recreated from: Treon et al, EHA 2018; 2. Treon et al, EHA 2018 ; 3. Gustine J. Am J Hematol. 2018.
WM PLANNED PHASE 1B TRIAL: TARGETS DOUBLE -
MUTANT R/R
Inclusion:Patients with MYD88 + CXCR4 mutations who have failed prior Rx
Design:Multi-national Phase 1b of mavorixafor in combination with ibrutinib
3X3 dose escalation in combination; then expansion
Endpoints: safety, PK/PD, VGPR and CR rates, other
Timing:Expected to commence in 2019
Strategic collaboration with
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)
Selected for LLS' Therapy Acceleration Program
LABEL EXPANSION OPPORTUNITIES
OVERVIEW:SEVERE CONGENITAL NEUTROPENIA (SCN)
Rare blood disorder
Characterized by abnormally low levels
of certain white blood cells (neutrophils <1,500 cell/ul)1
From birth, fevers, severe bacterial infections
(at times life-threatening), pneumonias, oral ulcers, premature tooth loss