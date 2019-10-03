X4 Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation – October 2019

Log in
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 2019

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans for, or progress, scope, cost, duration or results or timing for the initiation, completion or availability of results of development of mavorixafor (X4P-001) or any of our other product candidates or programs, including regarding the Phase 3 clinical trial of mavorixafor for the treatment of patients with WHIM syndrome, the Phase 2a portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mavorixafor in combination with axitinib in ccRCC, or plans to commence clinical trials of mavorixafor in SCN and WM, the target indication(s) for development, the size, design, population, location, conduct, objective, duration or endpoints of any clinical trial, or the timing for initiation or completion of or reporting of results from any clinical trial, the potential benefits of mavorixafor, or any other product candidate or program or the commercial opportunity in any target indication as well as the expected offerings and benefits of the PATH4WARD program and X4's relationship with Invitae.

These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those projected and X4 cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of mavorixafor or other product candidates, the risk that costs required to develop mavorixafor or other product candidates or to expand our operations will be higher than anticipated and the risk that the PATH4WARD program and X4's relationship with Invitae will not be successful. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward- looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in X4's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as updated by X4's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 11, 2019, and in other filings X4 makes with the SEC from time to time. X4 undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

2

Developing treatments designed to have a clear and profound impact for patients suffering from rare diseases, including WHIM syndrome and uncommon cancers

3

OVERVIEW:BUILDING A GLOBAL RARE DISEASE COMPANY

  • Novel therapeutics designed to improve immune cell trafficking
  • Lead product candidate mavorixafor(X4P-001), potentially first-in-class, oral, small molecule allosteric antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4
  • Multiple clinical trials underway and planned, including ongoing global registration Phase 3 trial of mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome
  • Potential expansion opportunities across rare disease landscape
  • Experienced leadership team in rare disease - includes several former members of Genzyme leadership team
  • Headquarters in Cambridge, MA with R&D facility in Vienna, Austria

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

4

LEADERSHIP:

PROVEN TEAM WITH RARE DISEASE EXPERTISE

M A N A G E M E N T

PAULA RAGAN, PhD

MARY DIBIASE, PhD

CEO

VP of Technical Operations & Quality

B O A R D O F D I R E C T O R S

MICHAEL WYZGA, Board Chair

BILL ALISKI, Director

E. LYNNE KELLEY, MD

CMO

ADAM MOSTAFA

CFO

RENATO SKERLJ, PH.D.

SVP of Research and Development

CELESTE DIJOHNSON, PhD

VP of Clinical Operations

TAREK EBRAHIM, MD

VP of Medical Affairs

NIC SCALFAROTTO, DVM

VP of Regulatory Affairs

GARY BRIDGER, PhD, Director

DAVID MCGIRR, MBA, Director

PAULA RAGAN, PhD, Director

MURRAY STEWART, MD, Director

RENE RUSSO, PharmaD, BCPS, Director

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

5

MAVORIXAFOR:TARGETED TREATMENT FOR DISEASES DRIVEN BY IMMUNE -CELL TRAFFICKING DEFICITS

M E C H A N I S M O F A C T I O NL E A D I N D I C A T I O N S

PHASE 3:

WHIM Syndrome

Validated by Blocking

PHASE 1B:

"Gain-of-Function"

CXCR4 Genetic Mutations

Waldenström's

Macroglobulinemia

L A B E L E X P A N S I O N O P P O R T U N I T I E S

PHASE 1B:

Severe Congenital

Immune-suppression

Neutropenia

corrected by

PHASE 2A:

Blocking CXCR4 Signaling

Renal Cell Carcinoma*

D I S C O V E R Y

PRECLINICAL

Established linkages to

PROGRAMS:

Immune-system

Additional Primary

genetics/pathways

Immuno-deficiencies

* Intend to enter into a strategic partnership for future development and potential commercialization for mavorixifor for ccRCC and other potential immuno-oncology indications

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

6

OVERVIEW:MAVO RIXAFOR

P O T E N T I AL LY F I R S T- I N - C L AS S C X C R 4 AN TAG O N I S T

    • O N LY O R AL C X C R 4 AN TAG O N I S T
  • 350 Da small molecule with high potency (<10 nM) and selectivity
    • Administered as an oral capsule, once daily
    • Terminalhalf-life of 22 hours
  • Previous clinical trials with >100 patients demonstrateddose-dependent mobilization of neutrophils and lymphocytes and favorable safety profile
  • Orphan drug designation for WHIM received from US FDA and EMA
  • IP: Orphan exclusivity as well as issued and pending patents support exclusivity through late 2030's
  • Favorable regulatory interactions with FDA and EMA

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

7

PRODUCT PIPELINE

CANDIDATE

INDICATION

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

PHASE 3

Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections

P H A S E 3

and Myelokathexis (WHIM) syndrome1

Mavorixafor

Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia (WM)

P H A S E 1 B

(X4P-001)

Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN)

P H A S E 1 B

Clear cell renal cell carcinoma2, 3(ccRCC)

P H A S

E 2 A

(Combination with Inlyta®)

X4P-002

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)

X4P-003

Primary immuno-deficiencies (PID)

  1. Phase 2 open label extension study for WHIM ongoing and Phase 3 trial initiated
  2. Two oncology trials have concluded: P1b biomarker in melanoma and P1b in ccRCC. Positive data from ccRCC trial reported at ESMO 2019
  3. Intend to enter into a strategic partnership for future development and potential commercialization for mavorixifor for ccRCC and other potential solid tumorimmuno-oncology indications

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

8

LEAD INDICATIONS: CXCR4 MUTATIONS AS

A DRIVER OF DISEASE

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

9

WHAT IS WHIM SYNDROME?

Warts Hypogammaglobulinemia Infections Myelokathexis

MYELOKATHEXIS

HPV-WARTS

WHIM PATIENT:

ORAL HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCER

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

10

WHIM SYNDROMECARRIES A SIGNIFICANT

UNMET MEDICAL NEED

NO THERAPIES ARE APPROVED TO ADDRESS THE UNDERLYING CAUSE OF WHIM: A GENETIC DEFECT OF THE CXCR4 RECEPTOR

  • Immuno-deficiencycaused by "gain-of-function" mutations in the CXCR4 receptor
    • Bone marrow filled with degenerating white blood cells including apoptotic neutrophils, due to defective trafficking caused by CXCR4 mutations
  • Clinical impact of the genetic root cause
    • Critically low white blood cell counts, including neutrophils and lymphocytes, results in insufficient ability to clear serious bacterial and viral infections
    • Long-termimpact of increased incidence of bronchiectasis (loss of lung function), HPV-related cancers, hearing loss
    • FDA's guidance (March 2019) that WHIM Syndrome is "Severely Debilitating orLife-Threatening Hematologic Disorder"
  • Symptomatic treatments don't address underlying disease
    • Antibiotics,G-CSF, and immunoglobulins can be used; none tested in WHIM trials

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

11

PHASE 2 TRIAL INFORMS PHASE 3 TRIAL

P H A S E 2 S T U D Y D E S I G N

INTRA-PATIENT DOSE ESCALATION

  • Open label
  • 50 mg to 400 mg once daily (QD)
  • n = 8 patients
  • Daily, assessed at one month and beyond

INCLUSION

  • Neutrophil count: ANC ≤400/μLand/or
  • Lymphocyte count: ALC ≤650/μLorboth

ENDPOINTS & ASSESSMENTS

  • Safety (infections, warts), pharmacokinetics (PK) / pharmacodynamics (PD)
  • Biomarker:24-hr Blood Counts of Neutrophils- Time (hrs.) Above Threshold

I L L U S T R A T I V E S T U D Y E N D P O I N T E X A M P L E

1250

TREATMENT GOAL

Cells/uL-

1000

0HRS

< TAT <

24 HRS

BASELINE

MAXIMUM

(ANC)

750

COUNT

"TAT"

Threshold (500 cells/ul)

NEUTROPHIL

500

250

Inclusion Criteria: WHIM patient ANC ≤400/μL; TAT baseline ~ 0

0

0

6

12

18

24

HOURS

OBJECTIVE: INCREASE DAILY NEUTROPHIL COUNTS (ANC) ABOVE THRESHOLD AS MEASURED OVER 24 HOURS: TIME ABOVE THRESHOLD (TAT)

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

12

WHIM PHASE 2:

ACHIEVED MAXIMUM TAT IN MOST PATIENTS

NEUTROPHILS AND LYMPHOCYTES MOBILIZED; PAN -LEUKOPENIA ADDRESSED

Patients' baseline with an ANC of 50 - 200 cells/μL prior to treatment. Patients dosed dailyand assessed at one month and beyond.

300mg QD (n=7)

400mg QD (n=3)

Threshold is

500 cells/μL

The three points below

threshold had dose

increased to 400mg QD

ASSESSMENTS

RESULTS

Neutrophil Counts > Threshold

5 of 7 patients (71%): maximum TAT

Lymphocyte Counts > Threshold

6 of 7 patients (85%): maximum TAT

Safety

Acceptable; no Grade 3/4

400mg QD:Dosage in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial that is underway

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

13

WHIM PHASE 2:SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN WART BURDEN THROUGH 55 WEEKS

PRE-TREATMENT

55 WEEKS POST-TREATMENT

1. Dale et al, ASH, 2018; 2. McDermott, et a. Blood, 2014.

REDUCTIONS IN INFECTION RATE COMPARED TO HISTORICAL RATES

INFECTION RATES

  • Minimal infections in three patients dosed for over9-months
    (0.08 infections/pt/month)1
  • Historical infection rates reported in WHIM
    (0.37 infections/pt/month)2

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

14

GLOBAL PHASE 3 REGISTRATION TRIAL

IN WHIM SYNDROME

P R I M A R Y E N D P O I N T A S S E S S E D

3 mos.

6 mos.

9 mos.

12 mos.

MAVORIXAFOR (N=9)1

ESTABLISH

ROLLOVER

1 : 1

TO

TAT

RANDOMIZATION

OPEN-LABEL

BASELINE

STUDY

PLACEBO (N=9)1

Primary Endpoint:Biomarker of neutrophil count time above threshold (TAT) where the threshold is defined as 500 cells/uL; average of four assessment timepoints

Secondary Endpoints:Infection rates and wart burden assessments

Dosing:400 mg QD in patients 12 years of age or older

Enrollment:Opening approximately 20 sites globally

1Allowed to enroll up to 14 patients on drug and 14 patients on placebo

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

15

OVERVIEW:WALDENSTRÖM'S MACROGLOBULINEMIA (WM)

  • Rare Form ofNon-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
  • Estimated prevalence of >13,000 in US and EU1
    • Annual incidence:1,000-1,500 in US2; ~1,800 in EU3
  • Signs and Symptoms
    • Elevated IgM and otherblood-markers
    • Hepatomegaly, splenomegaly, skin purpura
  • ~8-yearsurvival rate post-diagnosis
  • Current Treatment
    • Imbruvica ($136,000 per year)
    • Chemo and Rituxan in certain lines/settings
  • Mechanism: Genetic Drivers in WM
    • >90% have mutations in MYD88 gene
    • 30-40%have WHIM-like mutations in CXCR4 gene

CXCR4 MUTATIONS DRIVE POOR RESPONSE

IN RARE LYMPHOMA

Sources 1Prevalence estimate mathematically as incidence x median Survival X 50% (1/2 living and ½ dead at 8 years); Incidence derived mathematically as Prevalence/ 50%/ 8 years 2Sekhar J, et.al.. Waldenström macroglobulinemia: a Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database review from 1988 to 2005. Leuk Lymphoma 2012;53(8):1625-1626;3https://www.orpha.net/consor/cgi-bin/OC_Exp.php?Expert=33226(prevalence estimated at 1/102,220 for EU)

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

16

CXCR4WHIMR/R WM:

POOR CLINICAL OUTCOMES VS. WILD-TYPE

R E S P O N S E P R O F I L E I N R / R W M

M YD 8 8 M u t

M YD 8 8 M u t

P - V a l u e

C X C R 4 W T

C X C R 4 M u t

N=

36

21

ORR

100%

85.7%

0.005

Major (>PR)

97.2%

66.6%

<0.001

VGPR

44.4%

9.5%

0.007

Time to Minor Response (mos.)

1.0

1.0

0.10

Time to Major Response (mos.)

2.0

6.0

0.05

  • Very Good Partial Response (VGPR) Rates: 9.5% vs. 44.4% forwild-type; no Complete Responses (CRs) in either1
  • Median time to major response of 6 months vs. 2 months forwild-type1
  • Median Progression Free Survival (mPFS) for CXCR4WHIMis less than half that of mPFS for wild-type2
  • ~4-foldlikelihood ibrutinib discontinuation in CXCR4WHIMWM3

1. Table Recreated from: Treon et al, EHA 2018; 2. Treon et al, EHA 2018 ; 3. Gustine J. Am J Hematol. 2018.

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

17

WM PLANNED PHASE 1B TRIAL: TARGETS DOUBLE -

MUTANT R/R

Inclusion:Patients with MYD88 + CXCR4 mutations who have failed prior Rx

Design:Multi-national Phase 1b of mavorixafor in combination with ibrutinib

  • 3X3 dose escalation in combination; then expansion
  • Endpoints: safety, PK/PD, VGPR and CR rates, other

Timing:Expected to commence in 2019

  • Strategic collaboration with
    Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)
  • Selected for LLS' Therapy Acceleration Program

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

18

LABEL EXPANSION OPPORTUNITIES

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

19

OVERVIEW:SEVERE CONGENITAL NEUTROPENIA (SCN)

  • Rare blood disorder
  • Characterized by abnormally low levels
    of certain white blood cells (neutrophils <1,500 cell/ul)1
    • From birth, fevers, severe bacterial infections
      (at times life-threatening), pneumonias, oral ulcers, premature tooth loss
    • Treatment options: antibiotics andG-CSF
  • Prevalence estimated2,000-3,000 patients (US & EU)2
  • Genetic drivers:
    • May be inherited as either an autosomal dominant or an autosomal recessive genetic trait
    • Many cases of SCN are the result of

Chronic G-CSF

Injections

spontaneous, random mutations

Oral ulcers

PLANNED PHASE 1B SCN TRIAL:

FOCUS ON NEUTROPHIL RESPONDERS

1 4 - D AY E X P L O RATO RY T R I AL AS S E S S I N G F O R R E S P O NDE RS TO M AV O R I X AF O R

PATIENT PROFILE

DAY 0

DAY 1, DOSE 1

DAY 14, DOSE 14

Severe Chronic

If Day 1 ANC >25%

Idiopathic Neutropenia

Baseline

over baseline within

Final

population and

ANC*

8 hours, continue

ANC*

exploratory

daily mavorixafor

sub-populations

Inclusion:Up to 45 patients total (30 SCN, 15 exploratory sub-populations)

Phase 1b Endpoints:Safety and tolerability, percentage of patients with ANC >50% baseline

Goal:Achieve proof of concept to support FDA interactions regarding proposed Phase 3 trial

* Measured over first 8-hours of baseline assessment or dose

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

21

INTRODUCING PATH4WARD

  • Genotyping initiative for Congenial Neutropenia including WHIM
  • Collaboration with
  • Individuals with history of chronic severe neutropenia (ANC < 500/uL)
  • Permanent or intermittent (cyclical) neutropenia of unknown origin and with a clinical presentations of SCN or CIN
  • Genotyping panel of up to ~200 genes related toimmuno-deficiencies
  • Individuals with CXCR4 mutations may enroll in WHIM Phase 3 trial or Phase 1b SCN trial

EXPLORING THE CAUSES OF NEUTROPENIA AND

POTENTIAL FOR TREATMENT WITH MAVORIXAFOR

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

22

CLINICAL EPIDEMIOLOGY 1SUGGESTS

SIGNIFICANT MARKET OPPORTUNITY

>1,000

2,000 - 3,000

4,000 - 5,000

W H I M

S E V E R E C O N G E N I T A L

W A L D E N S T R Ö M ' S

S Y N D R O M E 2

N E U T R O P E N I A ( S C N )

M A C R O G L O B U L I N E M I A

( W M ) 3

W O R L D - C L A S S P A R T N E R S H I P S T O I N C R E A S E P A T I E N T A N D C L I N I C I A N A W A R E N E S S

1Unless otherwise notes, these number represent US & EU; 2US only; 3Represents CXCR4-mutant patients; 30% to 40% of total WM estimate of 13,000 patients

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

23

IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY STRATEGY:

PARTNERSHIPS TO CAPTURE GLOBAL VALUE

COMPLETED TRIALS DEMONSTRATE SINGLE AGENT ACTIVITY & PROOF OF MECHANISM

POSI TIVE DATA FROM P HA S E 2 A c c RCC TRI A L: MAV O RIX A FOR + AX I TINIB

PRESENTED AT ESMO 2019

  • Phase 2a Trial:
    • Inclusion: 65 patients,multi-national,fully-enrolled
    • Assessment: 4.8 months mPFS with axitinib in patients with immediate prior TKI
    • Objective: >50% improvement in medium PFS
  • Conclusions:
    • Combination therapy with 400 mg QD mavorixafor + 5 mg BID axitinib observed to be generallywell-tolerated with a manageable safety profile
      • Overall mPFS across clinically evaluable patients (n=62): 7.4 months
    • Demonstrated encouraging mPFS in this heavily pretreated advanced RCC patient population
      • mPFS with immediate prior IO therapy (n=18): 11.6 months
      • mPFS with immediate prior TKI therapy (n=34): 7.4 months
      • 8 patients remain on study > 17 months
    • Results suggest that mavorixafor may enhance clinical responses to axitinib and other TKIs that target tumor angiogenesis, as well as immunotherapy agents, such as CPIs
  • Strategy:Identify strategic collaborators to advance in IO

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

24

SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ANTICIPATED 2019 TO 2021

TARGET DATE

MILESTONES

2Q 2019

Phase 3 trial in WHIM syndrome: commenced

Mid 2019

EMA Orphan Drug Designation for WHIM

2H 2019

Phase 2a ccRCC PFS data readout

2019

Initiate Phase 1b trial in SCN

2019

Initiate Phase 1b in Waldenström's

1Q20

WHIM patient identification update

1H 2020

New Pipeline: X4P-003 IND filing

Mid 2020

Phase 1b Trial in SCN: topline results

2H 2020

Phase 1b in Waldenström's: initial data readout

2H 2020

New Pipeline: X4P-002 IND filing

2021

Phase 3 Trial in WHIM: topline results

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

25

CASH EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO

FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID -2021

A N A L Y S T C O V E R A G E

12.4 MM

S H A R E S O U T S TA N D I N G

A S O F 0 6 . 3 0 . 1 9

$95.6 MM

C A S H , C A S H E Q U I VA L E N T S & S H O RT - T E R M

I N V E S T M E N T S A S O F 0 6 . 3 0 . 1 9

R AI S E D $ 8 5 . 8 M I L L I O N I N G R O S S

P R O C E E D S I N AP R I L 2 0 1 9 O F F E R I N G

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K

26

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 2019

