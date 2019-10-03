X4 Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation – October 2019 0 10/03/2019 | 06:47pm EDT Send by mail :

INVESTOR PRESENTATION OCTOBER 2019 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans for, or progress, scope, cost, duration or results or timing for the initiation, completion or availability of results of development of mavorixafor (X4P-001) or any of our other product candidates or programs, including regarding the Phase 3 clinical trial of mavorixafor for the treatment of patients with WHIM syndrome, the Phase 2a portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of mavorixafor in combination with axitinib in ccRCC, or plans to commence clinical trials of mavorixafor in SCN and WM, the target indication(s) for development, the size, design, population, location, conduct, objective, duration or endpoints of any clinical trial, or the timing for initiation or completion of or reporting of results from any clinical trial, the potential benefits of mavorixafor, or any other product candidate or program or the commercial opportunity in any target indication as well as the expected offerings and benefits of the PATH4WARD program and X4's relationship with Invitae. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, actual results could differ materially from those projected and X4 cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of mavorixafor or other product candidates, the risk that costs required to develop mavorixafor or other product candidates or to expand our operations will be higher than anticipated and the risk that the PATH4WARD program and X4's relationship with Invitae will not be successful. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward- looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in X4's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as updated by X4's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 11, 2019, and in other filings X4 makes with the SEC from time to time. X4 undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances. X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 2 Developing treatments designed to have a clear and profound impact for patients suffering from rare diseases, including WHIM syndrome and uncommon cancers 3 OVERVIEW:BUILDING A GLOBAL RARE DISEASE COMPANY Novel therapeutics designed to improve immune cell trafficking

Lead product candidate mavorixafor (X4P-001), potentially first-in-class, oral, small molecule allosteric antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4

Multiple clinical trials underway and planned, including ongoing global registration Phase 3 trial of mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome

Potential expansion opportunities across rare disease landscape

Experienced leadership team in rare disease - includes several former members of Genzyme leadership team

Headquarters in Cambridge, MA with R&D facility in Vienna, Austria X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 4 LEADERSHIP: PROVEN TEAM WITH RARE DISEASE EXPERTISE M A N A G E M E N T PAULA RAGAN, PhD MARY DIBIASE, PhD CEO VP of Technical Operations & Quality B O A R D O F D I R E C T O R S MICHAEL WYZGA, Board Chair BILL ALISKI, Director E. LYNNE KELLEY, MD CMO ADAM MOSTAFA CFO RENATO SKERLJ, PH.D. SVP of Research and Development CELESTE DIJOHNSON, PhD VP of Clinical Operations TAREK EBRAHIM, MD VP of Medical Affairs NIC SCALFAROTTO, DVM VP of Regulatory Affairs GARY BRIDGER, PhD, Director DAVID MCGIRR, MBA, Director PAULA RAGAN, PhD, Director MURRAY STEWART, MD, Director RENE RUSSO, PharmaD, BCPS, Director X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 5 MAVORIXAFOR:TARGETED TREATMENT FOR DISEASES DRIVEN BY IMMUNE -CELL TRAFFICKING DEFICITS M E C H A N I S M O F A C T I O NL E A D I N D I C A T I O N S PHASE 3: WHIM Syndrome Validated by Blocking PHASE 1B: "Gain-of-Function" CXCR4 Genetic Mutations Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia L A B E L E X P A N S I O N O P P O R T U N I T I E S PHASE 1B: Severe Congenital Immune-suppression Neutropenia corrected by PHASE 2A: Blocking CXCR4 Signaling Renal Cell Carcinoma* D I S C O V E R Y PRECLINICAL Established linkages to PROGRAMS: Immune-system Additional Primary genetics/pathways Immuno-deficiencies * Intend to enter into a strategic partnership for future development and potential commercialization for mavorixifor for ccRCC and other potential immuno-oncology indications X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 6 OVERVIEW:MAVO RIXAFOR P O T E N T I AL LY F I R S T- I N - C L AS S C X C R 4 AN TAG O N I S T O N LY O R AL C X C R 4 AN TAG O N I S T

350 Da small molecule with high potency (<10 nM) and selectivity

Administered as an oral capsule, once daily Terminal half-life of 22 hours

Previous clinical trials with >100 patients demonstrated dose-dependent mobilization of neutrophils and lymphocytes and favorable safety profile

Orphan drug designation for WHIM received from US FDA and EMA

IP: Orphan exclusivity as well as issued and pending patents support exclusivity through late 2030's

Favorable regulatory interactions with FDA and EMA X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 7 PRODUCT PIPELINE CANDIDATE INDICATION PRECLINICAL PHASE 1 PHASE 2 PHASE 3 Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections P H A S E 3 and Myelokathexis (WHIM) syndrome1 Mavorixafor Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia (WM) P H A S E 1 B (X4P-001) Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN) P H A S E 1 B Clear cell renal cell carcinoma2, 3(ccRCC) P H A S E 2 A (Combination with Inlyta®) X4P-002 Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) X4P-003 Primary immuno-deficiencies (PID) Phase 2 open label extension study for WHIM ongoing and Phase 3 trial initiated Two oncology trials have concluded: P1b biomarker in melanoma and P1b in ccRCC. Positive data from ccRCC trial reported at ESMO 2019 Intend to enter into a strategic partnership for future development and potential commercialization for mavorixifor for ccRCC and other potential solid tumor immuno-oncology indications X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 8 LEAD INDICATIONS: CXCR4 MUTATIONS AS A DRIVER OF DISEASE X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 9 WHAT IS WHIM SYNDROME? Warts Hypogammaglobulinemia Infections Myelokathexis MYELOKATHEXIS HPV-WARTS WHIM PATIENT: ORAL HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCER X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 10 WHIM SYNDROMECARRIES A SIGNIFICANT UNMET MEDICAL NEED NO THERAPIES ARE APPROVED TO ADDRESS THE UNDERLYING CAUSE OF WHIM: A GENETIC DEFECT OF THE CXCR4 RECEPTOR Immuno-deficiency caused by "gain-of-function" mutations in the CXCR4 receptor

caused by "gain-of-function" mutations in the CXCR4 receptor Bone marrow filled with degenerating white blood cells including apoptotic neutrophils, due to defective trafficking caused by CXCR4 mutations

Clinical impact of the genetic root cause

Critically low white blood cell counts, including neutrophils and lymphocytes, results in insufficient ability to clear serious bacterial and viral infections Long-term impact of increased incidence of bronchiectasis (loss of lung function), HPV-related cancers, hearing loss FDA's guidance (March 2019) that WHIM Syndrome is "Severely Debilitating or Life-Threatening Hematologic Disorder"

Symptomatic treatments don't address underlying disease

Antibiotics, G-CSF, and immunoglobulins can be used; none tested in WHIM trials

X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 11 PHASE 2 TRIAL INFORMS PHASE 3 TRIAL P H A S E 2 S T U D Y D E S I G N INTRA-PATIENT DOSE ESCALATION Open label

50 mg to 400 mg once daily (QD)

n = 8 patients

Daily, assessed at one month and beyond INCLUSION Neutrophil count: ANC ≤400/μL and/or

Lymphocyte count: ALC ≤650/μL or both ENDPOINTS & ASSESSMENTS Safety (infections, warts), pharmacokinetics (PK) / pharmacodynamics (PD)

Biomarker: 24-hr Blood Counts of Neutrophils- Time (hrs.) Above Threshold I L L U S T R A T I V E S T U D Y E N D P O I N T E X A M P L E 1250 TREATMENT GOAL Cells/uL- 1000 0HRS < TAT < 24 HRS BASELINE MAXIMUM (ANC) 750 COUNT "TAT" Threshold (500 cells/ul) NEUTROPHIL 500 250 Inclusion Criteria: WHIM patient ANC ≤400/μL; TAT baseline ~ 0 0 0 6 12 18 24 HOURS OBJECTIVE: INCREASE DAILY NEUTROPHIL COUNTS (ANC) ABOVE THRESHOLD AS MEASURED OVER 24 HOURS: TIME ABOVE THRESHOLD (TAT) X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 12 WHIM PHASE 2: ACHIEVED MAXIMUM TAT IN MOST PATIENTS NEUTROPHILS AND LYMPHOCYTES MOBILIZED; PAN -LEUKOPENIA ADDRESSED Patients' baseline with an ANC of 50 - 200 cells/μL prior to treatment. Patients dosed dailyand assessed at one month and beyond. 300mg QD (n=7) 400mg QD (n=3) Threshold is 500 cells/μL The three points below threshold had dose increased to 400mg QD ASSESSMENTS RESULTS Neutrophil Counts > Threshold 5 of 7 patients (71%): maximum TAT Lymphocyte Counts > Threshold 6 of 7 patients (85%): maximum TAT Safety Acceptable; no Grade 3/4 400mg QD:Dosage in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial that is underway X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 13 WHIM PHASE 2:SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN WART BURDEN THROUGH 55 WEEKS PRE-TREATMENT 55 WEEKS POST-TREATMENT 1. Dale et al, ASH, 2018; 2. McDermott, et a. Blood, 2014. REDUCTIONS IN INFECTION RATE COMPARED TO HISTORICAL RATES INFECTION RATES Minimal infections in three patients dosed for over 9-months

(0.08 infections/pt/month) 1

9-months (0.08 infections/pt/month) Historical infection rates reported in WHIM

(0.37 infections/pt/month) 2 X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 14 GLOBAL PHASE 3 REGISTRATION TRIAL IN WHIM SYNDROME P R I M A R Y E N D P O I N T A S S E S S E D 3 mos. 6 mos. 9 mos. 12 mos. MAVORIXAFOR (N=9)1 ESTABLISH ROLLOVER 1 : 1 TO TAT RANDOMIZATION OPEN-LABEL BASELINE STUDY PLACEBO (N=9)1 Primary Endpoint:Biomarker of neutrophil count time above threshold (TAT) where the threshold is defined as 500 cells/uL; average of four assessment timepoints Secondary Endpoints:Infection rates and wart burden assessments Dosing:400 mg QD in patients 12 years of age or older Enrollment:Opening approximately 20 sites globally 1Allowed to enroll up to 14 patients on drug and 14 patients on placebo X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 15 OVERVIEW:WALDENSTRÖM'S MACROGLOBULINEMIA (WM) Rare Form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Estimated prevalence of >13,000 in US and EU 1

Annual incidence: 1,000-1,500 in US 2 ; ~1,800 in EU 3

Signs and Symptoms

Elevated IgM and other blood-markers Hepatomegaly, splenomegaly, skin purpura

~8-year survival rate post-diagnosis

survival rate post-diagnosis Current Treatment

Imbruvica ($136,000 per year) Chemo and Rituxan in certain lines/settings

Mechanism: Genetic Drivers in WM

>90% have mutations in MYD88 gene 30-40% have WHIM-like mutations in CXCR4 gene

CXCR4 MUTATIONS DRIVE POOR RESPONSE IN RARE LYMPHOMA Sources 1Prevalence estimate mathematically as incidence x median Survival X 50% (1/2 living and ½ dead at 8 years); Incidence derived mathematically as Prevalence/ 50%/ 8 years 2Sekhar J, et.al.. Waldenström macroglobulinemia: a Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database review from 1988 to 2005. Leuk Lymphoma 2012;53(8):1625-1626;3https://www.orpha.net/consor/cgi-bin/OC_Exp.php?Expert=33226(prevalence estimated at 1/102,220 for EU) X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 16 CXCR4WHIMR/R WM: POOR CLINICAL OUTCOMES VS. WILD-TYPE R E S P O N S E P R O F I L E I N R / R W M M YD 8 8 M u t M YD 8 8 M u t P - V a l u e C X C R 4 W T C X C R 4 M u t N= 36 21 ORR 100% 85.7% 0.005 Major (>PR) 97.2% 66.6% <0.001 VGPR 44.4% 9.5% 0.007 Time to Minor Response (mos.) 1.0 1.0 0.10 Time to Major Response (mos.) 2.0 6.0 0.05 Very Good Partial Response (VGPR) Rates: 9.5% vs. 44.4% for wild-type; no Complete Responses (CRs) in either 1

wild-type; no Complete Responses (CRs) in either Median time to major response of 6 months vs. 2 months for wild-type 1

wild-type Median Progression Free Survival (mPFS) for CXCR4 WHIM is less than half that of mPFS for wild-type 2

is less than half that of mPFS for wild-type ~4-fold likelihood ibrutinib discontinuation in CXCR4 WHIM WM 3 1. Table Recreated from: Treon et al, EHA 2018; 2. Treon et al, EHA 2018 ; 3. Gustine J. Am J Hematol. 2018. X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 17 WM PLANNED PHASE 1B TRIAL: TARGETS DOUBLE - MUTANT R/R Inclusion:Patients with MYD88 + CXCR4 mutations who have failed prior Rx Design:Multi-national Phase 1b of mavorixafor in combination with ibrutinib 3X3 dose escalation in combination; then expansion

Endpoints: safety, PK/PD, VGPR and CR rates, other Timing:Expected to commence in 2019 Strategic collaboration with

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Selected for LLS' Therapy Acceleration Program X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 18 LABEL EXPANSION OPPORTUNITIES X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 19 OVERVIEW:SEVERE CONGENITAL NEUTROPENIA (SCN) Rare blood disorder

Characterized by abnormally low levels

of certain white blood cells (neutrophils <1,500 cell/ul) 1

of certain white blood cells (neutrophils <1,500 cell/ul) From birth, fevers, severe bacterial infections

(at times life-threatening), pneumonias, oral ulcers, premature tooth loss Treatment options: antibiotics and G-CSF

Prevalence estimated 2,000-3,000 patients (US & EU) 2

2,000-3,000 patients (US & EU) Genetic drivers:

May be inherited as either an autosomal dominant or an autosomal recessive genetic trait Many cases of SCN are the result of

Chronic G-CSF Injections spontaneous, random mutations Oral ulcers 1. https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/severe-chronic-neutropenia/ 2. https://www.orpha.net/consor/cgi-bin/OC_Exp.php?lng=en&Expert=42738 X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 20 PLANNED PHASE 1B SCN TRIAL: FOCUS ON NEUTROPHIL RESPONDERS 1 4 - D AY E X P L O RATO RY T R I AL AS S E S S I N G F O R R E S P O NDE RS TO M AV O R I X AF O R PATIENT PROFILE DAY 0 DAY 1, DOSE 1 DAY 14, DOSE 14 Severe Chronic If Day 1 ANC >25% Idiopathic Neutropenia Baseline over baseline within Final population and ANC* 8 hours, continue ANC* exploratory daily mavorixafor sub-populations Inclusion:Up to 45 patients total (30 SCN, 15 exploratory sub-populations) Phase 1b Endpoints:Safety and tolerability, percentage of patients with ANC >50% baseline Goal:Achieve proof of concept to support FDA interactions regarding proposed Phase 3 trial * Measured over first 8-hours of baseline assessment or dose X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 21 INTRODUCING PATH4WARD Genotyping initiative for Congenial Neutropenia including WHIM

Collaboration with

Individuals with history of chronic severe neutropenia (ANC < 500/uL)

Permanent or intermittent (cyclical) neutropenia of unknown origin and with a clinical presentations of SCN or CIN

Genotyping panel of up to ~200 genes related to immuno-deficiencies

immuno-deficiencies Individuals with CXCR4 mutations may enroll in WHIM Phase 3 trial or Phase 1b SCN trial EXPLORING THE CAUSES OF NEUTROPENIA AND POTENTIAL FOR TREATMENT WITH MAVORIXAFOR X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 22 CLINICAL EPIDEMIOLOGY 1SUGGESTS SIGNIFICANT MARKET OPPORTUNITY >1,000 2,000 - 3,000 4,000 - 5,000 W H I M S E V E R E C O N G E N I T A L W A L D E N S T R Ö M ' S S Y N D R O M E 2 N E U T R O P E N I A ( S C N ) M A C R O G L O B U L I N E M I A ( W M ) 3 W O R L D - C L A S S P A R T N E R S H I P S T O I N C R E A S E P A T I E N T A N D C L I N I C I A N A W A R E N E S S 1Unless otherwise notes, these number represent US & EU; 2US only; 3Represents CXCR4-mutant patients; 30% to 40% of total WM estimate of 13,000 patients X 4 P H A R M A C E U T I C A L S I N V E S T O R D E C K 23 IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY STRATEGY: PARTNERSHIPS TO CAPTURE GLOBAL VALUE COMPLETED TRIALS DEMONSTRATE SINGLE AGENT ACTIVITY & PROOF OF MECHANISM POSI TIVE DATA FROM P HA S E 2 A c c RCC TRI A L: MAV O RIX A FOR + AX I TINIB PRESENTED AT ESMO 2019 Phase 2a Trial:

Inclusion: 65 patients, multi-national,fully-enrolled Assessment: 4.8 months mPFS with axitinib in patients with immediate prior TKI Objective: >50% improvement in medium PFS

Conclusions:

Combination therapy with 400 mg QD mavorixafor + 5 mg BID axitinib observed to be generally well-tolerated with a manageable safety profile Overall mPFS across clinically evaluable patients (n=62): 7.4 months Demonstrated encouraging mPFS in this heavily pretreated advanced RCC patient population mPFS with immediate prior IO therapy (n=18): 11.6 months mPFS with immediate prior TKI therapy (n=34): 7.4 months 8 patients remain on study > 17 months Results suggest that mavorixafor may enhance clinical responses to axitinib and other TKIs that target tumor angiogenesis, as well as immunotherapy agents, such as CPIs

