Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  X5 Retail Group    FIVE

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/27 06:47:04 am
24.9 USD   -3.11%
06:28aX5 RETAIL : 5Post to deliver books from Labirint.ru to 8,000 Pyaterochka stores
PU
03/19X5 RETAIL : N.V. to hold AGM on 12 may 2020
PU
03/16X5 RETAIL GROUP : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

X5 Retail : 5Post to deliver books from Labirint.ru to 8,000 Pyaterochka stores

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:28am EDT

Moscow, 27 March 2020 - X5 Retail Group N.V. ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE'), announces that 5Post has launched deliveries from the Labirint online bookstore. 5Post is a subsidiary of X5 that offers parcel delivery services, and will now be shipping books and other merchandise from Labirint to 8,000 Pyaterochka stores across Russia.​

The new service is already up and running, with parcels available for pick-up at checkout counters. The bookstore accepts orders for any amount, with delivery dates and fees depending on the weight and destination. 5Post uses its own logistic solution, including 12 sorting centres, to transport merchandise.

Yulia Kulakova, head of marketing at Labirint.ru, said: 'First and foremost, we seek to promote reading and good books, to unite people who, like us, share a passion for knowledge and fantastic stories. This is why we want to be closer to our customers and offer every convenience. Together with our partner 5Post we have made yet another big step closer to book lovers from all over Russia.'

Vitaly Dyrdasov, Managing Director at 5Post, said: 'Today, e-commerce is gaining ground, and we need to ensure fast, convenient and cost-effective delivery of online orders. We are happy to announce the start of collaboration between 5Post and Labirint, which is Russia's largest online bookstore. This partnership will enable thousands of people to pick up books, games and stationery ordered from Labirint at a nearby Pyaterochka store.'

To mark the event, 5Post and Labirint are launching a promo starting from 6 April, which will give Pyaterochka Helping Card holders 500 points for their first order from the bookstore.

5Post has already teamed up with some of the biggest online marketplaces, such as Beru.ru and AliExpress, and intends to expand its list of partners, including with more online bookstores.​

Download (PDF. 0.2 MB)

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 10:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on X5 RETAIL GROUP
06:28aX5 RETAIL : 5Post to deliver books from Labirint.ru to 8,000 Pyaterochka stores
PU
03/19X5 RETAIL : N.V. to hold AGM on 12 may 2020
PU
03/16X5 RETAIL GROUP : annual earnings release
03/03X5 RETAIL : partners with 1,245 new Russian producers in 2019
PU
02/11X5 RETAIL : Perekrestok introduces plastic bags from recycled plastic
PU
01/30X5 RETAIL : S&p upgrades outlook on x5 bb rating to positive
PU
2019X5 RETAIL : Supervisory Board approves sustainable development strategy
PU
2019X5 RETAIL : completes RUB 10 BN corporate bond offerings
PU
2019X5 RETAIL : Pyaterochka to automate sugar procurement
PU
2019X5 RETAIL : Pyaterochka to recycle unsold food
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26 797 M
EBIT 2020 1 338 M
Net income 2020 489 M
Debt 2020 9 639 M
Yield 2020 5,47%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 6 979 M
Chart X5 RETAIL GROUP
Duration : Period :
X5 Retail Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X5 RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 34,14  $
Last Close Price 25,70  $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan DuCharme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
Alla Antonova Head-Architecture
Anton Valkov Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP-25.51%6 979
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.06%27 985
TESCO PLC-9.95%27 675
SYSCO CORPORATION-37.48%27 195
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-9.44%24 078
KROGER0.03%22 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group