Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  X5 Retail Group    FIVE

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

X5 Retail : Big Data team launches data segmentation product for targeted advertising

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 10:40am EST

Moscow, 06 November 2019 - X5 Retail Group ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE'), has become the first retailer to automate access to data segments for its clients and partners. The solution was developed in house by X5's Big Data team and makes it possible to use accumulated purchase history data for targeted digital advertising.

The service's user-friendly interface will enable clients and partners to design segments of any complexity depending on the frequency of brand purchases across more than 1,300 product categories and a number of other parameters, while launching advertising campaigns on Mail.ru, VKontakte, Yandex, Facebook, Instagram and GPMD inventories. Each campaign will provide customers with advanced sales-lift analytics for each of the segments, including on how the campaign overall or separate creative assets impact sales.

The methodology is based on comparing the purchasing activity of test and control groups exposed and not exposed to advertising as a way to assess sales growth. In order to maximise accuracy, the analysis aims to remove the impact of seasonal factors, promotions, competitors' activity, etc., thus providing for statistically valid conclusions on the impact of creative ideas and the frequency, offer or format of advertising.

The product is already in use by major advertising agencies.

'The new targeting service designed by X5's Big Data team is our response to the market's need for transparent and measurable returns on advertising investments. We focus on analytical products and services that help our customers streamline their processes and support management decision-making with superior analytics,' said Dmitry Prusov, Head of Big Data Product Development at X5 Retail Group.

The next version of the product will deliver mixed targeting (social and demographic, along with purchase history) and segmentation based on brand or category preferences, making it easy for customers to show ads with the highest probability of purchase during the advertising campaign. The available inventory will be expanded after analysing similar data sets on the results of the customers' in-store video and audio ads. Plans for 2020 include broadening the product portfolio and offering new opportunities for using X5's big data.

Download (PDF. 0.5 MB)

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 15:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on X5 RETAIL GROUP
10:40aX5 RETAIL : Big Data team launches data segmentation product for targeted advert..
PU
10/31X5 RETAIL : Big Data team launches analytics solution for suppliers
PU
10/14X5 RETAIL : Pyaterochka and Liza Alert roll out safety zones in 65 regions
PU
10/01X5 RETAIL : Online marathon Basket of Kindness collects 1,500 food products
PU
09/26X5 RETAIL : launches RUB 10 billion bond
PU
09/26X5 RETAIL : Х5 Supervisory Board approves transformation of hypermarkets f..
PU
09/20X5 RETAIL : Pyaterochka presents new concept
PU
09/06X5 RETAIL : opens logistics facility in Siberia
PU
09/02X5 RETAIL : pilots electronic shelf labelling system in Pyaterochka stores
PU
08/15Russia's X5 retailer focuses on growing demand for convenience foods
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27 217 M
EBIT 2019 1 481 M
Net income 2019 566 M
Debt 2019 9 891 M
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 16,8x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,71x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 9 526 M
Chart X5 RETAIL GROUP
Duration : Period :
X5 Retail Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X5 RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 36,71  $
Last Close Price 35,08  $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan DuCharme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
Fabricio Granja Chief Information Officer
Mikhail Maratovich Fridman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP41.57%9 526
SYSCO CORPORATION27.80%40 910
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.58%33 424
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED28.11%32 595
TESCO PLC25.41%29 868
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.71%28 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group