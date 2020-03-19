Log in
X5 Retail Group

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
X5 Retail : N.V. to hold AGM on 12 may 2020

03/19/2020 | 06:32am EDT

Amsterdam, 19 March 2020- X5 Retail Group N.V. ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE'),today published its 2019 Annual Report, an integrated report that provides an overview of the Company's financial and non-financial performance in 2019.

X5 invites the Company's shareholders and holders of global depository receipts to X5's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'AGM'). The AGM will be held at Zuidplein 196, 1077 XV Amsterdam, The Netherlands at 11.00 am CET on Tuesday 12 May 2020.

The record date for shareholders eligible to participate in the AGM is 14 April 2020.

The full AGM agenda, including explanatory notes, is available on the X5 website at:

https://www.x5.ru/en/Pages/Investors/GeneralMeetingOfShareHolders.aspx

X5's Annual Report for the financial year 2019 is available on the Company's website at:

https://www.x5.ru/en/Pages/Investors/Reports.aspx

​​Download (PDF. 0.2 MB)

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 10:31:09 UTC
