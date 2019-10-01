Log in
X5 Retail : Online marathon Basket of Kindness collects 1,500 food products

10/01/2019 | 05:23am EDT

Samara, 1 October 2019 - X5 Retail Group ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE'), and Foodbankrus announce the results of the online Basket of Kindness food drive held from 1 August 2019 to 1 October 2019. The collected food will be delivered to lonely and low-income seniors from the Samara region.

Anyone wishing to participate in the food drive was able to donate between RUB 150 and RUB 2,000 online at корзинадоброты.рф. The event attracted almost 1,300 donations, with each sum representing a set selection of products. As a result, some 1,500 product sets were prepared to provide people with basic daily needs such as sunflower oil, cereals, tea, sugar, canned foods, pasta, etc. These product baskets will be delivered to elderly people living in the rural areas of the Bezenchuk, Bolshaya Glushitsa, Volzhsky, Klyavlino, Koshki, Krasnoyarsk, Pestravka, Privolzhye, and Khvorostyanka districts of the Samara region.

X5 Retail Group has agreed to pay all organisational costs for the food drive, including infrastructure, logistics and other expenses.

This was the second food drive held online. The first one was run on the website from 15 August 2018 to 15 October 2018, and it helped provide in excess of 1,400 food baskets to seniors living alone in the Nizhny Novgorod region. More than 96,000 users have visited корзинадоброты.рф since X5 and Foodbankrus launched the online charity store in late 2017, with donations now coming from almost a third of the visitors.

Launched in 2015, the Basket of Kindness project has attracted a total of around 99,000 donors and collected 294 tonnes of food for around 29,500 families. ​

Download (PDF. 0.2 MB)

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:22:06 UTC
EPS Revisions
