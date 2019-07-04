Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  X5 Retail Group    FIVE

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/04 09:30:10 am
35.165 USD   -0.50%
08:38aX5 RETAIL : and Abrau-Durso to develop Russkaya Loza brand
PU
07/01X5 RETAIL : New Hoff format launched at Karusel
PU
07/01X5 RETAIL : Karusel general director steps down
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

X5 Retail : and Abrau-Durso to develop Russkaya Loza brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:38am EDT

Moscow, 4 July 2019- X5 Retail Group N.V. ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE'), and Abrau-Durso Group of Companies, one of Russia's largest wine producers, agreed to develop the Russkaya Loza brand by establishing a JV for trademark management. A memorandum of intent to this effect was signed by Igor Shekhterman, CEO of X5, and Pavel Titov, President of Abrau-Durso Group of Companies.

Under the arrangement, X5 will become the exclusive seller of the brand. Six of Russkaya Loza's still wines are already available in stores, priced up to RUB 300 per bottle. They include red and white, dry and semi-sweet, blended and varietal wines created specifically for X5. An important element of the partnership is the desire to support the development of Russian winemaking. To that end, the partners plan to expand the brand's portfolio by adding new products with a particular focus on using Abrau-Durso's expertise and production capacities and own vineyards for higher price segments.

'We focus on developing strategic partnerships with suppliers so that we can offer a unique assortment to our customers. We join forces with market leaders to be able to make an exclusive value proposition offering great value for money in the natural wine category,' said Igor Shekhterman, CEO of X5 Retail Group.

'Creating this joint venture is a logical continuation of the productive cooperation between two leaders in their respective industries. We are confident that thanks to our partnership, consumers will have more opportunities to purchase high-quality wine at reasonable prices,' commented Pavel Titov, President of Abrau-Durso Group of Companies.​

Download (PDF. 0.4 MB)

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 12:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on X5 RETAIL GROUP
08:38aX5 RETAIL : and Abrau-Durso to develop Russkaya Loza brand
PU
07/01X5 RETAIL : New Hoff format launched at Karusel
PU
07/01X5 RETAIL : Karusel general director steps down
PU
06/24X5 RETAIL : Lamoda to open 500 pick-up points at Pyaterochka stores
PU
06/19X5 RETAIL : and Santens to create pharma marketplace
PU
06/17X5 RETAIL : and Unitrade develop end-to-end service for foreign online stores
PU
06/14X5 RETAIL : Ozon and X5 expand cooperation
PU
06/11X5 RETAIL : Perekrestok opens store to pilot new concept
PU
06/06X5 RETAIL : and Unilever agree to develop circular economy
PU
06/03X5 RETAIL : Pharmacy pick-up points to open at Pyaterochka stores
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27 474 M
EBIT 2019 1 129 M
Net income 2019 599 M
Debt 2019 3 256 M
Yield 2019 4,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 9 595 M
Chart X5 RETAIL GROUP
Duration : Period :
X5 Retail Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X5 RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,1  $
Last Close Price 35,3  $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan DuCharme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
Fabricio Granja Chief Information Officer
Mikhail Maratovich Fridman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP42.62%9 595
SYSCO CORPORATION13.98%36 878
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.80%30 282
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD14.96%29 824
TESCO22.99%28 605
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 402
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About