X5 Retail : and Coca-Cola launch pilot to collect plastic and aluminium for recycling

Moscow, 15 July 2019 - X5 Retail Group N.V. ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE'), and the Coca-Cola system in Russia, a leader in non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages, have launched a pilot project to collect used plastic and aluminium beverage containers via reverse vending machines that accept PET bottles or aluminium cans of any size and colour for recycling. As part of the project, reverse vending machines will be installed at ten Pyaterochka stores in Moscow. Further rollout will be considered based on the results of the trial.

The companies seek to promote responsible consumption among their customers and encourage recycling. For each bottle and/or can returned, the machine will issue a coupon for 15% off a range of Coca-Cola drinks. The reverse vending machines accept all used plastic bottles and aluminium cans, irrespective of manufacturer.

The company in charge of reverse vending machine maintenance, transportation to recycling facilities, and recycling of the plastic and aluminium will be EcoTechnologies.

Igor Shekhterman, CEO of X5 Retail Group, said: 'X5 is passionate about environmental projects, and they form an integral part of the Company's sustainable development strategy. We are happy to collaborate with one of our large partners on this pilot plastic collection project that represents an important step towards reducing waste. Teaming up to install reverse vending machines at our stores allows us to refine procedures for a potential future rollout. We hope that customers will welcome and make active use of this collection method.'

Alexandar Ruzhevich, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC Russia, said: 'With its World Without Waste vision, the Coca-Cola system is committed to making its packaging 100% recyclable by 2025 and helping collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle and can we sell globally by 2030. In Russia, we have been delivering on the World Without Waste goals for three consecutive years through the Separate with Us project. We have successfully collected and recycled over 60,000 tonnes of packaging. A joint pilot project with a leading Russian food retailer lets us offer people another practical solution for recycling. We hope the project will expand and contribute to the development of the circular economy.'​

