Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  X5 Retail Group    FIVE

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

X5 Retail : and Coca-Cola launch pilot to collect plastic and aluminium for recycling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 04:40am EDT

Moscow, 15 July 2019 - X5 Retail Group N.V. ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE'), and the Coca-Cola system in Russia, a leader in non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages, have launched a pilot project to collect used plastic and aluminium beverage containers via reverse vending machines that accept PET bottles or aluminium cans of any size and colour for recycling. As part of the project, reverse vending machines will be installed at ten Pyaterochka stores in Moscow. Further rollout will be considered based on the results of the trial.

The companies seek to promote responsible consumption among their customers and encourage recycling. For each bottle and/or can returned, the machine will issue a coupon for 15% off a range of Coca-Cola drinks. The reverse vending machines accept all used plastic bottles and aluminium cans, irrespective of manufacturer.

The company in charge of reverse vending machine maintenance, transportation to recycling facilities, and recycling of the plastic and aluminium will be EcoTechnologies.

Igor Shekhterman, CEO of X5 Retail Group, said: 'X5 is passionate about environmental projects, and they form an integral part of the Company's sustainable development strategy. We are happy to collaborate with one of our large partners on this pilot plastic collection project that represents an important step towards reducing waste. Teaming up to install reverse vending machines at our stores allows us to refine procedures for a potential future rollout. We hope that customers will welcome and make active use of this collection method.'

Alexandar Ruzhevich, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC Russia, said: 'With its World Without Waste vision, the Coca-Cola system is committed to making its packaging 100% recyclable by 2025 and helping collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle and can we sell globally by 2030. In Russia, we have been delivering on the World Without Waste goals for three consecutive years through the Separate with Us project. We have successfully collected and recycled over 60,000 tonnes of packaging. A joint pilot project with a leading Russian food retailer lets us offer people another practical solution for recycling. We hope the project will expand and contribute to the development of the circular economy.'​

Download (PDF. 0.2 MB)

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 08:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on X5 RETAIL GROUP
04:40aX5 RETAIL : and Coca-Cola launch pilot to collect plastic and aluminium for recy..
PU
07/04X5 RETAIL : and Abrau-Durso to develop Russkaya Loza brand
PU
07/01X5 RETAIL : New Hoff format launched at Karusel
PU
07/01X5 RETAIL : Karusel general director steps down
PU
06/24X5 RETAIL : Lamoda to open 500 pick-up points at Pyaterochka stores
PU
06/19X5 RETAIL : and Santens to create pharma marketplace
PU
06/17X5 RETAIL : and Unitrade develop end-to-end service for foreign online stores
PU
06/14X5 RETAIL : Ozon and X5 expand cooperation
PU
06/11X5 RETAIL : Perekrestok opens store to pilot new concept
PU
06/06X5 RETAIL : and Unilever agree to develop circular economy
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27 741 M
EBIT 2019 1 144 M
Net income 2019 593 M
Debt 2019 3 264 M
Yield 2019 4,68%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 9 503 M
Chart X5 RETAIL GROUP
Duration : Period :
X5 Retail Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X5 RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 36,5  $
Last Close Price 35,0  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan DuCharme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
Fabricio Granja Chief Information Officer
Mikhail Maratovich Fridman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP41.24%9 337
SYSCO CORPORATION15.85%36 996
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-19.10%31 058
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD16.35%30 085
TESCO27.35%29 487
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 595
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About