Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  X5 Retail Group    FIVE

X5 RETAIL GROUP (FIVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/04 01:43:37 pm
23.02 USD   +0.52%
01:12pX5 RETAIL : and Sovcombank to develop parcel locker network
PU
08/30X5 RETAIL : announces results of EGM
PU
08/21X5 RETAIL : Perekrestok and Renaissance Life launch the first insura..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

X5 Retail : and Sovcombank to develop parcel locker network

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 01:12pm CEST

Moscow, 4 September 2018 - X5 Retail Group N.V. ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: FIVE) and Sovcombank, one of the largest privately owned banks in Russia, are assessing the establishment of a joint venture (JV) for delivering packages ordered from online stores to a network of parcel lockers. X5 has filed a request with the Federal Antimonopoly Service to approve the acquisition of a 50% stake in TsTB ('Digital Technologies of the Future'), a company currently fully owned by Sovcombank.

Today, TsTB has 450 parcel lockers operating under the Halva brand, and it plans to expand the network to more than 1,500 lockers. The proposed JV would install parcel lockers at X5 stores over the next five years.

The JV with Sovcombank would enable X5 to speed up the roll-out of a locker network across its stores and to start pilot-testing of a collaborative logistics model. X5 will also benefit from an additional flow of parcels and packages after launching an in-house fulfilment centre.​

Download (PDF. 0.3 MB)

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 11:11:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on X5 RETAIL GROUP
01:12pX5 RETAIL : and Sovcombank to develop parcel locker network
PU
08/30X5 RETAIL : announces results of EGM
PU
08/21X5 RETAIL : Perekrestok and Renaissance Life launch the first insurance co-brand..
PU
08/20X5 RETAIL : 13,500th store is Perekrestok dark store
PU
08/15X5 RETAIL : and Rus Food Foundation to host first Basket of Kindness online food..
PU
08/14X5 RETAIL GROUP : Half-year results
CO
08/14X5 RETAIL GROUP : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/23X5 RETAIL : Perekrestok pilots self-scan technology
PU
07/18X5 RETAIL : N.V. to hold EGM on 30 August 2018
PU
07/02X5 RETAIL : launches Category Management Academy
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Pharma ETFs In Focus On Valeant-Salix Deal - ETF News And Commentary 
2015Pharma And Biotech Funds Add Zest To Your Portfolio 
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 569 B
EBIT 2018 63 857 M
Net income 2018 35 753 M
Debt 2018 190 B
Yield 2018 5,12%
P/E ratio 2018 11,14
P/E ratio 2019 9,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
Capitalization 420 B
Chart X5 RETAIL GROUP
Duration : Period :
X5 Retail Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X5 RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 349  RUB
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan DuCharme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
Fabricio Granja Chief Information Officer
Mikhail Maratovich Fridman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP-39.37%6 168
SYSCO CORPORATION23.20%38 890
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.14%36 375
TESCO17.08%31 073
AHOLD DELHAIZE14.70%30 436
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD4.40%27 059
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.