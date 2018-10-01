Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  X5 Retail Group    FIVE

X5 RETAIL GROUP (FIVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

X5 Retail : gets direct access to Moscow Exchange FX and Money Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Moscow, 1 October 2018 - X5 Retail Group N.V. ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: FIVE), has secured direct access to the FX Market and deposits with the central counterparty (CCP) of the Moscow Exchange.

'We welcome a major retail player joining the MOEX FX Market. Many Russian businesses are already using our convenient, reliable and high-speed infrastructure. There are currently nearly 90 Russian companies with direct market access, which has contributed significantly to MOEX liquidity growth,' said Igor Marich, Managing Director of the Money and Derivatives Market at Moscow Exchange.

'X5 is the first retailer to gain access to MOEX's FX Market. This is further proof of our commitment to leadership, innovation and efficiency,' X5 CFO Svetlana Demyashkevich commented.

'We look forward to expanding our cooperation with the Moscow Exchange in the FX and Money Markets and will continue enhancing and streamlining our treasury and corporate finance functions,' said Vladislav Dandurov, X5's Acting Director of Treasury and Corporate Finance.

Currently some 90 Russian companies have direct access to the FX and Money Markets of the Moscow Exchange. In 8M 2018, they traded USD 4.8 bn and RUB 13.1 tn in currencies and deposits with the CCP, respectively. Trading on MOEX markets is now available to companies from a variety of sectors, including oil and gas, energy, mining, chemicals, finance and construction.

In January 2017, Russian businesses that are not credit institutions or professional securities market participants were allowed to transact in currencies on MOEX alongside banks and brokers. In July 2017, the Moscow Exchange opened up its Money Market to Russian corporates, enabling them to place deposits with the central counterparty at market repo rates.

More information on the FX transactions and deposits with the CCP is available on the Moscow Exchange website.​

Download (PDF. 0.2 MB)

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on X5 RETAIL GROUP
09:07aX5 RETAIL : gets direct access to Moscow Exchange FX and Money Markets
PU
09/28X5 RETAIL : Х5 opens first store in Altai Republic
PU
09/24X5 RETAIL : opens first Distribution Centre in Karelia
PU
09/04X5 RETAIL : and Sovcombank to develop parcel locker network
PU
08/30X5 RETAIL : announces results of EGM
PU
08/21X5 RETAIL : Perekrestok and Renaissance Life launch the first insurance co-brand..
PU
08/20X5 RETAIL : 13,500th store is Perekrestok dark store
PU
08/15X5 RETAIL : and Rus Food Foundation to host first Basket of Kindness online food..
PU
08/14X5 RETAIL GROUP : Half-year results
CO
08/14X5 RETAIL GROUP : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Pharma ETFs In Focus On Valeant-Salix Deal - ETF News And Commentary 
2015Pharma And Biotech Funds Add Zest To Your Portfolio 
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 1 576 B
EBIT 2018 64 579 M
Net income 2018 35 753 M
Debt 2018 189 B
Yield 2018 5,29%
P/E ratio 2018 10,62
P/E ratio 2019 8,73
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 402 B
Chart X5 RETAIL GROUP
Duration : Period :
X5 Retail Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X5 RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2 295  RUB
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan DuCharme Chairman-Supervisory Board
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
Fabricio Granja Chief Information Officer
Mikhail Maratovich Fridman Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP-40.16%6 145
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.43%39 458
SYSCO CORPORATION20.62%37 855
TESCO14.60%30 589
AHOLD DELHAIZE7.72%28 564
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.86%26 626
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.