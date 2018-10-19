Log in
Xaar : Gemata enters digital printing market with Xaar 1003

10/19/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

19 October 2018

Ge.Ma.ta. s.p.a. a leading manufacturer of specialist finishing manufacturing launches its first digital system for glass printing using Xaar 1003 printheads.

The launch takes place at this year's Glasstec show (Hall 16, D19) in Düsseldorf, 23-26 October 2018. The new printer, Glassprint, the result of collaboration with Xaar and Torrecid, uses Xaar 1003 GS6C printheads and Xaar's XPM print manager, and prints glass sheets using metallic and ceramic inks. This is a step up from an earlier model of the printer using ceramic inks only and with 6 colours which was launched at Vitrum 2017.

The innovative plug & play ink change system allows a quick replacement of the entire print bar with no downtime for routine maintenance or colour changes. The Xaar 1003, with its unique TF Technology is ideal for reliable and high quality printing of metallic inks.

For more information visit Glasstec or contact Ge.ma.ta. s.p.a. directly: https://www.gemata.it/a_21_EN_26_1.html

Disclaimer

Xaar plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 14:07:07 UTC
