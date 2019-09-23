Xaar : Versatility and impact of Xaar technology on show at Labelexpo 2019

Categories:Labels, Events

23 September 2019

The exceptional print capabilities and versatility of the Xaar 1003 and Xaar 2001+ printheads for label and packaging applications will be demonstrated by a number of Xaar partners across Labelexpo 2019.

Building on the launch of Xaar's unique High Laydown (HL) Technology at the last Labelexpo show in Brussels in 2017, the Xaar 1003 and Xaar 2001+ have been integrated by a number of leading OEMs to add customisation capability and high-end features to their label presses.

Visitors to the Nilpeter stands 7B35 & 7B41 will be able to see its 17' wide FA-Line flagship flexo press which features cold foil and lamination as well as Nilpeter's new high-speed Semi-Rotary Die-Cutting unit. Introduced to the market for the first time, the press combines two new technologies: the High-Build InkJet Varnish and High Opacity White InkJet units, both of which utilise Xaar 1003 printheads. Nilpeter will demonstrate the versatility and value-adding capabilities of the press for wine and beverage applications.

Also launching at Labelexpo 2019 will be Ultimate Solutions' new Star Inkjet System for label embellishments & tactile effects, located on stand 5C41 in Prati's DigiFastone digital finishing system. The modular Inkjet system from Ultimate Solutions is driven by Xaar 2001+ printheads and is available for printing UV varnish and UV white in widths of between 70 mm and 350 mm. Printing at a resolution of 720dpi x 720dpi with 3 grey levels at 50mpm, speeds of up to 100mpm are possible by decreasing the resolution in the print direction. The system has been designed with a modular approach and can be populated with a single or double print bar. The new Star Inkjet System enables the high laydown of UV clear varnish at high speeds to provide additional impact to a range of label applications.

The recently launched Canon Océ Labelstream 4000 also premiers at Labelexpo Brussels on stand 4A5 and targets the production of high quality self-adhesive labels. The press, which incorporates Xaar 2001+ printheads, will be displayed in a fully integrated single-pass hybrid label conversion line with up to 75m/min, flexo stations, cold foiling and semi-rotary die-cutting - all tightly integrated to deliver a new level of single-pass production efficiency with up to 1,845 m² per hour at 16-inch digital print width. The Océ LabelStream 4000 has been developed in collaboration with label industry specialist, and long-standing partner of Xaar, FFEI.

The Dantex stand 3C15 will show its latest PicoColour® UV inkjet label press which uses Xaar 1003 printheads to combine fast and easy label production with superb printed results. The PicoColour® is capable of printing high levels of UV inks. In addition, it produces extremely high print quality as well as outstanding whiteness. A range of inline options means finished labels can be produced from a small footprint with a low cost-of-ownership, making it suitable for both short or long run jobs with no minimum quantity or waste.

'We are extremely proud to see our printheads in use across a wide number of OEM partner machines at Labelexpo,' says Gary Jenno, Segment Business Manager at Xaar. 'This is the premier event for the label industry and seeing the Xaar 1003 and Xaar 2001+ play such an active role is testament to the quality, speed and high value, high-impact shelf appeal effects they deliver the industry.'