Xanadu Mines : 2018 Annual Report

2018

ANNUAL REPORT

Xanadu Mines Limited ASX │ TSX: XAM For the year ended December 31, 2018

Corporate Directory

Directors

Kevin Tomlinson Andrew Stewart Ganbayar Lkhagvasuren Hannah Badenach Marcus Engelbrecht Darryl Clark Michele Muscillo

Company Secretary Phil Mackey

Registered Office ‐ Australia c/o Company Matters Pty Limited Level 12, 680 George Street Sydney NSW 2000

Tel: +61 2 8280 7497 Fax: +61 2 9287 0350

Registered Office ‐ Mongolia Suite 23, Building 9B

Independent Non‐Executive Chairman Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Executive Director

Non‐Executive Director Non‐Executive Director Independent Non‐Executive Director Independent Non‐Executive DirectorOlympic Street, Khoroo 1, Sukhbaatar District Ulaanbaatar 14240

Tel: +976 11 7012 0211

Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 3, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

Tel: +61 1300 855 080

Auditor

Ernst & Young 200 George Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Stock Exchange Listings

Xanadu Mines Ltd shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (ASX and TSX code: XAM)

ABN 92 114 249 026

www.xanadumines.com

Contents OvOevrevrieviwew Letter from the Chairman 1 Governance Management's Discussion and Analysis 2 Auditor's Independence Declaration 28 Financial Report Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 29 Statement of Financial Position 30 Statement of Changes in Equity 31 Statement of Cash Flows 32 Notes to the Financial Statements 33 Directors' Declaration 54 Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Xanadu Mines Ltd 55 Additional Information ASX Additional Information 60

The Corporate Governance Statement is available on the Company's website. www.xanadumines.com

Letter from the Chairman

Dear Shareholder 2018 marks another year of solid progress for Xanadu Mines Ltd ("Xanadu", "Xanadu Mines" or the "Company") in which we have added to our track record of exploration success in Mongolia's highly prospective South Gobi region and have turned our minds firmly towards bringing the globally significant Kharmagtai copper-gold project into an exciting period of cost-effective discovery and growth.

Prior to the start of 2018, Kharmagtai already stood out as one of the biggest and best undeveloped copper-gold projects in Asia. That status was further cemented in October 2018, with the release of an interim open-pit resource estimate for the project, delivering a 400% increase in contained copper and a 249% increase in contained gold.

As it stands now, Kharmagtai contains an open-pit indicated and inferred resource of 598 million tonnes ("Mt") containing 1.9Mt copper and 4.3 million ounces ("Moz") gold (129.3Mt indicated containing 0.5Mt copper and 1.5Moz gold and; 468.9Mt inferred containing 1.5Mt copper and 2.8Moz gold). A scoping study/preliminary economic assessment of the resource is due for completion in the first half 2019.

On the exploration front, arguably the most significant development was the discovery of a new "blind" porphyry copper-gold centre at Zaraa, approximately 2km east-southeast of the three porphyries deposits that make up the current Kharmagtai resource: Copper Hill, Stockwork Hill and White Hill. Zaraa was one of 19 large-scale priority targets identified by Xanadu in the Kharmagtai area and the discovery hole ended up producing the largest intercept of continuous mineralisation drilled at the project to date - 928 metres at 0.3% copper and 0.27 grams of gold per tonne (0.47% copper equivalent) from 458 metres.

Needless to say, Zaraa will elevate Kharmagtai to a new level. It was not included in the October 2018 resource update but will be factored into a new global resource estimate expected for release in the second half of 2019 and should have a positive impact on the overall scale, grade and economics of the project. It is worth noting that the future development of Zaraa could be aided by the delineation of the orebody closer to surface. The exploration team believes it has identified the surface expression of the mineralisation and is currently working to better define this oxide zone above the Zaraa porphyry deposit.

There remains much more untapped potential within the Kharmagtai tenements. To date, at least five mineralised porphyry centres have been identified out of the nine priority targets drilled, with ten targets remaining untested, representing an excellent strike rate. Zaraa and the nearby Golden Eagle oxide gold discovery, count amongst this number; the others require further drilling to firm up as genuine discoveries in the same vein.

For a significant period during 2018, Xanadu had four rigs operating around the clock at Kharmagtai as it progressed with resource drilling. This level of activity would not have been possible without a robust balance sheet. The Company completed a share placement to institutional and sophisticated investors in June 2018, raising A$10 million. As well as being well supported by existing shareholders, we were pleased to welcome several new international institutions as investors, and in a move designed to help build awareness of the Xanadu story in the North American market where companies such as Ivanhoe Mines were so successful, the Company listed its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange in October 2018. We intend to maintain our primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") and believe that having a presence on the two-premier resource-focused stock exchanges in the world, will raise Xanadu's profile and access to capital as we move forward.

As I write this address to our stakeholders, it is important to note that our exploration team has made a significant discovery of a new zone of bornite gold-rich porphyry mineralisation at Stockwork Hill that returned 102 metres grading 1.00% Cu and 1.67g/t Au (2.06% eCu or 3.23g/t eAu) from a depth of 572 metres. This hole has successfully demonstrated the existence of high-grade mineralisation along strike and at depth of the current open pit resource and represents an exciting new development for the project. We are very confident these results will provide the basis for a significant increase in the size and grade of the overall Kharmagtai deposit and have a positive impact on ongoing economic studies.

The long-term fundamentals for the global copper market remain sound, with the distinct lack of large, new projects forecast to give rise to a significant supply deficit over coming years. Kharmagtai is ideally located on the doorstep of the world's largest copper consumer and stands to benefit from demand growth resulting from the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

I would like to personally thank you for your support over the past 12 months. We look forward to unlocking more value from Kharmagtai and our other Mongolian exploration projects over the course of 2019.

Yours faithfully,

______________________ Kevin Tomlinson Non-Executive Chairman March 15, 2019

Management's Discussion and Analysis

General

This Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is current to March 15, 2019 and is Management's assessment of the operations and the financial results together with future prospects of Xanadu Mines Ltd. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and notes thereto, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and this MD&A.

All dollar figures in this MD&A are expressed in Australian dollars ("$") unless stated otherwise.

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements and should be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" sections at the end of this MD&A.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's most recent financial reports, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the ASX Announcements platform under the Company's code "XAM".

The information in this MD&A relating to the broader Kharmagtai Project is supported by the technical report titled "Independent Technical Report on the Kharmagtai Property, Mongolia" prepared by Andrew Vigar and Rod Graham of Mining Associates Limited, dated June 8, 2018.

The information in this MD&A that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Dmitry Pertel who is responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate. Mr Pertel is a full-time employee of CSA Global and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the "Qualified Person" as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101. Mr Pertel consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this MD&A that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the "Competent Person" as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Forward-looking statements

This MD&A contains forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company derived from its experience and perceptions. The forward-looking statements in this MD&A are subject to important risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and which may affect the Company's operations that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These 'forward-looking statements' are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements. The words 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'indicate', 'contemplate', 'target', 'plan', 'intends', 'continue', 'budget', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'schedule' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this MD&A are made as of the date of this MD&A and other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Description of Business

Xanadu is an Australian and Canadian listed public company with its shares traded on the Australian ("ASX") and Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX) under the code "XAM". The principal activity of the Company (and its subsidiaries) is copper-gold exploration in Mongolia. The Company holds interests in three tenements: the Kharmagtai copper-gold project, the Red Mountain copper-gold project and Yellow Mounting copper project (Figure 1).