Xanadu Mines : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN
Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM)
ACN 114 249 026
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Noble Group Limited (Noble) and Noble Resources Group Limited (Noble Resources)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
N/A
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
20 / 12 / 2018
The previous notice was given to the company on
23 / 11 / 2015
The previous notice was dated
23 / 11 / 2015
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (4)
Consideration given in relation to change (5)
Class (6) and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
20/12/2018
Noble
Cessation of relevant interest arises as a result of certain group restructure transfers pursuant to the Upstream Transaction set out at Annexure B.
N/A. Cessation of relevant interest arises as a result of certain group restructure transfers pursuant to the Upstream Transaction set out at Annexure B.
51,800,860 ordinary shares
51,800,860
20/12/2018
Noble Resources
Cessation of relevant interest arises as a result of certain group restructure transfers pursuant to the Upstream Transaction set out at Annexure B.
N/A. Cessation of relevant interest arises as a result of certain group restructure transfers pursuant to the Upstream Transaction set out at Annexure B.
51,800,860 ordinary shares
51,800,860
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Noble Resources International Pte. Ltd. and the entities listed in Annexure A (Noble Group Companies)
Ceasing to be associates as a result of certain group restructure transactions pursuant to the Upstream Transaction set out at Annexure B.
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Noble
c/o 18/F China Evergrande Centre, 38 Gloucester Road, Hong Kong
Noble Resources
c/o 18/F China Evergrande Centre, 38 Gloucester Road, Hong Kong
Noble Resources International Pte. Ltd.
c/o 18/F China Evergrande Centre, 38 Gloucester Road, Hong Kong
Noble Group Companies
c/o 18/F China Evergrande Centre, 38 Gloucester Road, Hong Kong
Signature
print nameJohn Tivey
sign here
capacityPartner, White & Case
date
24 / 12 / 2018
Annexure A to form 605
This is Annexure A referred to in the Form 605 (Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder), signed by me and dated 24 December 2018.
_________________________ John Tivey
Partner, White & Case
Noble Group Companies (other than Noble Resources International Pte. Ltd.)
General Alumina Jamaica LLC
Noble Resources International Australia Pty Ltd
Maylion Pty Limited
Noble Resources Limited
Mt Vincent Holdings Pty Limited
Noble Resources (Shanghai) Company Limited
Noble Chartering Inc.
Noble Resources UK Limited
Noble Chartering Limited
Osendo Pty Limited
Noble Clean Fuels Limited
Noble Netherlands B.V.
Stamports UK Limited
Details of cessation of relevant interest in voting securities of Xanadu Mines Ltd
1. On 20 December 2018 ("Restructuring Effective Date") Noble Group Limited ("Noble") concluded the implementation of a restructuring of its financial indebtedness and corporate structure (the "Restructuring"). The Restructuring was undertaken pursuant to an English and Bermuda court sanctioned scheme of arrangement approved by both shareholders and creditors of Noble that enabled Noble to restructure its debt of approximately US$3.5bn owed to its creditors (the "Scheme"). Finalisation of the Restructuring was facilitated by an officer of the Bermuda court who was
appointed following an order of the Bermuda court granted on 14 December 2018.
2. In order to implement the Restructuring and deliver the equity owed to Noble's creditors pursuant to the terms of the Scheme, Noble and Noble Group Holdings Limited ("New Noble") (among others) entered into a series of agreements to dispose of the majority of the assets and operations of Noble to New Noble. In particular, Noble Intermediate Hold Co Limited (being the entity holding the majority of the assets and operations of Noble) ("Intermediate Hold Co") was transferred from Noble to New Noble (the "Upstream Transaction").
3. As stated in this Form 605, Noble Resources International Pte. Ltd. holds 51,800,860 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM) amounting to a voting power of 7.99% ("XAM Shares").
4. As noted above and as a consequence of the Upstream Transaction, Noble and has disposed the majority of its assets, including Noble Resources International Pte. Ltd. (formerly a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble). Noble Resources currently remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Noble. Consequently, Noble and Noble Resources have ceased to have a relevant interest in the XAM Shares.