Xanadu Mines : Date for 2019 Annual General Meeting

ASX/TSX ANNOUNCEMENT AND
MEDIA RELEASE
By electronic lodgment | Page 1 of 1
7 March 2019
DATE FOR 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) ("Xanadu") advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting on:
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, 30 April 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00am (Sydney time)
|
Location:
|
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited,
|
Level 4, 60 Carrington Street
|
Sydney NSW 200
Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2019 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in late March 2019. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu's website at www.xanadumines.com.
For further information, please contact:
Andrew Stewart
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
T: +612 8280 7497
M: +976 9999 9211
Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.comwww.xanadumines.com
Disclaimer
Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 00:46:09 UTC