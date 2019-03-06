Xanadu Mines : Date for 2019 Annual General Meeting

ASX/TSX ANNOUNCEMENT AND

MEDIA RELEASE

7 March 2019

DATE FOR 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) ("Xanadu") advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting on:

Date: Tuesday, 30 April 2019 Time: 10:00am (Sydney time) Location: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, Level 4, 60 Carrington Street Sydney NSW 200

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2019 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in late March 2019. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu's website at www.xanadumines.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

T: +612 8280 7497

M: +976 9999 9211

Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.comwww.xanadumines.com