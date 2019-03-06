Log in
XANADU MINES LTD

XANADU MINES LTD

(XAM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/06
0.125 AUD   -10.71%
07:47pXANADU MINES : Date for 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
02/28XANADU MINES : Significant New Zone of Bornite Gold-Rich Porphyry Mineralisation
AQ
02/27XANADU MINES : Significant new zone of Bornite gold-rich mineralisation
PU
Xanadu Mines : Date for 2019 Annual General Meeting

03/06/2019 | 07:47pm EST

ASX/TSX ANNOUNCEMENT AND

MEDIA RELEASE

By electronic lodgment | Page 1 of 1

7 March 2019

DATE FOR 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) ("Xanadu") advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting on:

Date:

Tuesday, 30 April 2019

Time:

10:00am (Sydney time)

Location:

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited,

Level 4, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 200

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2019 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in late March 2019. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu's website at www.xanadumines.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

T: +612 8280 7497

M: +976 9999 9211

Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.comwww.xanadumines.com

Disclaimer

Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 00:46:09 UTC
