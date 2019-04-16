Xanadu Mines : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - 31 March 2019

QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
17 April 2019
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2019
Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on exploration and associated activities undertaken during the quarter ended 31 March 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS
Kharmagtai open pit scoping study completed
Scoping Study confirms the Company's strategy to explore for high-value large copper porphyry systems in Mongolia;
Based on results, the Company will progress additional drilling at the project and proceed with more advanced mining studies;
The Scoping Study was focussed on open pit mining only and should be considered an interim study - leaving a great deal of potential upside development opportunity; and
The Scoping Study identifies important opportunities for further upside both from extending the life of the open pit mine, assessing higher-grade underground options and evaluating oxide gold potential near surface at several locations;
Significant new zone of bornite gold-rich porphyry mineralisation at Stockwork Hill
Drill hole KHDDH488 discovered a significant new zone of high-grade mineralisation outside the current open pit resource returning
-KHDDH488 returns 126m @ 0.88% Cu & 1.39g/t Au (1.77% eCu or 2.77g/t eAu) from 550m; including 78m @ 1.14% Cu & 2.06g/t Au (2.45% eCu or 3.85g/t eAu) from 594m;
-KHDDH488a returns 102m @ 0.55% Cu & 0.72g/t Au (1.01% eCu or 1.58g/t eAu) from 260.5m; and
-KHDDH488b returns 127m @ 0.6% Cu & 0.81g/t Au (1.12% eCu or 1.75g/t eAu) from 243.1m.
Excellent oxide gold recoveries at Kharmagtai complement existing copper-gold resources
Excellent gold recoveries up to 92.56% achieved in gravity and leach tests for Golden Eagle;
The Exploration Target confirms the presence of a substantial oxide gold system measuring approximately ~500m in strike and up to 375m in width at surface, which is mineralised to at least 200m depth and remains open;
Seven other zones also contain significant shallow oxide gold mineralisation and provide project optionality and support for the company's ongoing exploration strategy at Kharmagtai;
Oxide gold may provide additional and or alternative options for the development of the project; and
Further development of metallurgical performance will be targeted with additional test work.
Corporate activities
Cash balance of A$3.1 million as at 31 March 2019.
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
Xanadu's Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said "The open pit Scoping Study clearly demonstrates that the Kharmagtai copper-gold Project is one of the leading development assets globally today. The Scoping Study indicates the potential to develop a low-strip ratio open pit mining operation in an accelerated time frame, with rapid payback of the life-of-mine infrastructure for future open pit and underground mining operations. Whatever lens you look through, whether it is value, strip ratio, cost, mine life, production profile or scalability, we believe Kharmagtai has the potential to be an outstanding project.
Importantly, the Scoping Study identifies many opportunities for further upside that will improve project economics both from extending the life of the open pit mine and targeting the high-grade Stockwork Hill and Copper Hill underground Resources which represent a clear and compelling path to value creation and the ability to expand into a larger resource. Excellent oxide gold recoveries at Golden Eagle complement the existing copper-gold resources and represent the opportunity for a low cost, high-value gold leach operation which could be run early in the development life of Kharmagtai, injecting significant cash into the project to offset the cost of developing a large- scale copper-gold deposit.
Whilst the current Resource provides an excellent platform for the Company to join the ranks of copper producers in the coming years, we believe that the exploration potential holds significant value for shareholders. We are excited with recent drilling (KHDDH488) below the Stockwork Hill deposit which has demonstrated the existence of a significant new zone of bornite gold-rich porphyry mineralisation along strike and at depth of the current open pit resource. In addition, we are currently having success with our Mineral Resource evaluation drilling at the new Zaraa discovery and Golden Eagle oxide gold prospect. We are very confident that these results will provide the basis for a significant increase in the size and grade of the overall Kharmagtai deposit and have a positive impact on ongoing economic studies".
KHARMAGTAI COPPER-GOLD PROJECT
The Kharmagtai copper-gold Project is located within the South Gobi porphyry copper province of Mongolia, approximately 440km south-southwest of Ulaanbaatar and 120km north of Rio Tinto's Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine (Figure 1). Access from the capital to Kharmagtai is via sealed highway for 450km and then for 70km along a well- used gravel road. Activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2019 focused on completion of the first open pit Scoping Study at Kharmagtai, metallurgical test work on oxide gold mineralisation at Golden Eagle, diamond drilling at Stockwork Hill to expand the high-grade bornite zone and drilling to expand the White Hill Deposit. A total of 3,618.5m of diamond drilling was conducted at Kharmagtai during the quarter within four drill holes (Figure 2).
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
FIGURE 1: Location of the Kharmagtai Project in the South Gobi porphyry copper belt.
FIGURE 2: The Kharmagtai District showing ground magnetic data and location of the Kharmagtai Deposits (Stockwork Hill, White Hill and Copper Hill), porphyry centres, targets and location of drilling during Q1 2019.
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
Summary - Kharmagtai open pit project
The Scoping Study commissioned to assess the economic viability of the near-surface copper and gold mineralisation from the Company's Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia. The Scoping Study is based upon the current Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources.
The Study was commissioned to assess the potential economics of a standalone open cut mine accessing value from the Mineral Resource Estimate as it now exists. It does not consider any value that may be generated using underground mining techniques, or oxide gold potential (refer to Xanadu's ASX/TSX Announcement dated 20 March 2019) nor from possible expansion in the resource stemming from the current evaluation drilling programmes. The project economics are highly encouraging and highlight Xanadu's Kharmagtai Project's potential to become a robust, high margin, rapid payback, long life and low strip ratio copper-gold mine in Mongolia at 10-year average copper and gold prices.
The Scoping Study was prepared by CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global") with input from reputable industry consultants O2 Mining Limited and the Company. The findings of the Scoping Study are positive with a recommendation that the Project be progressed to the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) level.
The Scoping Study suggests that mining could occur in three deposit areas; Stockwork Hill, Copper Hill and White Hill. The deposits have been optimised using the Lerch-Grossman algorithm and initially will be mined as three separate pits but will ultimately result in two large open pits (Figure 3). The optimised open pit designs extend to a maximum vertical depth of approximately 380m and the largest final pit (Stockwork Hill and White Hill combined) would be 2.1km in length and 1.3km in width. The project was modelled assuming a processing facility of 20 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa") capacity would be constructed at site to process the mineralisation.
The Scoping Study is based on Indicated Mineral Resources and Inferred Mineral Resources. It should be noted there is a low level of geological confidence associated with Inferred Mineral Resources and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of Indicated Mineral Resources or that the production target will be realised.
The Kharmagtai open pit Scoping Study indicates there is the potential to economically extract approximately 51% of mineralisation from within the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources (refer to Xanadu's ASX/TSX Announcement dated 31 October 2018) using open cut mining and the material assumptions (Table 1) used in the Scoping Study. The Company notes that all three currently defined deposits are open at depth and along strike and are the subject of current and planned drilling programs.
QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
FIGURE 3: Open Pit design from 2019 Scoping Study (colour coded by phase).
