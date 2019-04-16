Xanadu Mines : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B - 31 March 2019

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on exploration and associated activities undertaken during the quarter ended 31 March 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kharmagtai open pit scoping study completed

Scoping Study confirms the Company's strategy to explore for high-value large copper porphyry systems in Mongolia;

Based on results, the Company will progress additional drilling at the project and proceed with more advanced mining studies;

The Scoping Study was focussed on open pit mining only and should be considered an interim study - leaving a great deal of potential upside development opportunity; and

The Scoping Study identifies important opportunities for further upside both from extending the life of the open pit mine, assessing higher-grade underground options and evaluating oxide gold potential near surface at several locations;

Significant new zone of bornite gold-rich porphyry mineralisation at Stockwork Hill

Drill hole KHDDH488 discovered a significant new zone of high-grade mineralisation outside the current open pit resource returning

-KHDDH488 returns 126m @ 0.88% Cu & 1.39g/t Au (1.77% eCu or 2.77g/t eAu) from 550m; including 78m @ 1.14% Cu & 2.06g/t Au (2.45% eCu or 3.85g/t eAu) from 594m;

-KHDDH488a returns 102m @ 0.55% Cu & 0.72g/t Au (1.01% eCu or 1.58g/t eAu) from 260.5m; and

-KHDDH488b returns 127m @ 0.6% Cu & 0.81g/t Au (1.12% eCu or 1.75g/t eAu) from 243.1m.

Excellent oxide gold recoveries at Kharmagtai complement existing copper-gold resources

Excellent gold recoveries up to 92.56% achieved in gravity and leach tests for Golden Eagle;

The Exploration Target confirms the presence of a substantial oxide gold system measuring approximately ~500m in strike and up to 375m in width at surface, which is mineralised to at least 200m depth and remains open;

Seven other zones also contain significant shallow oxide gold mineralisation and provide project optionality and support for the company's ongoing exploration strategy at Kharmagtai;

Oxide gold may provide additional and or alternative options for the development of the project; and

Further development of metallurgical performance will be targeted with additional test work.

Corporate activities

Cash balance of A$3.1 million as at 31 March 2019.