Xanadu Mines : S&P DJI Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces March 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices

SYDNEY, MARCH 8, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX indices, effective at the open of trading on March 18, 2019. At this rebalance, the entire S&P/ASX index hierarchy is reviewed, including the All Ordinaries.

S&P/ASX 20 - No change.

S&P/ASX 50 - No change.

S&P/ASX 100 Index - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019 Action Code Company Addition SOL Washington H Soul Pattinson & Company Limited Removal IFL IOOF Holdings Limited

S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019 Action Code Company Addition PNI Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited Addition HUB HUB24 Limited Removal IFN Infigen Energy Removal AHG Automotive Holdings Group Limited S&P/ASX 300 Index - Effective at the Open on March 18, 2019 Action Code Company Addition AUB AUB Group Limited Addition CVN Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Addition RDC Redcape Hotel Group Addition MGX Mount Gibson Iron Limited Addition JIN Jumbo Interactive Limited Addition RMS Ramelius Resources Limited Addition MAH Macmahon Holdings Limited Addition BBN Baby Bunting Group Limited Addition PDN Paladin Energy Ltd Addition SLR Silver Lake Resources Limited Removal WBA Webster Limited Removal SRV Servcorp Limited Removal BLA Blue Sky Alternative Investments Limited