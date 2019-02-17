Log in
XANADU MINES LTD

(XAM)
Xanadu Mines : Significant Bornite mineralisation intersected at Kharmagtai

02/17/2019 | 04:57pm EST

18 February 2018

SIGNIFICANT NEW BORNITE MINERALISATION INTERSECTED

AT KHARMAGTAI

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) ("Xanadu" or "the Company") is pleased to report that diamond drill hole KHDDH488, which is currently being drilled at the Company's Kharmagtai porphyry copper and gold deposit in the south Gobi region of Mongolia (Figures 1 and 2) has intersected a significant zone of visible bornite-chalcopyrite copper mineralisation. The current drilling is targeting high-grade mineralisation associated with a causative copper and gold porphyry at depth, which is yet to be drilled.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Current drill hole (KHDDH488) has intersected porphyry style veining and visible chalcopyrite-bornite mineralisation from 178m to current depth of 891m, with drilling continuing;

  • A broad 100m-wide zone of visible bornite-rich mineralisation from a depth of 580m demonstrates drilling is advancing towards the higher temperature core of the Kharmagtai porphyry system;

  • Drilling is revealing a transition to higher temperature sulphide mineral assemblages such as bornite in the intrusive root to the deposit;

  • Assays are pending.

Xanadu's Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Stewart, said "The current focus on drilling for extensions to the high-grade resource at Kharmagtai is proceeding at pace and the mineralisation we are encountering supports this approach. The borniterich cores of the Stockwork Hill and Copper Hill deposits provide encouragement that the Kharmagtai deposit has the capacity to produce high-grade ore zones characterised by bornite-gold mineralisation.

Hole KHDDH488 has successfully demonstrated the existence of high-grade mineralisation along strike and at depth outside the current resource. This represents an exciting new development for the project following the release of an interim open-cut resource last year and we are particularly excited with the new results from this hole which are expanding a new zone of bornite porphyry mineralisation. Bornite mineralisation typically carries significantly higher gold grades than chalcopyrite only zones.

Based upon detailed modelling, this new zone of mineralisation remains open in all directions. We have not yet found the core or the causative intrusion to mineralisation. The new high-grade extensions we have identified potentially provide the opportunity to assess Stockwork Hill as a larger open pit and as an underground resource that has the potential to deliver significant additional value to the Project.

We see these results as another step towards our goal of becoming a globally significant copper-gold company."

STOCKWORK HILL DRILLING PROGRAM

The current drilling is targeting high-grade mineralisation associated with a causative copper and gold porphyry at depth which remains to be delineated. Drilling is targeting mineralisation below chalcopyritegold mineralisation to test for a higher grade bornite core in the root zones of the causative porphyry intrusion. High grade mineralisation may be manifested as bornitegoldcemented breccia or as bornitegold stockwork mineralisation in the causative intrusive intrusion.

Current diamond drill hole KHDDH488 is located approximately 100m east of KHDDH419 which intersected (see Xanadu's ASX announcement - 26 September 2017; Figure 2):

− 294m @ 0.47% Cu & 0.85g/t Au (1.01% eCu or 1.59g/t eAu) from 466m, including 86m @ 0.78% Cu and 1.91g/t Au (2.0% eCu or 3.14g/t eAu) from 558m

Drill hole KHDDH488 is at a current depth of 891m, intersecting a quartz-diorite intrusion containing porphyry-style veins, visible chalcopyrite and trace molybdenite and bornite mineralisation from 178m depth as drilling continues (Figure 3). The intersection commences approximately 200m earlier than prognosed. The abundance of porphyry-type quartz veins, visual estimations of volume-percent chalcopyrite and the chalcopyrite-bornite ratio increases between 580m and 680m indicating that drilling is advancing towards higher temperature core of the Kharmagtai porphyry system (Figure 4).

It is likely that deeper drilling in the Kharmagtai deposit will reveal a transition to higher temperature sulphide mineral assemblages such as bornite in the intrusive root to the deposit.

FIGURE 1: Location of the Kharmagtai Project in the South Gobi porphyry copper belt.

FIGURE 2: The Kharmagtai Mining Licence showing ground magnetic data and location of the Kharmagtai Deposit (Stockwork Hill, White Hill, Copper Hill), porphyry centres, targets and location of drill holes KHDDH488.

FIGURE 3: Long section showing KHDDH488 and KHDDH419.

FIGURE 4: Mineralised slab images from KHDDH488. Halved HQ core, the height of each image is 6.35cm.

COMPETENT-QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the "Competent Person" as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

COPPER EQUIVALENT CALCULATIONS

The copper equivalent (CuEq) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage. Grades have not been adjusted for metallurgical or refining recoveries and the copper equivalent grades are of an exploration nature only and intended for summarising grade. The copper equivalent calculation is intended as an indicative value only. The following copper equivalent conversion factors and long-term price assumptions have been adopted: Copper Equivalent Formula (CuEq) = Cu% + (Au (ppm) x 0.6378). Based on a copper price of $2.60/lb and a gold price of $1,300/oz.

Table 1: Currently returned assay intercepts for Stockwork Hill

Hole ID KHDDH488

Prospect Stockwork Hill

From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)Cu (%)CuEq (%)AuEq (g/t)

Assays pending

Intercepts are weighted averages to ensure different sample lengths do not skew the results. There is insufficient information to understand true widths at this stage. Due to the size of the system and current ambiguity around orientation of the drill hole relative to minor diluting intrusives, a larger than normal internal dilution of 9m has been used to calculate a geologically relevant intercept. Cut-off grades and maximum dilution details are included in the tabulated intercepts for clarity.

Table 2: Drill hole collar location

Hole ID

Prospect

East

North

RL

Azimuth

(°)

Inc (°)

Depth (m)

KHDDH488

Stockwork Hill

592741

4877800

1284

180

-73

901.0

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

T: +612 8280 7497

M: +976 9999 9211

Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com www.xanadumines.com

Disclaimer

Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 21:56:02 UTC
