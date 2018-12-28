Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Xanthic Biopharma Inc    GGB   CA98401B2030

XANTHIC BIOPHARMA INC (GGB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 05:23:42 pm
5.05 CAD   +1.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xanthic Biopharma : Aphria says Green Growth's proposed hostile bid undervalues company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 04:28pm CET

(Reuters) - Canadian cannabis producer Aphria Inc said on Friday Green Growth Brands Ltd's proposed C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion) all-stock hostile bid "significantly" undervalued the company.

U.S. cannabis retailer Green Growth said on Thursday it would offer 1.5714 shares for each Aphria share. The company said its valuation was based on a price of C$7 per share.

Aphria's shares were up 11.5 percent at C$8.44, while those of Green Growth rose 3.4 pct to C$5.15 in early trading.

Green Growth's offer is "based on a hypothetical valuation of its own shares, with no relation to the current price," Aphria said on Friday. The company also did not give enough time to respond, before making the offer public, Aphria added.

In an emailed statement on Friday, Green Growth Chief Executive Officer Peter Horvath said the offer would create value for shareholders of both companies.

"Together, we can unleash synergies between our teams, assets and geographies, forming a combined enterprise that will accelerate our collective growth strategies in Canada, the U. S. and overseas," Horvath said.

The buyout offer is unlikely to succeed, according to Chris Damas, editor of the BCMI Cannabis Report, a newsletter on investment in cannabis stocks.

"It is an opportunistic attempt to buy a larger company and I doubt it will be successful," Damas said.

(Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC -3.50% 15.15 End-of-day quote.-37.82%
XANTHIC BIOPHARMA INC -3.61% 4.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XANTHIC BIOPHARMA INC
04:28pXANTHIC BIOPHARMA : Aphria says Green Growth's proposed hostile bid undervalues ..
RE
02:15pXANTHIC BIOPHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - GGB
AQ
02:54aGreen Growth to launch hostile bid for pot producer Aphria
RE
12/27XANTHIC BIOPHARMA : IIROC Trading Halt - GGB
AQ
12/21XANTHIC BIOPHARMA : Green Growth Brands Recognizes Monumental Policy Shift With ..
AQ
12/14XANTHIC BIOPHARMA : Green Growth Brands to Acquire Option for Medical and Retail..
AQ
12/13XANTHIC BIOPHARMA : Green Growth Brands Acquires Second Nevada Grow Facility
AQ
12/11XANTHIC BIOPHARMA : Green Growth Brands Announces the Acquisition of Just Health..
AQ
12/06XANTHIC BIOPHARMA : Green Growth Brands Solidifies Nevada Market Position with A..
AQ
More news
Chart XANTHIC BIOPHARMA INC
Duration : Period :
Xanthic Biopharma Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XANTHIC BIOPHARMA INC0.00%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORP22.56%9 149
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-15.32%5 463
AURORA CANNABIS INC-29.17%4 992
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%3 802
HUTCHISON CHINA MEDITECH LIMITED-34.38%3 111
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.