Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xcel Brands, Inc.    XELB

XCEL BRANDS, INC.

(XELB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xcel Brands Reschedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results to August 20, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a media and consumer products company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on August 20, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day. The earnings release was rescheduled from the original date of August 18, 2020.

A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel’s website at https://www.xcelbrands.com/. Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 877-407-3982. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for approximately two weeks following the event and can be accessed at 844‑512‑2921 using replay pin number 13706577.

About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D'Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social as one. The Company owns and manages the Isaac Mizrahi brands (the "Isaac Mizrahi Brand"), the Judith Ripka brands (the "Ripka Brand"), the Halston brands ("Halston Brand"), the C Wonder brands (the "C Wonder Brand"), and other proprietary brands, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sales of products under its brands through interactive television, internet, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. We also own and manage the Longaberger brand (the “Longaberger Brand”) through our controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC.  Headquartered in New York City, Xcel is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer product companies. With an experienced team of professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. www.xcelbrands.com

For further information please contact:

Andrew Berger
SM Berger & Company
216-464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about XCEL BRANDS, INC.
05:51pXcel Brands Reschedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results to August 20, 2..
GL
08/14Xcel Brands to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 18, 202..
GL
08/11XCEL BRANDS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listin..
AQ
05/19XCEL BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
05/19XCEL BRANDS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/19Xcel Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
GL
05/15Xcel Brands to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 19, 2020
GL
04/30XCEL BRANDS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listin..
AQ
04/27XCEL BRANDS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
04/15XCEL BRANDS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41,9 M - -
Net income 2020 0,90 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16,6 M 16,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 81
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart XCEL BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Xcel Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,75 $
Last Close Price 0,91 $
Spread / Highest target -18,0%
Spread / Average Target -18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. D'Loren Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Haran Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark Xavier DiSanto Independent Director
Howard M. Liebman Independent Director
Michael R. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL BRANDS, INC.-42.00%17
VIVENDI SE-7.28%32 271
ROKU, INC.9.67%18 313
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.81.98%16 373
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-27.97%10 920
BOLLORÉ SE-20.05%10 784
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group