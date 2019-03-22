Log in
Xcel Brands to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on March 28, 2019

03/22/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the “Company”), a brand management and media company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel’s website at www.xcelbrands.com. Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 855-327-6837. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for approximately two weeks following the event and can be accessed at 844-512-2921 using replay pin number 10006432.

About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, production, marketing, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded by Robert W. D’Loren in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social as one. Xcel owns and manages the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C. Wonder, and Highline Collective brands, pioneering a ubiquitous sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through direct-response television, internet, brick and mortar retail, and e-commerce channels. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies.  With a team of over 100 professionals focused on design, production, and digital marketing, Xcel maintains control of product quality and promotion across all of its product categories and distribution channels. Xcel differentiates by design.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Berger
SM Berger & Company
216-464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

XCEL FINAL (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
