Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xcel Energy    XEL

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/06 04:00:00 pm
61.22 USD   -3.25%
06:33aXCEL ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Fall
DJ
06:13aXCEL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10aXCEL ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xcel Energy : 1Q Earnings Fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:33am EDT

By Maitane Sardon

Xcel Energy Inc. on Thursday posted a decline in earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

The Minneapolis-based utility company reported net income of $295 million, or 56 cents a share, compared with net income of $315 million, or 61 cents a share, in the comparable period last year.

Adjusted earnings were 56 cents a share. Analysts were expecting 60 cents a share.

Xcel said the decrease in earnings reflects the negative impact of the weather and said the coronavirus pandemic didn't significantly affect its first-quarter results, but could have a material impact on the company's financial results going forward.

Quarterly revenue fell to $2.81 billion from $3.14 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.2 billion.

The company said it expects earnings of $2.73 to $2.83 a share in 2020, assuming the contingency plans it implements are sufficient to offset the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on XCEL ENERGY
06:33aXCEL ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Fall
DJ
06:13aXCEL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:10aXCEL ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
06:03aXCEL ENERGY : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
BU
05/04XCEL ENERGY : quaterly earnings release
04/28XCEL ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/28XCEL ENERGY : Names Amanda Rome Executive VP and General Counsel, as Scott Wilen..
BU
04/09XCEL ENERGY INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Yea..
AQ
04/06XCEL ENERGY : to Sell Mankato Energy Center for $680 Million
DJ
04/06XCEL ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 140 M
EBIT 2020 2 224 M
Net income 2020 1 440 M
Debt 2020 20 604 M
Yield 2020 2,78%
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,34x
EV / Sales2021 4,20x
Capitalization 32 142 M
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 64,81  $
Last Close Price 61,22  $
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin G. S. Fowke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert C. Frenzel President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian J. Van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Patricia Sampson Independent Director
Richard K. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL ENERGY-3.58%32 142
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.98%108 981
ENEL S.P.A.-13.91%66 615
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.89%65 235
IBERDROLA0.11%61 764
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.85%58 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group