Xcel Energy : 1Q Earnings Fall

By Maitane Sardon

Xcel Energy Inc. on Thursday posted a decline in earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

The Minneapolis-based utility company reported net income of $295 million, or 56 cents a share, compared with net income of $315 million, or 61 cents a share, in the comparable period last year.

Adjusted earnings were 56 cents a share. Analysts were expecting 60 cents a share.

Xcel said the decrease in earnings reflects the negative impact of the weather and said the coronavirus pandemic didn't significantly affect its first-quarter results, but could have a material impact on the company's financial results going forward.

Quarterly revenue fell to $2.81 billion from $3.14 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.2 billion.

The company said it expects earnings of $2.73 to $2.83 a share in 2020, assuming the contingency plans it implements are sufficient to offset the negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

