Xcel Energy : 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

12/21/2018 | 06:12pm CET

On Thursday, January 31, 2019, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review fourth quarter 2018 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference ID number.

US Dial-In: 800-239-9838
International Dial-In: 323-794-2551
Conference ID: 5426922

The conference call will also be simultaneously broadcast and archived on our website, along with an MP3 download, at the following location:

http://www.xcelenergy.com
Under Company, select: Investor Relations

If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 12:00 p.m. on January 31 through 12:00 p.m. on February 3, Central Time.

Replay Numbers
US Dial-In: 888-203-1112
International Dial-In: 719-457-0820
Replay Passcode: 5426922

Financial analysts may call:
Paul Johnson, Vice President - Investor Relations 612-215-4535

News media inquiries please call Xcel Energy Media Relations at 612-215-5300.
Internet: www.xcelenergy.com

About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
