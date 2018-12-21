Xcel Energy : 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

On Thursday, January 31, 2019, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a
conference call to review fourth quarter 2018 financial results.
Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.
The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the
conference call, please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the
scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be
asked for the conference ID number.
US Dial-In: 800-239-9838
International Dial-In: 323-794-2551
Conference
ID: 5426922
The conference call will also be simultaneously broadcast and archived
on our website, along with an MP3 download, at the following location:
http://www.xcelenergy.com
Under
Company, select: Investor Relations
If you are unable to participate in the live event, the call will be
available for replay from 12:00 p.m. on January 31 through 12:00 p.m. on
February 3, Central Time.
Replay Numbers
US Dial-In: 888-203-1112
International
Dial-In: 719-457-0820
Replay Passcode: 5426922
Financial analysts may call:
Paul Johnson, Vice President -
Investor Relations 612-215-4535
News media inquiries please call Xcel Energy Media Relations at
612-215-5300.
Internet: www.xcelenergy.com
About Xcel Energy
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the
energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western
and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an
industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing
and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable
sources at competitive prices. For more information, visit xcelenergy.com
or follow us on Twitter
and Facebook.
