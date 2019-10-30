Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Xcel Energy    XEL

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xcel Energy : Announces Pricing of Upsized Common Stock Offering With a Forward Component

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) (Xcel Energy) announced today the pricing of a registered underwritten offering of 10,300,000 shares of its common stock at a price per share of $63.32 in connection with the forward sale agreement described below. Subject to certain conditions, all shares are expected to be borrowed by the forward purchaser (as defined below) (or its affiliate) from third parties and sold to the underwriter and offered in connection with such forward sale agreement. Citigroup is acting as the sole book-running manager for this offering. The underwriter may offer shares of Xcel Energy’s common stock in transactions on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at either market prices, at prices related to market prices or at negotiated prices. Closing of this offering is expected to occur on or about November 4, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, Xcel Energy entered into a forward sale agreement with an affiliate of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (in such capacity, the forward purchaser) under which Xcel Energy agreed to issue and sell to the forward purchaser 10,300,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, the underwriter of the offering has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,545,000 shares of Xcel Energy’s common stock upon the same terms. If the underwriter exercises its option, Xcel Energy may elect to enter into an additional forward sale agreement with the forward purchaser with respect to the additional shares or to issue and sell such shares directly to the underwriter.

Settlement of the forward sale agreement is expected to occur no later than December 31, 2020. Xcel Energy may, subject to certain conditions, elect cash settlement or net share settlement for all or a portion of its rights or obligations under the forward sale agreement.

If Xcel Energy elects physical settlement of the forward sale agreement, it expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include capital contributions to its utility subsidiaries, acquisitions, and/or, repayment of commercial paper, outstanding loans under its revolving credit facility or other debt.

The offering is being made pursuant to Xcel Energy’s effective shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the offering will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the sole book-running manager for the offering:

Citigroup
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: 1-800-831-9146

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) provides the energy that powers millions of homes and businesses across eight Western and Midwestern states. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company is an industry leader in responsibly reducing carbon emissions and producing and delivering clean energy solutions from a variety of renewable sources at competitive prices.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, Xcel Energy’s expectations regarding its planned offer and sale of common stock and the use of the net proceeds from any such sale. Xcel Energy cannot be sure that it will complete the offering or, if it does, on what terms it will complete it. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the caption “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the prospectus supplement. In addition, Xcel Energy management retains broad discretion with respect to the allocation of net proceeds of the planned offering. The forward-looking statements speak only as the date of release, and Xcel Energy is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on XCEL ENERGY
09:48pXCEL ENERGY : Announces Pricing of Upsized Common Stock Offering With a Forward ..
BU
04:04pXCEL ENERGY : Announces Public Offering of Common Stock With a Forward Component
BU
10/25XCEL ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
10/24XCEL ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
10/24XCEL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/24XCEL ENERGY : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Report
BU
10/24XCEL ENERGY : Slide show Q3 results
CO
10/24XCEL ENERGY : 3rd quarter results
CO
09/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Finish Higher As Dow, S&P 500 Post Gains For Third St..
DJ
09/27XCEL ENERGY : EVRAZ, Lightsource BP Reach Agreement on 240-MW Solar Facility
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 861 M
EBIT 2019 2 161 M
Net income 2019 1 350 M
Debt 2019 19 481 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,44x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
Capitalization 33 204 M
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 64,88  $
Last Close Price 63,32  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin G. S. Fowke Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kent T. Larson Group President-Operations & Executive VP
Robert C. Frenzel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Patricia Sampson Independent Director
Richard K. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL ENERGY28.52%32 816
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.82%113 689
ENEL S.P.A.36.24%77 626
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.38%68 146
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.39%67 183
IBERDROLA30.38%64 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group