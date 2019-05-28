Log in
Xcel Energy

XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Xcel Energy : Atlantic Power to Sell Manchief Plant to Xcel Energy for $45.2 Million

0
05/28/2019 | 08:05am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Atlantic Power Corp. (AT, ATP.T) Tuesday said it agreed to sell its Manchief power plant in Colorado to a unit of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) for $45.2 million.

Xcel's Public Service Co. of Colorado unit, the current customer of the Manchief plant under a power-purchase agreement, will complete the acquisition in May 2022 after that agreement expires, Atlantic Power said.

Atlantic Power, a Dedham, Mass., power producer, has owned the 300-megawatt generating facility near Brush, Colo., since its 2011 acquisition of Capital Power Income LP.

The company said the sale eliminates uncertainty about revenue after the power-purchase agreement expires and supports its plans to reduce debt.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIC POWER CORP 3.15% 2.62 Delayed Quote.20.74%
XCEL ENERGY -0.17% 58.99 Delayed Quote.19.73%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 961 M
EBIT 2019 2 232 M
Net income 2019 1 346 M
Debt 2019 18 941 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 22,61
P/E ratio 2020 21,08
EV / Sales 2019 4,12x
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 30 361 M
Chart XCEL ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Xcel Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 56,7 $
Spread / Average Target -3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin G. S. Fowke Vice President & CFO-Energy Markets
Kent T. Larson President-Group Operations & Executive VP
Robert C. Frenzel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Patricia Sampson Independent Director
Richard K. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL ENERGY19.73%30 361
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.00%97 401
ENEL14.41%65 625
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.91%64 658
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.76%62 360
IBERDROLA21.06%61 963
