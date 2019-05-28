Xcel Energy : Atlantic Power to Sell Manchief Plant to Xcel Energy for $45.2 Million

By Colin Kellaher

Atlantic Power Corp. (AT, ATP.T) Tuesday said it agreed to sell its Manchief power plant in Colorado to a unit of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) for $45.2 million.

Xcel's Public Service Co. of Colorado unit, the current customer of the Manchief plant under a power-purchase agreement, will complete the acquisition in May 2022 after that agreement expires, Atlantic Power said.

Atlantic Power, a Dedham, Mass., power producer, has owned the 300-megawatt generating facility near Brush, Colo., since its 2011 acquisition of Capital Power Income LP.

The company said the sale eliminates uncertainty about revenue after the power-purchase agreement expires and supports its plans to reduce debt.

