XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
62.805 USD   +0.65%
XCEL ENERGY INC. : Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock
08/01XCEL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
08/01XCEL ENERGY : Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report
Xcel Energy Inc. : Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock

08/21/2019

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 40.5 cents per share. The dividends are payable October 20, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.6 million electricity customers and 2.0 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.

Statements in this press release regarding Xcel Energy’s business which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 950 M
EBIT 2019 2 140 M
Net income 2019 1 353 M
Debt 2019 19 399 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,31x
EV / Sales2020 4,17x
Capitalization 32 137 M
Technical analysis trends XCEL ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 60,14  $
Last Close Price 62,40  $
Spread / Highest target 7,37%
Spread / Average Target -3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin G. S. Fowke Vice President & CFO-Energy Markets
Kent T. Larson President-Group Operations & Executive VP
Robert C. Frenzel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Patricia Sampson Independent Director
Richard K. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL ENERGY26.14%32 137
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.07%104 986
ENEL SPA23.63%70 311
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.65%66 434
IBERDROLA32.32%65 511
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.86%63 213
