XCEL ENERGY

(XEL)
Xcel Energy Inc. : Board Declares Dividend on Common Stock

05/20/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 43 cents per share. The dividends are payable July 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.7 million electricity customers and 2.1 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

This information is not given in connection with any sale or offer for sale or offer to buy any securities.

Statements in this press release regarding Xcel Energy’s business which are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 818 M
EBIT 2020 2 215 M
Net income 2020 1 439 M
Debt 2020 19 310 M
Yield 2020 2,88%
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,29x
EV / Sales2021 4,14x
Capitalization 31 353 M
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin G. S. Fowke Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert C. Frenzel President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian J. Van Abel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Patricia Sampson Independent Director
Richard K. Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XCEL ENERGY-5.97%31 353
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.82%112 818
ENEL S.P.A.-14.64%67 082
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.82%66 158
IBERDROLA-2.94%62 619
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.68%61 206
